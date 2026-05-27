The Wrong Story

First I shamed them.

Then I tried teaching them.

Then I pleaded with them.

Hell, I would have begged them if I thought it would make a difference.

“Guys!” I said, “There’s a bunch of girls out on that dance floor. It’s your senior trip. You’re sitting at this table on your phones. You DO NOT want this to be your story.”

I can tell they don’t like what I’m saying. I can tell they agree with what I’m saying. But talking to a girl is hard, and approaching a girl on a dance floor is even harder. Why do hard when you can do easy? They glance at me with pained expressions, but continue to scroll.

I yell over the DJ’s music, “Have any of you ever seen Hitch?”

Everyone shakes their heads.

“No? Will Smith teaches a fat white dude how to get the woman of his dreams?”

Blank stares.

I sigh, “Well there’s this scene where he teaches him how to dance, and it looks like this.”

I step my left foot to the side, then bring my right foot over to tap next to it, then I bring my right foot back to the other side, and then I tap my left foot next to it. I repeat that foot movement and snap my fingers on the two and four.

Some of the boys start laughing at me. One of them says, “Ayo Schuerch, nah, that looks mad dumb.”

“It doesn’t matter what it looks like. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. As long as you’re feeling the rhythm and doing something with confidence people won’t care.”

I start putting my shoulders into it as I continue to snap my fingers. I start singing some of the lyrics. My feet stay with the beat as I start putting more of my body into the rhythm.

One of the girls from our school walks past me and calls out, “OKAY SCHUERCH!” as she makes her way to the dance floor.

“You see!” I hope the slight validation adds some authenticity to the argument.

The boys just stare. Then one of them says, “Nah Schuerch, I ain’t doin that.” And they put their heads back down inside their assholes phones.

Defeated, I slump into one of the chairs at the table and plead, “Seriously guys? We drove 3 hours north to a resort. You paid $500 to be here. You guys are sitting on your phones while other guys from other schools are out there dancing. What was the point of even coming if you’re going to do something you do every day on your couch?”

One of the boys, still entranced by his screen, grins and says “The go-karts. Duh.”

I massage my temples and look up in misery as I make eye contact with The Dean of my school. She gives me a dark look back as we both have the same thought.

It wasn’t like this when we were kids.

A Distaste for Technology

My high school had four major dances each year. There was the junior winter formal, called Snowflake, the senior winter formal, called Poinsettia, and then there was Junior Prom and Senior Prom. For the winter formals, my school had an awesome tradition where instead of the guys asking the girls, the girls had to ask the guys.

I had found it cathartic to know that at least twice in their lives, girls would have to experience the sheer terror of possible rejection. My adolescent brain would chirp, they have no idea how difficult it is to ask someone out. All they have to do is sit there and look pretty. Serves them right. The joke was on me of course, because in my junior year I got to experience the all too unpleasant feeling of not being able to reject someone I didn’t really want to go with because I wasn’t sure if anyone else would ask me.

The person who came up with that tradition really is a genius.

By my senior year though, a different sort of problem emerged. Technology was starting to play a more prominent role in our lives. Texting was becoming the dominant way to communicate. Tapping away on a 10-digit number pad somehow became cooler than just giving your buddy a ring. And if you didn’t have a Facebook by the time you were 16 then you were a bit of a loser.

I was a bit of a loser. Out of pity, during my sophomore year one of my friends made one for me and put a horrendous picture of me in a baggy gray t-shirt holding my chin and cocking my eyebrow with what I thought was a mischievous look. He didn’t put that there because it made me look good, he put it there because it was one of the few current pictures of me my friends had on a digital camera.

I rarely checked my Facebook. I don’t really know why, but I didn’t like it. I was a bit of a rebel, or some might say a luddite, from the get-go. I had an intense distaste for the way everyone would text during dinner time, and I always preferred calling my friends. But that wasn’t the case for the rest of the kids my age. While I was developing a school-wide reputation for never returning texts or checking online messages, Facebook was becoming a dominant way teenagers communicated.

