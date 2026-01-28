“Hey! Hey Colonizer! Give us a basketball!”

“We’re not playing basketball yet. I told you, we’re playing hockey today.”

“Hockey! What kinda white man bullshit is that?”

“The kind you play with a hockey stick.”

“You eva seen a n*gga on skates? C’mon man, give us a basketball! We ain’t playin no hockey.”

“Tell you what, you give me 20 minutes of hockey, and I’ll give you a basketball.”

“Oh ma god this bullshit again. Give me the stick. This is worse than slavery.”

Sigh… things did not go well my first year of teaching.

Day One.

It was my first year.

I remember greeting teachers before the first day of school started. They’d greet me with a smile and ask me what subject I was going to teach. I would say P.E., and they would frown, “Ah, you’re taking over for Mr. Johnson.” Some of them would add phrases like, “best of luck,” and, “oh wow, that’ll be a tough transition.”

When I told the heavy woman security guard that I was the new P.E. teacher, she let out a, “Ooooohhhhh my oh my, you’ve got some big shoes to fill kid.” After hearing this kind of response multiple times, I started asking questions about Mr. Johnson. Who was this guy? Why did the staff like him so much? What was his teaching style? Maybe there were some tips and tricks that I could use to ease the transition.

There wasn’t.

I’ll never forget my first day. The kids barely acknowledged me as they strutted into the gym. They proceeded to ask the question I would hear fifty times throughout the next six hours, “Ayo, where Johnson at?” When I told them that I didn’t know, that the principal had hired me two weeks ago, a lot of them would look disappointed. Some of them would nod in sad acceptance. One kid, bewildered, just said, “He left us.”

While my rookie mind was trying to handle this disappointment, I noticed one of the kids had taken one of the cones I had set up, and had started shooting it into a basketball hoop. I remember asking him to stop, and he gave me a smug look that said, I don’t have to do anything you tell me to do, and continued shooting the cone.

I wish I could tell you I kept my cool, that I handled this the way a veteran teacher would have - with a low voice, a cocked eyebrow, and a cold demeanor, but I didn’t have those skills yet. So I did the worst possible thing you could do.

I raised my voice.

“Could you please STOP!?!” The gym went quiet as the kids watched the situation unfold. The kid narrowed his eyes and continued tossing the cone in the hoop. My anger flared. I marched over and repeatedly asked him to give me the cone. He ignored me as my requests grew louder and louder.

My second mistake was getting tunnel vision. While I narrowed my focus on the kid shooting the cone, three boys started trying to open the gym closet. At first they were quiet. As my confrontation unfolded with the cone thrower they tried the doorknob, but I had locked it. Then they started to slam their shoulders into the door. By the time I heard the commotion, I saw one kid raise his leg SWAT-team style and boot the door open breaking the lock.

The three boys darted into the room and I heard the sound of clanging metal. I thought it might be the cage that held all the loose P.E. equipment. Then basketballs started rolling into the gym.

All hell broke loose.

Every kid in the class stopped watching the confrontation and started pushing their classmates aside to grab a good ball. I started yelling “stop” like a lunatic as every kid started bouncing and shooting. I spent the rest of the class trying to gather the basketballs back into the closet. I almost accomplished it, but a kid snuck into the closet again and rolled the balls out again. I couldn’t even write him or any of the others up (not that I knew how), because I didn’t know their names.

That was the first day of my teaching career.

The windowless brick building that greeted me my first day.

White vs. Black.

So. Who was Mr. Johnson? How the hell did he manage these kids?

After some digging, I learned Mr. Johnson coached three varsity sports, he was the only P.E. teacher for the school, and he regularly played basketball with the kids. In fact, one might describe his teaching style as… basketball. According to kids, a standard Mr. Johnson P.E. class went like this: the kids do a quick bodyweight warmup, and then he proceeds to roll a couple basketballs out for everyone to play with. Then he would join the most competitive game.

The boys who played would break a sweat, the other kids who just wanted to shoot some hoops got to do so on the side of the court, and anyone who didn’t want to play got to sit against the wall, provided they completed the “workout” at the beginning of class. It’s certainly not what they taught in grad school, in fact it’s very much the opposite of what they recommended, but the kids loved him for it.

I was also not surprised to learn that Mr. Johnson was black. At 6’ 2’’, handsome, and from all reports, quite charismatic, he was the kind of guy all the kids looked up to. A black man who had fought his way to a career he loved. He grew up the same way they did, working at a disadvantage due to the color of his skin. He was the ideal, relatable role model. It’s why the student body loved him… or at least so I thought.

Meanwhile, as the first couple of months of teaching went by, it seemed there was no action I could perform that wasn’t racist.

