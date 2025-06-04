Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spellbound Comics's avatar
Spellbound Comics
17h

Damn, dude, this one gave me long-lasting chills. You’re on fire this year. (And loved the nonlinear storytelling structure.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Onalee McGraw's avatar
Onalee McGraw
10h

I am new to your posts and greatly admire your courage and perseverance for the good of your students. Do you have a post done previously you can recommend to help me catch up with you. I am a bit slow being 85 and having gone to public school K - 12 in the late 1940s and 50s, graduated in 1957. I am plugging away here at my classic film study project and my goal at this stage in my life is to share with the kids that are underserved with films like 12 Angry Men and It's a Wonderful Life. I found your substack and see that you are a realist who is also an idealist. You believe in the capacity of your kids to see what is good, hard as it can be. Interested in learning more. Thank you. Onalee McGraw, Ph.D, Director Educational Guidance Institute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture