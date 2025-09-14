Fit To Teach

Getting Over Summer, Allowing for Failure
Getting Over Summer, Allowing for Failure

9/13/25: One Glow, One Grow
Sep 14, 2025
8
Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to One Glow, One Grow. This my attempt to create a reflective process for my teaching practice on a weekly basis. I hope you guys enjoy joining me as I try to improve as a teacher.

Feel free to comment and add your own thoughts on any thing you connect with. This goes especially for any current and former teachers following this SubStack.

Appreciate all of you.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly's article, "1000 True Fans." The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.

