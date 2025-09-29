Fit To Teach

Creating Boundaries, Staying Empathetic
Creating Boundaries, Staying Empathetic

9/29/25 One Glow, One Grow
Sep 29, 2025
-How does a teacher stop themselves from spending 90% of their time on the kids who don’t want to take advantage of what they have to teach?

-How does a teacher stay empathetic to tough situations? Even when they’ve seen them a million times before.

As always, leave some comments below. I’ll be curious to hear you’re thoughts on this one.

If you find yourself in a generous enough position to support a guy trying to get better at the craft of teaching, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Every bit counts.

And if you’re not in a generous enough position and you’re just here to listen, no worries, this shit is free to all.