One day, around 6 weeks before the Senior Winter formal, Poinsettia, I randomly decided to check my facebook. I had a message. From a friend. More importantly from a friend who was a girl. And not only was she a girl, but she was a girl I liked. AND HOLY FUCK SHE’S ASKING ME TO POINSETTIA. I was so damn excited… but– and this will probably sound ludicrous to any boy desperate for a date to the dance– I kinda felt like she was cheating.

The whole point of the exercise was for a girl to ask the guy out. She was supposed to experience that queasy feeling every guy has before they decide they’re going to risk the end of the world by putting their hopes and dreams in the palm of someone else’s hand. She was supposed to be vulnerable, because that was what us boys had to do. We had to let someone judge our worth before our very eyes, and this… this didn’t feel like that.

I’m not saying she cheated because I wanted to feel power over her. I immediately understood it was way easier to ask someone this way. I recognized the attraction of allowing a digital message to shield you from the barbarity of the teenage mating world. I get why she did it. I just didn’t like it.

So instead of replying with an immediate yes like I wanted to, I pretended to ignore the message. I leaned on my reputation for almost never answering texts or recognizing online messages and went on with my day. I crossed my fingers and hoped she would get impatient enough to ask me in person.

What’s funny about this whole situation is that we had a great relationship. The girl loved talking shit to me. About three days after she sent the message, we were sitting down at the lunch table when she asked, “Gilbert, have you happened to check your facebook?”

“Facebook? What’s Facebook?”



“Oh you knowww, that thing the rest of the world communicates with while you continue to live under a rock.”

“The rock is comfy.”

“Gilbert. Do me a favor and leave the rock for a bit. There’s this thing called the internet, and you might find something fun there besides playing Halo 3.”

“More fun than Halo 3?”

“I know, I know. Imagine the possibilities.”

I ignored her request. I continued to lean on my reputation for forgetfulness. To be fair, it was a well earned reputation. Back in those days I had two friends that would call me out of habit to remind me when an important piece of homework was due. Without them, I probably never would have graduated from high school.

A week later at lunch she asked again. I decided it was time to give her a push.

“Did you check your facebook yet, Gilbert?”

I gave her a grin and said, “Hmmm? Ohhhhh yeahhhh, I was supposed to check that for something wasn’t I?”

“Yes. You were. Did you?”

I kept grinning and slowly shook my head, “Can’t say I have. Can’t say I have. I wonder what’s there? Is it a message or something? What does it say?” I give her a pointed look.

She gives me a sharp look back, and it clicks. She knows that I know, and she knows that I’m not going to do this through a message.

“You motherfucker. You. Mother. Fucker.”

“Is that what the message says?”

She groans, “Goddamnit Gilbert. Goddamnit. Unbelievable. Fine. Do you want to go to Poinsettia with me?”

“Absolutely.”

She slaps the table in frustration. Then she grins, rolling her eyes, and says, “You asshole.”

“C’monnnnn, was that so bad?”

“Yes you asshole. Yes it was.”

We had a great time.

A Hero

I’m miserable.

We’re about an hour into the dance, and the boys on the senior trip still haven’t budged from their chairs. They’re ignoring the buffet of joy in front of them, and trading it for the corn syrup of their phones. I give a vocal sigh again, trying to get some of them to leave their chairs. Nothin. Nada. Phone zombies to the end.

I’m about to leave the table when one of the kids we’ll call Kyle moves over a chair to sit next to me. Kyle is a bit of an odd duck. Call him the black sheep of the senior grade. He’s skinny, undersized, and he wears round eye glasses. About two weeks ago he dyed his hair orange. Last year, his halloween costume was “grandma,” where he dressed up with high heels, fake boobs, and a bonnet. There’s no other way around it, he’s a strange kid. All that said, Kyle leans over to me and says, “You’re right you know. We should be dancing.”

My soul feels a flicker of hope. “So why aren’t you?”

“I’m just… waiting for the right moment.”

“The right moment is right now.”

“Give me five minutes.”

