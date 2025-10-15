*Some of the newer folk around here may be confused by the article you are about to read and by my “hatred” for the D&D club. If you happen to find yourself scratching your head in confusion, I recommend you start here, Give A Little Extra, and then continue here, THE HISTORY TEACHER RETURNED FIRE. This will add some necessary context before the words I’m about to say.

It is the 433rd year of our Lord Tyr, God of justice and law. It is in his name that I continue my war against the sniveling, snot-nosed, weaklings who call themselves the Dungeons & Dragons Club. They are led by the dread self-proclaimed Lord Turrie. He is a man of skinny arms, poor intellect, and ill manners. Though even I must admit his beard is of great renown - a genetic mishap no doubt; he was the terrible breeding accident between an orc and a goblin.

In an attempt to thin their ranks, I put together a flyer, nay! A proclamation, so as to dissuade any freshman minds from even considering joining the evil dark forces that lay inside the history teacher’s classroom. I encouraged them towards the light! And justice! And strength with these hallowed words:

“Do You Have a Noodle Arm Problem?”

The sacred text looks like this.

The Sacred Text

Many of you may be wondering where such photographic evidence could be found. How was it that I was able to resist the Dark Lord Turrie and his demonic aura? How did I manage to stand so close and leave with my life? Fear not my friends, for I am a master of iron, and the iron protects those who consistently pick it up, and put it down.

I met him on a field on a day known as “Field Day” and I challenged him to a flex-off. He initially scoffed at the challenge, wondering aloud what chance a mere P.E. teacher could have against a grand lord of History. I was scared. His arms were bared, and his beard was particularly grand that day. Many told me it was a fools folly, but I could not be dissuaded. I whispered to myself, “the iron is with me.” And so it was.

We huffed and puffed and flexed for all we were worth on the field of Field Day, and I walked away victorious. With clearly a bigger bulge in the bicep with a prominent vein and a noticeably meatier tricep, I clearly had the bigger arms and therefore the right of justice. I walked away to the cheers of children and fair ladies alike.

As the new year started - the 9th of our grand war - I knew the new recruits would need to know the truth of this matter. How I faced off against evil and emerged victorious. I set out to make sure all would know the superiority of lifting weights instead of toying with a devil’s imagination.

I crept to the mouth of his dread cave and did this:

Then I became bold, and decided it was not enough to defile the cave entrance. I crept in.

I knew his incredible short stature at 5’11” would have trouble taking down my words of truth. My grand height of 5’11 1/2'“ served me well that day. I knew as students daydreamed in his dungeon and looked up towards the heavens, they would see my words whispering to them to join the light.

I also found it prudent to leave words even on his personal, private thinking place.

And finally, I even left a beacon of hope for those poor students attempting to flee his evil droning thoughts.

I left his lair late that night, stealthily making my exit. I knew I had accomplished a great deed that night. I knew the people would rejoice and sing of victory the next day. I knew I had steered valuable recruits towards the righteous land of lifting weights. Victory was assured.

Or so I thought…

Several days later, a young recruit, in fact a young man I hoped would join my weightlifting legion, approached and gave me this.

My soul shivered.

The man was planning retribution. One morning a week later, I arrived to find this posted on my peaceful sanctuary’s door.

It read as follows,

“Schuerch, I want to play a game. It will test your patience, and your skills as a player of Dungeons and Dragons. You see, there are a series of notes hidden around the school. Anybody, including yourself, can find them. When they do, they must bring it to you. Follow the instructions on the card, utilizing your character sheet provided. Some are good, most, however, are harmful. I am a merciful Lord, and have gifted your character with some abilities to help.They may not be enough, though. Schuerch Orlong may die, but that is the risk of the life of adventure.”

He left me the following character card, pasted to my door.

To suggest my T-shirts were from the Baby GAP was preposterous! I only wear skin tight youth-larges, thank you very much. Initially I refused to play his twisted game, but then students began arriving with his dread letters and they forced me to open them.

Recruits eagerly awaiting my punishment.

(Annnnnnnd—Substack is telling me this file is too large. To get it to your inboxes I need to split it into two posts. Too many pictures and videos, I guess. I’ll send Part 2 right after this one — continue with “The War Continues, Part 2.”)