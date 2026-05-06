Keeping the Peace

Well that’s odd.

It’s Monday, fourth period. Like every Monday during fourth, the seniors enter the gymnasium, drop their backpacks against the wall, and promptly go to the weight room for a workout. Well, I say “promptly,” but in reality it’s more like pulling teeth. Getting them to go from the gymnasium to the room where I make them suffer is the cross I bear for forcing them to take care of their health.

I spend most Mondays yelling, “C’mon, let’s go, we’re not skipping it. We never skip it. There is no skipping workout day. We’re here for our biology. C’mon c’mon. Let’s go. LET’S GO!” Even though we’re in the month of May and we’ve been doing this since September, kids still complain about working out. However, I know I’ve psychologically beaten them down to the point they’ve accepted the pain. They just complain out of habit.

Which is why it’s odd that I’m missing four kids in the weight room right now. They signed in at the door. They were moving towards the weight room when I entered it. Now I wait while the rest of the senior class moans, “Can we start mista? Why we waitin?” It’s like once they accept their fate they just want to get it over with.

I say, “Give me a sec,” and I make my way towards the gymnasium. I’m ready to yell at them, but what I see makes me pause. Two girls, Elaine and Katie, talking viciously towards one another, while two other girls are standing in between them.

Elaine: Oh so you think I’m a cheater?!?

Katie: You think I called you a cheater!?!

Elaine: Fuck you sayin shit like that for!?

Katie: Fuck you, if you cheat you cheat, that’s not my problem.

Elaine: You’s a fuckin bitch for saying shit like that.

Katie: Bitch. Fuck you

etc…

As this “conversation” unfolds the two girls are trying to get close enough for fists, but the other two girls, Lindsay and Jain, are standing in the way. I find myself at a usual crossroads. Do I call for backup or do I not call for backup? Neither of them have struck each other. Technically, a fight hasn’t happened yet. And while it’s clear they want to, I never really want to call security. The moment that happens, I trigger a cascade of paperwork, phone calls, and suspensions that’s no fun for anybody involved. It’s always better if kids can resolve issues without police involvement.

The situation is also strange. I can’t put my finger on why, but my spidey senses tell me the fight doesn’t feel right. They’re cursing at each other, they’re making moves towards each other, but Lindsay and Jane aren’t working all that hard to keep them separate. Their arms are out like they’re playing defense in basketball, but they’re not physically holding them back. It’s like Elaine and Katie are acting like they want to fight.

I can’t make sense of it, so I just ask. “Hey, is this for real? Do I need to call somebody?”

Lindsay looks at me wide-eyed and says, “YES. SCHUERCH. NOW.”

Roger that. Real or not, this is unacceptable behavior, and as students start coming out of the weight room to get a look at the action, the two adversaries seem to get more aggressive. I jog over to the phone and call security. Then I run back to help keep the girls separate.

By the time the dean and security squad get there, I’ve helped herd one of the girls to the other side of the gym. The “fight” still feels weird, almost comical. They’re still hurling curse words at each other, but Jane, the other girl keeping the peace, is giggling as she keeps saying, “Nope. Nope. Nope,” while she gently pushes her friend back.

Once security removes both of the girls, I’m left with a crowd of chuckling seniors and a bewildering thought– what the fuck was that?

Tea Time

Thirty minutes later I’m trying to piece together how that happened.

It’s still fourth period, and the class went surprisingly smooth after the “fight.” I’ve learned the best way to recover a class from an altercation is to force them back into the routine. Yes, a fight happened. Yes, we’re going to work out anyway. No, you’re not psychologically damaged from seeing violence. Yes, I will dock your grade if you choose not to participate. Yes, even after a fight. Thankfully, none of the seniors resist getting back to work. They know my Monday policy– we work out no matter what. Even though they’d never admit it, I think some of them have started to enjoy it.

Now the class is in the gymnasium and most of the kids are shooting hoops for the last five minutes of class. However, there’s a circle of kids, including Lindsay and Jane, blatantly ignoring the activity and chatting about the fight. This is common after any altercation. Kids call it tea time. Who won? Who lost? Why did it happen? Who started it? School policy strictly forbids teachers from engaging in any gossip about violent altercations between students, so naturally, I lean in to listen. I want to hear the tea.

“That was so dumb.”

“That shouldn’t have even happened.”

“You guys know she’s going to react like that. She shouldn’t be saying dumb stuff like that.”

