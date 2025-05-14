Fit To Teach

My wife taught Special Ed for decades. The nicest thing a student said about her was that "she really sees you" My wife saw a child who required structured assistance, limitless patience and no pity. I think you see your students as people who need structured assistance and safe places. White saviours see guilt, pity and bottomless self centeredness. They never see other people.

I’m also a white male teacher in a Title 1 school but have never had this thrown at me. If anything, my minority parents were among my most supportive, perhaps because so few men teach early childhood special education. Most moms, dads, and kids were pleasantly surprised to see a “boy teacher”. I also made a point of relating to my young men students on a “man-to-man” basis, often using that very phrase in fact. By emphasizing something we had in common, I was better able to connect and engage.

