Fit To Teach
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
My School Banned Phones for the Year. Here's What Happened.
I didn't have to say "get off your phone" once...
May 7
•
Fit To Teach
470
Share this post
Fit To Teach
My School Banned Phones for the Year. Here's What Happened.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
85
April 2025
My Student Tried to Stab Me With a Pair of Scissors.
You get good teacher days...and sometimes you get very very bad ones...
Apr 30
•
Fit To Teach
40
Share this post
Fit To Teach
My Student Tried to Stab Me With a Pair of Scissors.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
The Administration Didn't Want to Build a Weight Room. I Built One Anyway.
A picture story.
Apr 23
•
Fit To Teach
45
Share this post
Fit To Teach
The Administration Didn't Want to Build a Weight Room. I Built One Anyway.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
A Kid Said, "N*gga suck mah dick" to Me. Here's How I Responded
He said other things too...but I only have so much room in the title.
Apr 16
•
Fit To Teach
862
Share this post
Fit To Teach
A Kid Said, "N*gga suck mah dick" to Me. Here's How I Responded
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
261
When Do I Get To Give Up On a Kid?
Admin would say never...
Apr 9
•
Fit To Teach
40
Share this post
Fit To Teach
When Do I Get To Give Up On a Kid?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
The Time Cuba Gooding Jr. Tried to Steal My Date
A story from the dating apps.
Apr 2
•
Fit To Teach
18
Share this post
Fit To Teach
The Time Cuba Gooding Jr. Tried to Steal My Date
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
March 2025
My Female Student is Chasing the "Perfect Body"
Consume enough brain cocaine and having "dat ass" becomes a requirement for life...
Mar 26
•
Fit To Teach
29
Share this post
Fit To Teach
My Female Student is Chasing the "Perfect Body"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
How to Get the Girl: What I tell the Young Men I Teach.
It'll work...eventually
Mar 19
•
Fit To Teach
68
Share this post
Fit To Teach
How to Get the Girl: What I tell the Young Men I Teach.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
"You Fuckin Suck" - Fixing Classmate to Classmate Communication.
I wish I could just say "be kind"....
Mar 12
•
Fit To Teach
35
Share this post
Fit To Teach
"You Fuckin Suck" - Fixing Classmate to Classmate Communication.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
A Student Called me a "Dickrider" Part II. The Aftermath.
No such thing as a fairytale ending.
Mar 5
•
Fit To Teach
542
Share this post
Fit To Teach
A Student Called me a "Dickrider" Part II. The Aftermath.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
74
February 2025
A Student Called Me a “Dick-rider.” Here’s What I Said
The job never has a dull day...
Feb 26
•
Fit To Teach
1,137
Share this post
Fit To Teach
A Student Called Me a “Dick-rider.” Here’s What I Said
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
131
Earnest Shackleton on Teaching
How do you get people to join a lost cause?
Feb 19
•
Fit To Teach
11
Share this post
Fit To Teach
Earnest Shackleton on Teaching
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts