Top of the platform at the Metro North 125th St. Station. It’s usually safe. Usually.

So there I was, walking to the Metro North station on Harlem 125th St. after the first day of school. It’s not really the first day of school though. The staff have to report to the building, but the kids come two days later. I caught up with old friends, cleaned up my classroom, and brainstormed activities to do with my advisory. I counted how many teachers decided not to come back - 6 out of 25 - so all in all not too bad. I met with the new staff who replaced them. Some fresh new faces from Teach For America, and a grizzled old vet. I checked whether my computer worked with the fussy monitors for my advisory classes, and I finished up a workout in the school gym.

Overall, not a bad first day back. Except for this walk back to 125th St.

If you don’t know, the sidewalk leading to and from the Metro North Station is a common hangout for drug addicts, the homeless, and the mentally ill. Usually, all three of those descriptors apply. When I first started commuting, I was appalled at what I saw. Men and sometimes women shooting up right outside the station. Some so high they lean against walls, or stagger up and down the sidewalk. Seeing someone piss on the walls or aggressively jerking off isn’t uncommon. Think the walking dead but with way more penis.

But like anything, once you see something enough you start to not see it. Within three months I was bustling past drugged-out zombies, my eyes focused on the distance, already used to inhaling secondhand cigarette smoke like any good New Yorker. To be fair to the drug addicts, they look frightening, but they’re mostly harmless. Sometimes they approach with some real crazy eyes, sometimes they curse, but when you adopt a blank expression and you stare right over their shoulder, they leave you alone. I can’t think of a single time when one of them has actually physically threatened me.

Until now.

So like I said, I was walking toward the Metro North station after the first day of school. I was eating what was left of my lunch out of a thermos, and I got to the crosswalk leading to the station entrance. One of the zombies with bright crazy eyes started looking me up and down from the other side of the crosswalk. Then he started talking, “Wassup man. I’ll fuck you up man. You scared bitch? You scared?”

I decidedly was not. This will be my ninth year of commuting to the Harlem 125th St. station. I’d seen a version of this man over a thousand times. This was standard-issue druggie shit. It’s always uncomfortable when one of them singles you out, but at this point it’s not at all surprising. I did what I always do: adopt a blank stare, refuse to acknowledge his existence, show no fear.

The crosswalk sign turned green, and I started walking across the street past the druggie. He walked toward me still mouthing threats, which again, was pretty normal, and then he actually put his hand on my backpack, which was not normal, and shoved me. It wasn’t a particularly hard shove, but it was enough to knock me off course and I had to catch my balance.

Adrenaline coursed through my system as I felt a hot flash of anger. I tightened my grip around my thermos and I looked back over my shoulder to give him a long hard stare. He was still saying his threats but he was walking away from me. There was a part of me that was tempted to run across the street and start swinging… but it was a small part. I’ve had too much high school teacher training over the years to engage someone who isn’t worth my time. He wasn’t in the right state of mind, the shove didn’t mean much from any real perspective, and a pointless fight would’ve led to a missed train.

I let it go and walked into the train station.

As I was going up the stairs to the platform, someone tapped me on the shoulder. I looked around to see a tall black man who said, “Hey man. I saw what happened over there. If you ever get tapped like that again, don’t even hesitate, just beat his ass.”

I gave him a tired smile and I said, “You know, I was thinking about it… but I decided I had to catch my train.”

“Yeah man, this whole strip of sidewalk is terrible. Full of guys like that. Don’t ever let them take advantage of you.”

I smiled again, “I know. I’ve worked in the school over there for the past 8 years, this block is a nightmare.”

“Ah, so you know, you know. Just remember, one of those guys lays a hand on you, you’ve got the full right to beat the hell out of him. Shit, I’d probably help.”

“I appreciate that, I’ve gotta go catch my train, but I appreciate the support.”

We fist bumped, and I walked up to the platform with a grin. The man had put a salve on the blast of rage I had just felt. Within a three minute cross section of my life, a stranger had threatened my safety and another stranger had offered his help in a fist fight. I commute to a world of violence, where angels and demons strut an arm’s length apart. It’s a weird place for a school.

My smile quickly fades as my thoughts turn to my students. About half my kids get off at the subway station right across from the train station I get off at. If anything, the subway is worse. I wonder what it’s like for my students to have to walk past that every day on their way to school. I wonder what it’s like for my female students especially.

I have the gift of height - at least some, 5’11” counts for something. I’ve been training in a weight room since the age of 16. I have a bit of wrestling in my background. I am fairly confident I could defend myself against a rail thin drug addict. But if I was five foot nothing, didn’t have the strength that comes with a dose of teenage testosterone, and men looked at me like I was a snack instead of a challenge, I can only imagine what it would be like trying to get to school - whether I would even bother.

When I think about the average attendance rate for my school - below 70%, and then I think about the environment, it makes a whole lot of sense. It’s got to be a mental battle just to force your teenage self out of bed. For your efforts you get to dodge threatening men, then enjoy a concrete fluorescent lit school building with no windows, and proceed to learn things you didn’t choose to learn. By the way, the drug addicts don’t go anywhere on your return trip.

I’m sure there are a million socio-political takeaways from this story. The republicans will blame the destruction of the two parent family for the horrendous environment, and the democrats will blame lack of public funding for the state of the Metro North Station. I have no idea who or what to blame so I’m not going to try.

What I will say is this.

If a kid makes it to my classroom on time and ready to learn. I owe that kid as much enthusiasm and effort as I can muster to make my class worth it. It’s a miracle they’re in the classroom in the first place.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.