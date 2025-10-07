P.E. Dreams, Help the Young Professionals

-What does a normal, and yet somehow great day look like?

-Reminding myself how tough the beginning of a teaching career is.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I record stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to listen,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.