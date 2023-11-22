Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Brett Lamont's avatar
Brett Lamont
3d

Man, you just made me cry again, because that was beautiful and eloquent. He might not be here anymore, but Mr. Smith still matters.

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Karen W's avatar
Karen W
Nov 25, 2023

Wow! I was a band Mom to 3 girls, 2 in color guard and one in band. This article is so true, eloquently written and heart warming. Of course, I cried through several portions lol. I was that Mom waiting impatiently for my Girls to finish the never ending band practice. I was that Mom who watched my daughter literally pass out in the over 100 degree temperature during band camp. Of course she went right back in line after quickly recovering. I thought Mr Smith was the best Director ever! He was teaching my Girls so much structure, discipline and showing them that they can accomplish any and every goal through hard work. His legacy will forever live on and we will never forget his level of discipline, love and care for his students. Thank God for blessing us with such a legend!

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