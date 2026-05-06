Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Wolfsdread's avatar
Wolfsdread
2d

You remind me of Edward James Olmos in Stand and Deliver--the classic hero teacher. With luck, they may promote you to your own Battlestar some day. Seriously, I don't know how you do it. I had a close friend who taught HS in South Carolina--great spirit--she quit after a kid pushed her against a wall with his hand around her throat. Their loss, bigtime, but what to do? Ours is a society that has never treated violence sanely--from movies to football to cage fighting on the White House lawn, we bathe ourselves in it as a vicarious drug. Humans are violent and mercurial enough by evolution, and here we are in the US egging each on for a thrill. Regrettably, real violence ruins lifes, a fact which most kids don't learn until they end up in an ER or a box. And don't get me started on this "respect" thing...

Anyway, I for one take my hat off to you for sticking in and working with them.

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Mary Rebecca Burns's avatar
Mary Rebecca Burns
1dEdited

My hero, for sure. Your excellent writing about your outstanding work in your hard-working school makes my day.

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