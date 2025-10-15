Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Murray's avatar
Aaron Murray
1d

The generations change, but the nerd/jock rivalry never does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
GasDocLawStudent's avatar
GasDocLawStudent
1d

Illegitimi non carborundum!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture