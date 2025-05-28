Fit To Teach

Ronny F
2d

Fortunately, we don’t have it quite this bad in elementary school… yet. But I’m not optimistic about the future even with our little ones. Too many struggle with addiction to school-provided devices such as IPads. Tantrums and disruption follow any request to put the device away and transition to other work. It slows learning and increases dangerous dependency on entertaining instruction. I limit tech access in my classroom using it only when required. My daydreams imagine sullen and anxious tech executives sitting shamefully before congressional committees as they try to justify their years of psychological manipulation creating generations of addicted and profitable lifelong consumers. I’d like to believe they’ll share the social stigma of their kindred spirits in the tobacco industry, but I’m not very hopeful.

greek salad
14h

I love reading your work! I just subscribed, but your teaching method are great! The first story was comical, but it gets worse as it goes on. I guess we never really think about phones as an "addiction" until it gets so bad we just have to.

