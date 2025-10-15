The nerve of the man!

For the love of Tyr and all that is worthy. If you somehow stumbled into this article without reading, “The War Continues,” then go back to my home page and read that article first! This is a direct continuation of that article.

Where was I? Ah yes, I was just about to tell you about the horrid messages encased in Lord Turrie’s dread letters before Substack rudely informed me that there was not enough space in one email to complete my tail. In any case, look! Look at the photo above. The man mocks me.

After the shock of that first note I began to explore my realm in terror. It seemed there was no place I could turn where the dread letters could not find me.

The horror

Even my coworkers, the people I have sworn to protect through the righteous power of weightlifting, turned their backs on me.

And so it came to be that my desk became littered with such notes as these.

Knowing in my heart of hearts that my enemy had defeated me. That he had shown cleverness beyond my capabilities, I decided to post my shame on the front of sanctuary. All could see the my character card and the damage he has done to my reputation.

To this day I continue to find hidden letters around the school, and children still bring me them on occasion. He has successfully stolen some bright minds to the nerd cave. When they emerge, they will be his Dungeon and Dragon creatures.

I say this in shame, but also in love of a great enemy that pushes me to ever greater heights of mischief.

Long Live Lord Turrie.

And if your co-worker/best friend/fellow-nerd isn’t trying to prank you at least once every year, what are you even doing with your life?

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.