Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toad Doctor's avatar
Toad Doctor
1d

My own personal favorite is an answer I got on an English test I gave about "Of Mice and Men"; "I don't know the answer to this one, but I like cake and I just got a new pair of shoes."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Onalee McGraw's avatar
Onalee McGraw
21h

In spite of all the deficits and loss of community norms, these young people who are your students struggle hard to make sense of the world don't they? As a great grandmother who grew up in the late 50s my heart breaks for them. I have developed a classic movie study project that I would love for you to share with your fellow teachers. It is all free - 12 Angry Men, High Noon, It's a Wonderful Life, and accessible to try out without cost. Educationalguidanceinstitute.com and please let me know what you think! If you guys go for this, I will help without cost for the sake of the kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture