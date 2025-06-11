Fit To Teach

Every successful teacher should have a Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde strategy. When I feel my class shifting, I ask them which teacher they want to see, and that usually settles them down. It’s not that they fear my Mr Hyde, but, instead, they genuinely enjoy Dr Jekyll more because that’s when class is more engaging and interesting. We all have more fun, and they hate losing that. They’ll do what’s good for them. But aspiring teachers, take note: this only works if your default position is one of understanding, patience, and a quiet, gentle firmness. It doesn’t work if you default to yelling or threatening to call parents, send to office, etc. Kids adapt quickly to harshness as a consequence of sometimes brutal home lives, and will tune your tough-guy persona out fast. Your yelling then becomes pleading and that’s when you’re done. They also know immediately if you respect and like kids and will generally, but not always (they’re still kids after all), give back what they receive. So if you can’t do that, please find another line of work. It will save everyone a great deal of misery.

Have a great summer!

