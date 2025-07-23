*Colombia Trip Update: The culture has continued to astound me. I’m not sure I’ve ever met a more fun loving group of people all obsessed with dance. Everyone just wants to get hammered and have a good time. If you haven’t had the the experience of blasting salsa music while dancing down a street with 10 friends you made yesterday followed by getting drunk with a bottle of liquor at a street gelato shop, then I’d highly recommend you give it a go.

In the meantime, I wrote this article back in 2023, and when I proof read it today, it still gave me a chuckle. For my new subscribers, ENJOY!

So I have a student. Let’s call her J. J is one of my favorite kinds of students. She’s one of those kids who’s still figuring out what it means to be herself, but also has a very strong sense of who she is. I know that’s paradoxical, but it’s true. She is both vulnerable and tough, and has a strong propensity for self reflection. Don’t get me wrong, she’s still a kid, but she’s one I’m glad to teach.

One day, in freshman P.E. I was having a rough start to class. To put it bluntly, I could not get these kids to shut up. Every class, I have the students start in floor spots and wait until they’re completely silent. A floor spot is a designated area on the gym floor where you have to sit until the class begins. In grad school P.E. professors instructed me to get students moving immediately upon entering the classroom, but it seems none of those teachers ever taught in the inner city. To this day I have not found a way to coherently deliver instructions for the day’s schedule without having them sit down and wait for silence.

A kid stole my phone and took this picture.

For this particular class, it was a loooonnnngggg wait. So there I stood, at the front of the class waiting for everyone to take a seat. It probably took over 4 minutes of waiting just for them to sit. Then it was a matter of waiting for silence. You know, it’s the classic teacher line, “I’ll wait.” It felt like I was waiting for traffic to start moving on I95. Kids were yelling at each other to “shut the fuck up.” Then the students that were talking would proceed to yell, “you shut the fuck up!” Then both sides would start yelling at each other all over again, just like cars mindlessly beeping at each other.

I wasn’t particularly angry. Mildly annoyed for sure - as any teacher would be while watching unproductive nonsense eat away at their class time. But experience has taught me time and time again, yelling for silence generally creates more problems than it fixes. So I waited, hands behind my back with my face blank, eyes sending sharp looks at kids still talking. And right as silence finally took hold in the gym and I was about to speak, this kid we’ll call Matt said, “Hey J, suck mah dick.”

There was a silence following that line. Everyone heard it, and all eyes went to J. She took a moment while her face went flushed with anger. Then she stood up in the middle of the kids who were all seated and yelled in a crescendo, “Matt, shut up! YOUR PENIS IS LITTLE!” Everyone went “OOOHHHHH” and then went quiet as all eyes flicked to me. What was the teacher going to do?

I swear on my mother’s life. I tried to stay professional. But I could feel it welling up inside me coming from deep inside my belly. My face went red trying to hold it in, my eyes started to tear up from the effort, but as my face split into a grin, I knew I had to let it loose.

I howled with laughter.

I kept trying to hold it back, but the harder I fought it, the more I laughed. I doubled over holding my sides as my laughter echoed across the gym floor in choked-out cackles. At first, the class just looked at me almost in shock, but then the magical quality of laughter infected them and everyone started laughing. The whole class cracked up and J and Matt were laughing the hardest.

Something in the way she had said, “Your penis is little,” had hit everyone in the funny bone. Maybe it was the lack of cursing? Who knows. All I know is we had a great class after that. We got in a solid workout and a competitive handball game. The gears had shifted from violence to joy, and it all had hinged on the ability to find some humor in a situation that easily could have ended in two kids getting suspended.

And that’s the thing. If you can drop the professional demeanor once in a while, if you can recognize that school is just a place where a bunch of older chimps are trying to pass down some knowledge to a bunch of younger chimps, then you probably have the skill set to survive an inner city public school. At the end of the day we’re all idiots trying to enjoy a laugh.

There’s a goldmine of joy in the teaching profession. And I’m not talking about the once a year moments where a student comes up to you and says you changed their life. Those moments are beautiful, but they’re also too rare to sustain you. The small laughters that you can find in everyday moments are the reasons you stay in the game. That’s how you beat teacher burnout.

You just have to allow yourself to see it.

Twin Day with J - Your penis is little, and J knows it.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.