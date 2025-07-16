Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liya Marie's avatar
Liya Marie
1d

You know, you might want to look into the origins of public school teachers as a profession. There’s a reason most are female…and it’s because at the time, women could be paid a fraction of the salary of men. The profession was feminized in order to underpay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Fit To Teach and others
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1dEdited

Great article. I wish I would have had one teacher (K-12) like you. I did not like anything about school. I graduated in the bottom quarter of my high school class. Years later when I went to college, I kicked ass. It turns out all my previous teachers could not see that I was bored.

I remember going to the public library when I was about 8. I picked out three books but was told I could not take out any books because my family owed 35 cents. My mother never paid it and I never went back to the library again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Fit To Teach and others
112 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture