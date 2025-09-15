Fit To Teach

Teenage Heart Break, Ladder of Consequences
9/15/25: One Glow, One Grow
Fit To Teach
Sep 15, 2025
Had fun talking about this one. Feel free to leave some comments if you have any. I’m always open for criticism from fellow teachers… or anybody with good ideas.

Enjoy!

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I tell stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to listen,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.

