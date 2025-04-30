Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Afra Masud's avatar
Afra Masud
Apr 30

Wow! I also grew up in NYC and all my schooling happened there. While I was reading it was almost surreal; I remember a fight broke out in my school with two girls in the exact same way. You handled it perfectly though!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Corina Rodriguez's avatar
Corina Rodriguez
May 2Edited

Well, this puts things in perspective. My 12 year old grandchildren are in 7th grade in a kinda rough school for this area. They tell stories of kids throwing trash cans at teachers and refuse to use the restrooms at school because there is where a lot of the nonsense takes place. They are mostly popular, well respected kids but they are nonetheless careful of their environment.

I can only admire you. Go for every pay raise you can get. You certainly do not get paid enough. What you do does not show up on the bottom line of the ledger but it does show up on the small daily successes of your student’s lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture