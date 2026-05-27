Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Peggy Magilen's avatar
Peggy Magilen
2d

Haven't had many dancing opportunities lately, but you're right of course, since the earliest times, people have danced.

Don't know about our close relatives, gorillas, and chimps.

Rhythm is part of the universe, and we join it, living as meant to, free and celebrating the drum beat that reaches us.

At a wedding ten years ago, I enjoyed that freedom of expression that belongs to us, needing and owning breaking the ropes that confine us. Actually, those indicators of how else we might be much more out spoken and outrageous than we are, God forbid.

Just re-remembered in 7th grade...swept up by a popular 8th grade guy, to dance. Oh my!

Thanks for opening the dance floor. 🙃😊

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VS's avatar
VS
1d

When I was a kid we did square dancing in gym class. Do gym classes still have a dance unit?

Of course, if you were to teach the kids some dance moves, you'd want to teach them something more up-to-date, like the Twist or the Mashed Potato.

You wouldn't turn a young man into Fred Astaire overnight. But a young man might be more inclined to risk the dance floor if he knew that he knew a legit step or two.

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