“Could you please put your phone away?”

“Why you being racist?”

“Hey, could you please stop bouncing the basketball while I’m speaking?”

“Is it because I’m black?”

“Hey guys, today we’re going to try a sport other than basketball.”

“Fucking white people.” Usually muttered and followed by an eye roll.

My liberal arts education did me no favors in this regard. I had been explicitly taught that because I was white, I had biases that I was unaware of. That just because I didn’t think an action or request was racist, didn’t mean it wasn’t. I was supposed to pause, and really listen when accused of racism. I was trained to doubt my own thoughts.

In some contexts, this is an important exercise. You shouldn’t believe everything you think. In academia people should constantly question their own beliefs and entertain healthy criticism. But in the context of trying to manage a pack of selfish teenagers who loved to take advantage of rookie white teachers, it was some of the worst advice possible.

I heard it all.

I was a racist.

A colonizer.

A Nazi.

Privileged.

Spoiled.

Rich.

Soft.

Couldn’t understand.

White. White. White.

I’ve always found this mural ironic… mostly because I’ve never taught a white kid at this school.

At some point I began to believe them. How could a white guy ever fill the shoes of a baller 6’2” black guy? I couldn’t even do a proper lay-up. How could I ever understand what these kids go through when I grew up in the suburbs of Connecticut? What’s the point in even trying?

By December I had checked out. I was job searching for part time positions in white neighborhoods. My classes had devolved into some poor man’s negotiation where the kids were required to play a sport other than basketball for at least 20 minutes, and then I would roll out what I had begun to think of as “the orange crack.”

I had nothing against basketball. In fact, when I realized it was all they wanted to play, I pivoted and started with basketball as my first “unit.” Then I realized not all the kids loved basketball, just the most athletic kids. They were always the biggest personalities. They could derail my class the moment they didn’t get what they wanted. Turns out they didn’t want practice drills, or include kids who couldn’t play, they just wanted to play half court pick up, which took up almost all of the meager space I had.

I wanted to get other sports going so other kids might have a chance to play, but the moment I didn’t allow basketball, the athletes would throw tantrums, yell racist, and derail the game. I would lose control of the class, and most of the kids would go sit against the wall and play on their phones. I would eventually cave and roll out a couple balls I had locked in my office— it was the only door that could withstand their kicks. I figured it was better for them to move than not at all.

I had become what I hated most.

An ineffective teacher.

The Veteran

By the end of December, my principal had figured out I had no clue how to do my job. I didn’t care. By the end of December I was convinced there was no way to do the job anyway. It’s not like I had a poor track record of teaching beforehand. I had run Crossfit classes for years, and had had a strong following at my gym. When I recieved my masters in teaching, my cooperating teacher, a teacher I hold in the highest regard, told me I was one of the best pupils she had ever coached. Of course, I had completed my student teaching in Scarsdale— only the highest paid public school district in the nation.

My principal decided it might be good for me to see a veteran P.E. teacher who worked with kids like ours. He contacted our sister school, The Urban Assembly School for Media, and put me in touch with someone by the name of Marc Steffa. My principal told me the man had a reputation for running a solid P.E. class, and that he relied on a systems based approach in order to manage his students.

I’ll admit, inside I rolled my eyes. I was already sure Mr. Steffa was a 6’4” black guy who could dunk. What was the point of learning “systems” when the system was built on the back of a man the students could relate to?

But hey, a day where I got to skip school and avoid the demon children for another 24 hours was a good day. I went to the MLK Campus and security checked me through the metal detector. I started wandering towards the sound of a gymnasium when a member of school safety stopped and informed me that Mr. Steffa was located in the basement. He gave me the room number and I descended down a musty smelling elevator.

MLK Campus. Urban Assembly Media located in the basement.

As I walked through the building I recognized the school was similar to mine. Same windowless classrooms with fluorescent lighting. Same moldy bulletin boards. Same loud classes. The school had the stink of underfunding the same as ours. When I approached the room number I saw a short white dude standing outside of the classroom door. I asked him where I could find Mr. Steffa.

“I’m the guy.” He held out his hand for me to shake. I blinked. Then I took him in as I shook his hand. The man was somewhere in his forties, balding, and no taller than 5 foot 6. He had a potbelly, and he rocked a pair of cargo shorts that were fashionable sometime in the mid-nineties.

This was the guy who had a reputation for running a well-managed P.E. class?

We’ll see.

As kids walked into his class I walked into the back to observe. It was a small, crappy multimedia room. There were thick columns littered throughout the space. They must have obstructed his ability to keep track of the kids– that must have been a nightmare. He had his equipment out and set-up. Big no-no in my mind. Kids always mess with pre-set equipment. I waited for one of the kids to start fidgeting with it. Soon as I had the thought, one of the kids started picking at the hockey sticks. I had a feeling my principal had been lied to. This day was going to be a waste of time.

Then the bell rang and the kid put down the hockey stick, and — I could hardly believe it — went and sat down on the floor. All the kids went and sat down on the floor. Not only that, they were in neat, ordered columns. A well organized 7 by 7 grid. The kids were still talking as Mr. Steffa walked to the head of the class, and he proceeded to just stand there with a frown on his face, waiting.

Eventually one of the kids yelled out, “Ayo! Shut the fuck up! Can’t you see Steffa waiting!?!” All talking died away and Mr. Steffa started giving announcements in a boring yet orderly tone.

…What the fuck was I looking at? How was this possible? High school kids sitting down in a P.E. class? Giving directions without kids interrupting you? Having one kid tell other kids to shut up because the teacher was waiting? I felt like I had been transported to some alternate reality. I hadn’t been able to manage even a modicum of that kind of control.

Who was this guy? White, short, pot-bellied Jesus?

I watched the man organize his kids into mini-hockey games, and then I saw them battle for 45 minutes without any major disruption. My jaw was on the floor. I proceeded to pester the man with questions.

How’d you get the kids to sit like that?

How’d you get them to stop talking?

How do you keep them on the same teams?

What do you do when kids come into your room and refuse to leave?

What do you do when there’s a fight?

How do you handle a kid who yells at you?

What do you do when you’re threatened?

As questions tumbled out of my mouth he walked me through it all. As I told him each problem I was facing, he would smile and say, “oh yeah, that happened to me all the time my first year…” and then he would explain a solution.

I also noticed as we walked down the hallway during passing time that the kids loved him. He couldn’t walk past a kid without fist-pounding them, or teasing them with a smile, or reminding them they had practice after school. It was like watching a minor celebrity navigating the hallway.

The man gave me hope for the first time that year. I had started to believe who I was couldn’t hack it. I had started to believe I needed to teach people who looked like me, or at least shared my suburban background.

That line of thinking was all bullshit. I think I knew it was bullshit from the beginning. I was protecting my ego with the excuse of race, and that thought process had to die. The kids were a nightmare because I was a poor teacher, not because I was white.

I had to change.

The man was 5’6”, fat, and balding. Hell, if he could do it, so could I.

Near the end of my first year post Steffa visit. And yes, that is the closet with the broken lock.

White Man in Black Classroom

The changes came slowly. But they came.

I implemented a couple of his systems. I tried fist-pounding every kid who came near me. Most ignored me, but a few actually responded. I did eventually manage to get them to sit in floor spots. I tightened up my grade-book. I got on top of write-ups. Kids started to realize threatening me would lead to a consequence, or at least a deduction in their grade. Threats dropped.

I came back for my second year. I implemented more changes. My weightlifting program began to pick up steam. Kids started forgetting Mr. Johnson’s name. I introduced my favorite sport of all time - Ultimate frisbee. Against what I thought were all odds, the kids fell in love with the sport. Turns out enthusiasm counts for a lot.

I kept reflecting and thinking and changing my practice until I found myself teaching kids how to lift heavy weights in the general P.E. classes (something I never thought possible), adventure education challenges forcing mass class cooperation— another supposed impossibility, and six different sports including handball, volleyball, Ultimate frisbee, basketball, hockey, and badminton. There is no more negotiation for a ball after twenty minutes of play. The sport we’re practicing is the sport we play.

As for the racism, the name calling, the acknowledgement that I am white, that… that has never really gone away.

To this day plenty of students refer to me as the “white man.” Whenever I play a 70’s song they ask why I’m so white, and whenever I make them work out, half the time one of them mutters about slavery.

The difference is my response. It just doesn’t bother me anymore. I’ve gotten good enough at teaching to know that race-baiting is basic teasing. I’m not afraid to tease back on occasion.

“Hello white man.”

“Hello black child.”

“What!? You can’t say that!”

“I can’t? I’m confused. I thought I just did.”

Nine years in I’ve lost count of how many times a kid has called me a true “n*gga,” or given me the N-word pass. Inappropriate for sure, but they mean it as a compliment. There’s always going to be some acknowledgement of difference, but strong teaching creates strong bonds regardless of different backgrounds.

I’m sure there are thousands, if not tens of thousands rookie teachers trying their damndest to stand in front of a class that doesn’t look like them, and trying to teach them anyway. Trials and tribulations to come. If that’s you, no doubt, you’ll consider your race a factor in how you teach, and you should, your race will always be part of who you are.

Just not nearly as much as you think.

End of my 8th year.

