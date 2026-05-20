Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Frances O'Roark Dowell's avatar
Frances O'Roark Dowell
11h

I've been reading you for a while now, and I think is one of your best posts yet.

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1 reply by Fit To Teach
Adam Cohen's avatar
Adam Cohen
12h

Fitting commentary on teaching. Violence and despair are easier to see, but (I like to think) the good stuff lasts longer and has a greater effect in the long run.

Here's to another year of good stuff.

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