“She’s gotta chill though. Like, that was too much.”

“Yo, they both gotta chill. That wasn’t even supposed to be real.”

I give up trying to make sense of it and just butt into the conversation. I say, “Yo, I’ve got a field trip with you guys in two days. How did this happen? And should I be worried about Wednesday?”

There’s a pause, and then Lindsay responds, “I don’t think it’ll be a problem, we’re going to talk to them both and see if we can’t calm them down. That was really dumb.”

“How did that start?”

Jane continues, “Like we’ve been saying, it was dumb. During third period a group of us were talking about cheating in relationships, and Katie made a joke that Elaine was a cheater. Her girlfriend overheard the joke and then asked Elaine about it. Elaine got pissed and started going off on Katie right as you guys went into the weight room.”

Lindsay chimes in, “Yeah, it was actually really good that you came out when you did, I think they would have actually fought if it was just us.”

I say, “They didn’t even look like they actually wanted to fight though.”

“Yeah, I don’t think they did. But Elaine had to show her girlfriend she was properly pissed off, and you know Katie, she doesn’t back down from threats.”

“Soooo this whole thing happened because of a bad joke? A bad joke and posturing?”

“Yeah. Pretty much.”

Sigh.

Rumor. Violence. Heroics. It ain’t even lunch time yet.

A Clash of Two Worlds

A Title 1 school is always an interesting place to work. As teachers, we preach non-violence. We encourage kids to talk through their problems. A calm measured voice goes farther than your knuckles. A fight entertains your ego, a hard conversation can lead to actual resolutions. And even when they don’t, you still haven’t done something illegal.

In most public schools, this frame of mind is also enforced by the parents. Words over violence. Master your anger. Reason with conversation. Parents enforce this ideal on the homefront, teachers reinforce it at school. The combination leads to lasting societies—places where we solve issues without shedding blood.

But often, the parents of students who attend Title 1 schools don’t enforce this thought process. Many students grow up seeing people they respect use violence regularly. It may not be a first option, but it certainly isn’t the last. A fight can be a casual way to solve a problem. My kids say it to me all the time, “Violence is a choice.” They don’t view it as a big deal. I have a problem with this person. This person does not respect me. Imma go fuck him up. This isn’t an uncommon thought process.

It’s part of the reason the 4 year teacher turnover rate in these kinds of schools is 60-70%. A normal school reinforces lessons learned at home. A school that serves economically disadvantaged kids teaches lessons in opposition to what those kids have experienced. Teachers in these schools don’t just teach new lessons, they have to deprogram old ones. If they don’t, their classrooms don’t function, and a thrown desk becomes the solution a conversation should have been.

I must admit, I’m immensely proud of the work my school has done to battle casual violence. Whenever we know two or more kids have friction, we force those students to have preemptive conversations in the presence of the guidance counselor or dean. They’re expected to explain why they’re frustrated with each other. They’re expected to do it respectfully. We push them to find a resolution both sides can accept.

Obviously, the process is not perfect. As the above story illustrates, there’s no possible way we can catch every point of friction. (It started from a bad joke the period before!) But the echoes of what the school preaches showed up in that fight in spectacular ways. Elaine and Katie didn’t really want to fight. They would have, but they weren’t forcing the issue the way they could have. Lindsay and Jane used their own bodies to stop the fight before it could start. The group of gossiping friends said, “we’re going to talk to both of them and see if we can’t calm them down.” At the end of the day. no cracked bones, no blood, not even a bruise. Just a lot of paper work.

I work in a school where we consistently have to prove again and again that violence doesn’t solve many issues, it just makes you feel good in the moment. That fight makes me feel like we might be making some progress. Especially because two of our seniors stepped up. Later on in the day I tracked down Lindsay and Jane. I told them how impressed I was with their actions, and how it saved us from dealing with a fight. Even though I did it separately, they both responded with words eerily similar,

“Mista, of course. It’s what I do.”

It made me grin.

It also made me sad.

These two kids are gone in less than two months. Then I’ll have another class of freshmen where I’m going to have to explain that fighting might serve your ego in the moment, but in the real world your fists lead to a pair of handcuffs and a shitty lawyer. I’ll have to repeat it enough to hope, hope!, that maybe the lesson sinks in enough that by the time they’re seniors, they also work to avoid violence. And then another group of freshmen will come and…

Ah well. The grind continues.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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