Fit To Teach

Nancy Dziedzic
1d

I’m a 57-year-old white woman waiting for my secondary ELA certification to come through, and I’ll almost certainly be teaching in a majority Black or Arab-American school. Kids are always SHOCKED when the middle-aged white lady isn’t what they expect, and there’s nothing better than hearing a voice at the back of the room saying, “Guys, shut up. She’s cool … she’s cool…”

Simon Brooks
1d

It's so great reading about trying to overcome differences positively, rather than the opposite or by force. It's so great to see you succeed with the help of people seeing you try and wanting you to succeed - your principal and Steffa, your professors et al. Compassion! Desire to do the right thing. Teamwork!