I look at Kyle, “Dude. I get it. It’s scary as hell. It’s always scary. Until it’s not. All you gotta do is get out there and move your body around. The fear goes away.”

“I’m… waiting for the right song.”

“Nah man. The right song is right now.”

He gives me a pained look as we both listen to the DJ play some butchered version of a Jamaican dude rapping at twice the speed he’s supposed to.

“Alright, fine. Maybe this isn’t the song. But the next one won’t be either.”

“How do you know?”

“Because this is just fear. Your mind will make up an excuse every time you try to get up. You’ll suddenly need to go to the bathroom, or some guy looked at you funny. You can always talk yourself out of something. Before you know it the night is going to end, and all you’ll be able to say to yourself is that you scrolled for four hours while a bunch of other kids danced.”

He winces.

“But,” I continue, “all it takes is one person to get the party going. Just do something. Anything. Do it with some confidence, and I bet others will join you.”

He nods, but doesn’t get up. He just sits there, looking like he’s trying to solve a tough math problem. For five minutes he stays like that, neither looking at his phone nor speaking to me. Then a techno-ish EDM song comes on. It’s got a fast beat and a heavy bass.

Kyle stands tall.

He doesn’t even go to the dance floor. He moves a couple feet away from the table and just starts to move his body. Jerking his arm to the right, then to the left. Almost like a dab from 5 years ago, but jerkier and stranger. He’s looking straight ahead, not making eye contact with anybody. His legs start moving in jerky motions as well, and then he starts to get his hips into it. It might be the most bizarre dance I’ve ever seen.

But he’s doing it with some semblance of confidence. And not only that, his jerky motions are working with the beat.

It doesn’t take long for the boys at the table to notice him. They start to grin and point their camera phones at him. I can tell the boys are thinking, look at this loser. I wince, I worry this is the end of Kyle’s dance career, but he just ignores them. He starts moving faster as the song speeds up. Then the girls save us.

One of my female students points from the dance floor and yells, “OOOOOHHHHH SHIT!!!!” Then she runs up with a crowd of her girl friends and they start recording him too. But this time, it’s supportive. All the girls are screaming encouragement, “OKAY KYLE, OKAY!” “GET IT KYLE! ALL DAY!” “WHHHHHOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!”

The girls are so enthusiastic, the boys start changing their tune. Now they’re cheering him on. As the crowd of kids cheers for him I get in his line of sight and furiously motion him towards the dance floor. He starts moving towards the floor where the other schools are. They love him too. His weird jerky style of dance has brought a crowd of kids from other schools all around him. “AYE! AYE! AYE!” The cheers from random kids accompany his movements, and for the next minute Kyle is in the middle of a circle with every eye on him. His face is flushed with a grin.

When the DJ finally switches up the song, Kyle takes a break and wipes sweat off his forehead. The crowd dissipates back to their friend groups. I look at the slack-jawed boys still sitting at the table and I cock an eyebrow at them and say, “Kyle got out there. What’s your excuse?”

About half the boys get up from the table and join the dance floor.

Joy Interrupted

I have plenty of memories from my middle school years where I would stand by my table looking at a crowd of swaying bodies and wondering how the hell a guy could just go up and do that. Move in rhythm? Dance to music? Do it in front of a girl? Surely only a psychopath could do that.

And yet there were guys who could do it, and I desperately wanted to be one of them. I remember the yearning for wanting to be someone on the dance floor, and I remember the terror of even thinking about approaching a member of the opposite sex. It was a titanic collision of wanting to stay safe, and knowing I needed to take a risk. Eventually the need won out.

During those early freshman and sophomore years where girls’ families would spend ludicrous amounts of money on “Sweet Sixteens,” I learned how to get out there and awkwardly shuffle my feet. They were great warm-ups for the major school dances, because you got to test out some godawful dance moves amongst a tight-knit group of friends. We could laugh at each other without the dreaded judgement from upperclassmen.

By the time I became an upperclassman myself, I had survived my fair share of dances. Only, survived wasn’t the right word, I had learned to thrive. Turns out having a militant marching band director meant you knew how to find the beat, and when you’re a band nerd you don’t have much of a reputation to defend anyway. So I would throw caution to the wind, and dance to the music any way it pleased me.

It didn’t take me long to realize the advice I’ve been giving my high school boys at every single dance I’ve chaperoned– you don’t need any dance moves. Whatever you’re doing, just own it. I learned to look forward to the school dances. In college, and at the weddings afterwards, I gained a solid reputation for a guy who knew how to have fun at the party.

And while I always figured I was just a goofy white boy who didn’t mind letting his goofy dance moves out on the dance floor, a month-long trip to Colombia last summer changed that belief. Night after night I would go to the clubs and seek out opportunities to salsa. I was terrible at salsa, but occasionally I would give the salsa a break and seek out some reggaeton.

To me reggaeton was safe, because there’s no steps. You just move the way you want to. In Colombia I figured I would be exposed as an amateur of course. This is a people whose culture is dance. Sure, I could shake it just fine to Hall & Oats at a white girl wedding, but heavy Spanish music? I figured I would be the laughing stock of the club.

But I tried anyway. I’ve had a long experience getting over feeling awkward on a dance floor. I felt the beat and moved the way I wanted to, just like I always have. And night after night, a girl would dance with me. I figured it was because in Colombia I was tall, decently muscular, and being white meant money. Those things didn’t hurt, but the girls would always ask me where I learned to dance. I also noticed there were always plenty of tall, muscular guys younger than me sitting on the sidelines looking out with stony faces– many of them on their phones.

One night, I was lucky enough to find myself dancing with two girls at the same time. When the song finished we were all soaked with sweat, grinning, and once again, they both asked where I learned to dance. Eventually, you get enough social proof from others, and you begin to let yourself believe. I don’t need tequila to convince myself I can dance. Now, I just know I can.

But here’s the deal. If a 15 year-old me had a smart phone in his pocket at those early sweet sixteens, if I’d had an infinite entertainment loop that I could hide behind anytime I felt awkward friction, I don’t think I would ever have been able to feel the joy of a dance floor. The temptation to dive into a non-stop stream of comforting dopamine would have crippled my drive to confront my anxiety.

I’m not saying all millennials have embraced dancing the way I have. But I do think more of us danced at the school functions. We were more willing to take the risk, mostly because there was no other option. What were you going to do? Go to the school dance and just sit there, looking at the other kids having fun? Every generation has an awkward group of boys who struggle to get out there, but generally speaking, it wasn’t over 70% of an entire sex.

Gen-Z and the up and coming Gen-Alpha have a get-out-of-jail-free card called their phone. Why deal with the initial stress of the dance floor when everyone accepts scrolling on social media anywhere at any time. Millennials and generations before considered you a loser if you just sat at your table. We had to deal with the anxiety of not participating. And while I do think Gen-Z experiences that problem as well, (it was clear my boys didn’t like it when I called them out) their generation doesn’t consider scrolling on a screen for four hours at a social event out of the ordinary. In fact, they widely accept it.

Even worse, when someone does take a chance, and tries dancing for the first time, the first thing that happens is someone records them. It’s what makes Kyle’s dancing so impressive. He had about twenty kids recording him when he first got up, and that video was immediately blasted over social media where most of the school witnessed his jerky EDM robot moves. 15-year-old me did not have the balls that skinny Kyle has. Most kids don’t. As much as I want to scream and yell and plead and beg and rage for my high school boys to get out on the dance floor, I can empathize with their predicament. Trip up and the whole world sees it. And given, everyone will forget that video with the flick of their thumb, but when you’re 15, I’m sure it doesn’t feel that way.

Across the globe there’s a group of boys (and likely some girls) who will never know the joys of dancing. An endless wall of cheap memes will block their attempts to confront their fear, and a non-stop stream of cameras will foster regret. My only hope is we can help enough kids fight back against the tech. I hope parents, teachers, and any role models can create enough good experiences on the dance floor where the kids realize they should take on the risks anyway.

Because goddamn.

Dancing is worth it.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

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