Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Kyndra Ferguson Steinmann's avatar
Kyndra Ferguson Steinmann
4d

Do hard things with grace. This is really the point of teaching and parenting - to teach the next generation how to govern themselves to do the hard stuff well. They should have let you give the speech.

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Caroline V's avatar
Caroline V
4d

I actually love your speech. It's all true.

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