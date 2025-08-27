Snap Shot #1:

“Yo, these teachers riding my dick so hard I need to air it out.” A student we’ll call Justin walked through the gym pushing his hand through the air in front of his pants zipper as if he was trying to fan his balls.

The class was doubled over in laughter as I furiously walked over to the gymnasium phone to call the dean.

“I mean fer real. These teachers just ride my dick harder and harder. Go ahead, call the dean, I don’t give a fuck. You just ridin and ridin.”

“I’d be fucking delighted.” I furiously muttered under my breath as I dialed the number.

Justin walked out of the classroom before I made contact with the dean. When I did, I told her the situation and assured her I would write up the situation and call his mom.

Again.

All for asking him to join the warm-up before the workout.

This kid was going to be the end of me.

Snap Shot #2:

“Yo, being gay is a choice, and I don’t know why these guys choose to get fucked in the ass.”

I open my health class every day with a discussion. The statement up on the power point today was, “Agree or disagree, “Sexual orientation can be determined just by looking at someone’s behavior.”

I could see my openly homosexual student roll her eyes as her hand shot up into the air to counter the statement.

I was actually proud of her. I wanted to simply send him out of the class for stating his opinion so outrageously. At least she was willing to deal with his statement in the context of a group discussion.

She said, “Justin, why would I choose to be gay? It only makes my life harder around here. It would be way easier for me to choose to like boys…disgusting as you are.”

“At least you gettin someone to lick your vagina, that at least makes sense to me. At least it’s not a dick in the ass.” Justin retorted.

Thankfully, other kids' hands in the class shot up to reply to his nonsense. The discussion got so heated all the students started cutting each other off to scream at Justin.

Luckily, I was sharing the room with the history teacher who stepped in to save this burning dumpster fire of a discussion. He told the class that it was okay to have differing opinions. He said, “just keep in mind, you never really change anyone’s mind in the heat of a discussion. All you can do is give them ideas to think about. The change of heart happens in the reflections after the discussion.

“So, yes. A ton of you are pissed at Justin right now. That’s okay, our job is to keep it civil, and discuss ideas… and Schuerch, I think it’s time you moved on from this discussion.”

Two thoughts here.

The history teacher is wise beyond his years. My career will likely end when I choke this kid out.

Snap Shot #3

“Yo, this team is so ass. They can’t do anything. Like, how do I make that pass and you drop it. He’s so fucking trash.”

The kid who dropped the frisbee obviously hears him.

Here’s the thing about Justin. He’s captain of the basketball team and one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached. I’ve taught plenty of kids who were brilliant at basketball but not that good at any other sport. But Justin is different. Any sport I introduce to him he excels at. Some games are related to basketball, so it makes sense when he makes games like football, handball, and ultimate frisbee look effortless. The kid just understands how to cut and get open.

But then we’ll play sports like volleyball and badminton, and he’ll make anyone he plays look like a fool. He has no right to be as good as he is at those sports. His kinesthetic learning ability is off the charts.

Unfortunately, he can’t separate losing from blaming his teammates. He never even tries to. It’s been my lifetime project teaching him. I say for what feels like the thousandth time.

“Justin. You like to win right–”

“Oh Schuerch, stop it. I know what you're about to say.”

“What am I about to–”

“You're about to say I need to support my teammates after a mistake. You’re about to say if I actually like winning, it's my job to make my teammates better. I am supposed to encourage them after mistakes.”

His eyes are rolling into the back of his head as he says this.

I roll my eyes right back.

“So do it!”

He actually gave a half-hearted try after that. I sighed.

Snap Shot #4

Justin set up his PowerPoint and started his lesson with an agree or disagree statement.

I was anticipating a shit show.

In order for students to earn their final grade in health class, students had to choose a podcast from the Huberman Lab Podcast, create a classroom lesson based on the topic, and test the class at the end based on the lesson. However, I added a curveball to the project.

Students had to manage unruly students in their classroom. I would randomly select two students who were allowed to misbehave throughout the lesson, and part of the project grade was evaluating how students addressed these behaviors in class.

Call it a dose of payback. I told the class they’ll get to experience a very small piece of what teachers here go through on a daily basis.

How would a kid who regularly had a hissy fit when his teammates wouldn’t perform act when a class wouldn’t listen to him? I laced my fingers behind my head and prepared to grab a fire extinguisher when shit hit the fan.

Within the first 5 minutes of the class, the kid had me eating my words.

He was high energy. He kept his peers' attention. He didn’t ignore a single student during the discussion. When students flipped to their phones he reminded them to put them away. The kid found polite ways to deescalate the kids who were supposed to derail his lesson.

He understood his topic. He gave excellent explanations to the class's questions.

I thought he had ignored all the lessons I taught. Instead it was like he had been paying attention to my teaching style in secret. He was acting like me at the front of the classroom.

I had to give him an A.

What an asshole.

Snap Shot #5

Over the years I have taught Justin, I have seen him take over any basketball game he’s in during P.E. The kid is so damn good I’ve had to come up with special rules over the years so other kids can enjoy the game.

The special rules are:

No consecutive scoring. No kid can score twice in a row. This stops basketball from becoming a one-man show and forces passing. A girl has to receive the ball before your team can score on a possession. This stops the game from becoming two boys playing catch between each other. This allows truly talented girls to take over the game if they have the skill. Boys can’t steal the ball from girls while they’re dribbling. Boys can only block shots and passes, but they can’t take it from them.

When I start the basketball unit for Justin’s senior year, I’m expecting the usual moans and groans from him - telling me the rules are bullshit. But this year is different, he just nods and accepts. When I elect him captain, he gives me a mischievous grin.

He proceeds to choose an all girl team.

The kid is smart. He knows the rules heavily favor girls. Those rules exist so girls have a fair shake at competing with the guys. The other captain doesn’t put two and two together and chooses an all guy team with the exception of one girl whose most athletic feat is probably the day she stood up on two legs.

The game turns into a hilarious shit show where the all guy team is screaming at me about how dumb the rules are, and Justin is just calmly passing the ball to his female teammates. They mostly miss, but every time they do hit a shot, it’s basically worth two, because it frees him up to make a quick lay-up on the next possession.

His team ends up losing anyway, but I’m not sure I’ve seen him have more fun making the game about his teammates rather than himself.

It was a bizarre display of trolling the rules I made for him, while showing immense growth from the kid who had to win everything.

I couldn’t help but chuckle after he left the class.

SnapShot #6

It’s the last day I will ever face off against Justin in a badminton game.

It’s become my favorite ritual. I teach the class a mini lesson on one of the badminton shots, I let the kids scrimmage, and I go around correcting form, and then in the senior class I play a game against Justin.

Some quick backstory here. By some weird twist of fate, I fell in love with badminton when I was a kid and my dad found a club for me to play in - who knew badminton clubs even existed? I played three times a week for about 7 years and I became 2nd in the state of CT for athletes under 16.

In other words, I thrash any kid who challenges me in badminton. Every game is painfully boring, to the point where I have to handicap myself or the kids will just quit. In a normal game, I don’t allow myself to spike, and I usually hit the birdie all around the court so that it’s just in reach for students to return it. It’s kind of like a predator playing with his food.

I do this to every kid with the exception of Justin. I can’t with him. He’s too good. When I told him I hadn’t lost a single game against a kid from our high school in eight years, he vowed he would be the first to do it. I told him he’d get one game to 21 against me once per class.

At first, I thrashed him like I would any kid. Then he started making adjustments. He started studying the way I would drop shots or attack the birdie at the net. Then he started doing it on his own. He learned to jump and then smash the birdie with true speed. We’d talk about tactics, and different ways to think about a players position. Most of the games I still beat him 21 to less than 15, but they were real games, I couldn’t hold anything back. We enjoyed the sheer competition of it.

In Justin’s last day of P.E. I told him this was his last chance.

“Gotchu,” he said.

A small crowd had gathered round our court, which had become commonplace after the kids saw how heated the games could get.

We played. We battled. We regarded each other with respect.

And for the first time in 8 years of teaching badminton, I lost a game against a student.

We hugged afterwards and he gave me his phone number. He told me I was one of the best teachers he ever had. He said to reach out if I ever needed him for an alumni team.

I couldn’t believe it. I was going to miss this kid.

Reflection

I’m about to start my 9th year of teaching at the same school high school in Harlem, NYC.

There’s a boatload of kids that are going to make me want to tear my hair out. There’s going to be situations where I deem a kid unteachable. There’s going to be classes where I want to do nothing more than quit.

This is a reminder to myself.

Be Patient. Teach anyway. Stay consistent.

It’s worth it.

This is “Justin.” He was worth it.

