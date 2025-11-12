Not that we have a football team. But you get the idea.

Education is a representation of two worlds. There is the ideal. This is the world where teachers demonstrate fairness. We show kindness. We turn the other cheek when acted against. It is the world Plato dreamed of, a place run by philosopher kings.

Then there is the realistic world. It is a place of pragmatism. This is the world where the ends justify the means. Coercion. Cheating. Violence. Machiavelli would proclaim all of these actions are on the table. It’s not the world we want, but it is one we must teach the children about. Lack of exposure will kill them.

Today, I chose extortion.

You see, I have a student –let’s call him Anthony. Athletic and capable as he is, Anthony has a weakness. Any weakness in this ruthless world will be exploited, including his innocent desire.

He likes to shit in private.

It’s understandable. He, like many others, is terrified of the boys’ bathroom in our school. It smells. Loud noises emerge from there. Wet paper towels stick to all surfaces. It is not a place of peace.

Like many others, he ventures beyond the third floor to find safer pastures in which to squat. Unfortunately, he made the mistake of stumbling upon my personal throne room, the boys’ locker room.

If that sounds paradoxical (indeed, how could a boys’ locker room be a willing choice?) just know that I keep the room locked throughout the entire day. For 6 hours it is a place free of vermin students and obnoxious co-workers. I unlock it for two reasons.

One is when I decide to perform my biological duty. I bring my container of Clorox wipes and prepare my chosen seat for its purpose.

The other is when I leave the door unlocked to squeeze in a quick workout during 6th period. The weight room is adjacent to the locker room and shares the same entrance.

By some twist of fate, Anthony’s poop clock is wired to 6th period. When he first stumbled into the weight room in hopes of finding refuge, he only stared at me in horror. He didn’t expect a teacher to be there, let alone me in a full sheen of sweat and workout rage.

I could tell by his face he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there. Our school has strict bathroom rules. Students may only use the facility on the third floor. It’s the only place our hall monitors can keep track without spreading too thin. They must forestall bathroom violence at all costs, and any student found trying to a use a second-floor bathroom must be reported.

“What are you doing here?” I ask in a harsh voice.

Anthony replies, “Please. Sir. I need to take a shit. There’s no privacy upstairs.”

The audacity of this student… it makes me smile on the inside. I keep a stony face, “And what makes you think you can do that here?”

“I know about the bathrooms from basketball practice, I figured no one would be here…” I let the silence draw out. “Listen, I know I’m not supposed to be here, but could you just let me slide this once?”

I keep quiet. Let this kid take a shit where I take a shit… I think not. At least, that’s my initial thought. Then I practice some empathy. I too, hate defecating in public bathrooms, and the boys’ room on the third floor has got to be one of the worst. I think of Plato’s Republic. Sometimes we need to represent the world people deserve. I relent.

“Alright. Just this once.”

He smiles and scurries off to the locker room bathroom.

I can smell this picture.

Unfortunately, kindness has consequences.

The next day, during 6th period while I’m blasting my biceps with an unmentionable amount of curls, Anthony shows up again. I notice he’s moving quietly, trying to escape my notice.

“What are you doing here?” I ask sharply.

“Sorry, listen. This is the time of day that I always have to go. Could you just let me use the bathroom during 6th period? I can’t stand the third floor one.”

I’m in a less forgiving mood today, and the poor fool has given me a weakness. It is time to demonstrate Machiavelli’s world, the one of ruthless pragmatism. I decide to extract a price.

“You’re on the basketball team right?”

“Yeah.”

“You came to my weightlifting club interest meeting and never showed up. Why? It would help you play ball better.”

“I always meant to come, but I’m just trying to keep up with my academics.”

“Sounds like that’s something you could do after you lift some weights…” He starts to pick up what I’m after.

“So… you’re saying if I take a shit here, you expect me to show up to weightlifting after school today?”

“Way to rub those two brain cells together kid.”

“Okay. I’ll definitely be there.”

I nod and he scampers off to the bathroom again. Then I give myself a laugh. My after-school weight lifting program is my baby. Driving freshmen athletes into the club is the way I keep it healthy. I guess I never thought I’d be using the shitter as leverage. I look forward to seeing him after school today.

He never shows. I’m mildly disappointed. I hate it when a kid breaks their word to me.

Then he shows up the next day during 6th period. He waits for me to start my tricep extensions and attempts to slither past me. It’s no use. I hear him and immediately drop the barbell to look at him. I cock an eyebrow.

“Please sir. C’mon.”

“Where were you yesterday?”

“Look, there was an after-school study group that my mom made me go to. I had make-up work to do.”

“Uh-huh.”

“I’m just trying to keep up with my classes.”

“Right.”

“Look, I just really need to shit. Please please please can I just go?”

“Sounds like someone else’s problem.”

“You’re really not going to let me go to the bathroom because I had to do after school work?”

“Bingo.”

“That’s messed up!”

“Mmhmm. Tell you what. Here are the rules. Starting now, attending one weight lifting session afterschool earns you one 6th period shit. Every time you show up, I’ll note that you can go to the bathroom here.”

“You’re serious?”

“Do I look like I’m laughing?”

“What about right now?”

“Have you attended a weight lifting session yet?”

“No.”

“Hmmm. Seems like you’re shit out of luck.”

He looks at me in disbelief.

I close the locker room door in his face.

God that was fun.

Aftermath

He showed up to weightlifting.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.