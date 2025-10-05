Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach
FitToTeach Podcast
Enjoy the Hilarity, Marijuana in the Classroom
1
2
0:00
-23:33

Enjoy the Hilarity, Marijuana in the Classroom

10/5/25 One Glow, One Grow
Fit To Teach's avatar
Fit To Teach
Oct 05, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Glow: Working with teenagers is frustrating and often soul-sucking. It can also be gut-bustingly hilarious. Enjoy it when it happens.

Grow: Need a better system to deal with students who get high before school.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I record stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to listen,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture