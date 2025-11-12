Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Ludi's avatar
Celia Ludi
5d

I don't know why that strikes me as so funny, but I'm still laughing and I know I'll laugh every time I think of it. Sometimes ya gotta trick, er, extort, 'em into doing what's good for 'em. Thanks! 🤣😇

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Sierra Strom's avatar
Sierra Strom
5d

Glad to know toilet battles will extend all the way to high school. Glad you got to benefit from it. I’m literally yelling at my kids to wash their hands as I type this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture