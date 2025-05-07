Fit To Teach

April 2025

My Student Tried to Stab Me With a Pair of Scissors.
You get good teacher days...and sometimes you get very very bad ones...
  
The Administration Didn't Want to Build a Weight Room. I Built One Anyway.
A picture story.
  
A Kid Said, "N*gga suck mah dick" to Me. Here's How I Responded
He said other things too...but I only have so much room in the title.
  
When Do I Get To Give Up On a Kid?
Admin would say never...
  
The Time Cuba Gooding Jr. Tried to Steal My Date
A story from the dating apps.
  
March 2025

My Female Student is Chasing the "Perfect Body"
Consume enough brain cocaine and having "dat ass" becomes a requirement for life...
  
How to Get the Girl: What I tell the Young Men I Teach.
It'll work...eventually
  
"You Fuckin Suck" - Fixing Classmate to Classmate Communication.
I wish I could just say "be kind"....
  
A Student Called me a "Dickrider" Part II. The Aftermath.
No such thing as a fairytale ending.
  
February 2025

