I’m not sponsored by Rogue. But goddamn I should be.

If you’ve never ridden a rogue echo bike, consider yourself blessed.

It’s probably the only piece of gym equipment I would truly consider a torture device. With 30 seconds of hard effort, you can skyrocket your heart rate and turn your quads into acid-jelly. Given an aggressive target of calories to hit within a minute, even elite cyclists will beg for mercy. Repeated efforts on this machine cause grown men to cry and the death of at least one baby seal per year. The seals die because of the empathy overload they experience for the poor apes who torture themselves with this device.

Naturally, I force my weightlifters to use it all the time.

In fact, it’s a Thursday tradition. My students rip some heavy weight off the ground with a trap bar deadlift, practice some plyometrics in between sets, and then I test their hearts, metaphorically and literally.

This week in September marked the first week of weightlifting. Many new faces showed up for the first two days, Tuesday and Wednesday. Freshmen who were curious about the club, sophomores who wanted to make bigger differences on their sports teams, juniors and seniors finally making a commitment with themselves to get big, all these newbies showing face in my weight room. Untrained softies were spending time in my slice of paradise. It simply would not do.

I told all of them at the interest meeting that I would attempt to make them quit. I told them I was only interested in kids who liked to work hard, in kids that processed physical pain as a reward, not something they were forced to do. The reason my windowless, fluorescent-lit, concrete locker room turned weight room is a paradise is because of one reason. The only people in there want to be there.

(Snippet of the weightlifting interest meeting this year)

It’s my job to maintain that standard, and the Rogue Echo Bike is my instrument.

The first Thursday workout went as follows.

10 Min EMOM

Evens: 10 Calories on the Bike

Odds: 30 Sec Overhead Plate Hold

For those of you who speak CrossFit this is an easy read, but for the rest of you, allow me to explain. The workout is ten minutes long. I have a big digital clock showing seconds and minutes in bright red lights. On the even minutes (including the zero), athletes must complete ten calories on the air bike. (Calories as it pertains to the bike is merely a measurement of energy expenditure.) If the athlete completes the calories in thirty seconds, then they have the remainder of that minute to rest, so thirty seconds in that case. If they take fifty seconds, then they only get to rest ten seconds.

On the odd minutes, athletes must hold a plate over their own head for thirty seconds. Ideally, they hoist the plate over their heads at exactly the turn of the minute so when they put down the plate, they have thirty seconds to catch their breath and return to their bike. But if they delay to catch their breath and pick up their plate at say, 1:15, then they are expected to hold it over their head until 1:45. Then they only have fifteen seconds to catch their breath and return to their bike.

The simple explanation goes as follows. For ten minutes alternate between riding a bike for ten calories, and holding a plate overhead for thirty seconds. Don’t miss your numbers. Survive.

When I explain the workout to the kids and ask if they understand, they all nod their heads. Then I smile and say, “good luck.”

I start blasting Rage Against the Machine and hit the ten second countdown on my digital clock. In sync with the clock I yell out Three! Two! One! GOOOOO! And the kids are off to the races.

All of my veteran weightlifters know, the first two minutes in this style of workout are deceivingly easy, but my newbies don’t know that. They’ve heard me say repeatedly that I’m going to test them, that I’m going to make them think twice about showing up to weightlifting. I’ve been setting a trap for the entire weightlifting session with these words, building up hype for a workout they don’t understand. When I hear the chainsaw roar of students sprinting on the bikes as fast as possible, I know they’ve taken the bait.

When they put down the plates for the first time in minute two, they’re smiling. Walking back to their bikes with confidence. They’re talking trash. They think they’re invincible, that my warnings were all fake, that they’re tougher than the challenge I set out for them. I just smile and yell out 3! 2! 1! for the beginning of the third minute. The poor kiddos have no idea their initial bike sprints just blasted their heart rates above 160. Their bodies have never met this kind of stimulus before. They’re inches from a cliff and they have no idea.

As they get off the bikes for a second time their smiles start to fade. The plates that seemed so light the first minute feel heavier the second time they pick it up. I yell out, “reach up towards the ceiling! I don’t want to see any bent elbows!” Their shoulders start to scream as they hold a static contraction, while the lead singer from Rage Against the Machine starts screaming, “BULLS ON PARADE!”

The third time they get on the bike, I start seeing what they’re made of. At this point lactic acid is drowning their leg muscles and no one can catch their breath. Pain is emanating from their lungs, and they frown as they realize they can’t generate the same amount of force on the bike they did in the first minute. That means they’re on the bike longer and they get less rest. I start hollering at them, “PUSH! Get those calories! Don’t you dare leave your bike until you hit your number! Get there before the minute ends! PUSH! PUSH!”

They rally and go. But at a cost. Many of them are getting off the bikes at the forty-five second mark. It leaves them a measly fifteen seconds to catch their breath when they thought they would have thirty. They limp over to their plates to pick them up. They struggle to hold their plates overhead pain emerges on their faces. Many of them are struggling to straighten their arms. We’re just over the halfway mark.

The fourth time they get on the bike they’re left for dead. All the veterans know the second to last round is the worst psychologically. The last round hurts the most, but it’s easy because you’re finally allowed to give it everything you got. It doesn’t matter if you die at the end, because it’s over. You can collapse into a sweat heap on the floor once you survive it… but the second to last is just brutal, and you don’t have that luxury. Everything hurts to a ludicrous degree, but you still have to operate for the next round. The mental terror breaks some kids.

Some of them are taking their legs off the pedals. Some are just looking down and breathing. Some are just going through the motions, spinning the bike fan with no force. This is where some cheerleader coaching comes into play. “LET’S GO LET’S GO LET’S GO!!! YOU WANT TO BE HERE! YOU CHOSE THIS PAIN! YOU WANT THIS PAIN! PUSH PUSH PUSH!!!” I say. The kids start making the bikes hum again. Some get their calorie target, some don’t. They drag their bodies towards their plates again. Chests are heaving, sweat is dripping. Some drop their plates well before the 30 second requirement is up.

Free from the psychological terror that is the second to last round, the kids rally in the fifth and final round. They all push as hard as they can with everything they have left. It’s not much. I’m yelling, “THIS IS THE LAST HARD THING YOU DO TODAY! THIS IS IT! PUSH!” They give it what they can. Again, some make it, some don’t. When the timer goes off at the 10 minute mark, they toss their plates to the ground and one and all collapse to the ground.

I cut the music and let them listen to the sound of their breath. Their ribcages grow and contract as they gasp oxygen. Inhale. Exhale. The sound of their spent effort is beautiful.

I let them recover for a couple of minutes, then I have them sit on the wood benches just outside the cage of the weight room. I’m seated in a chair between the two benches and I look around at all of them. The sound of their breathing has reduced and now you can hear their sweat hit the ground as it drops from the tips of their noses.

I say, “Raise your hand if you felt like that was hard.”

Every hand goes up. No one cracks a joke. No one tries to act as though they could do it again. All the bravado has been taken out of them. They have full respect for what they just did to themselves. I let their hands drop, and then I say,

“Raise your hand if you believe doing hard things makes you better.”

Again. Every hand goes up.

I grin and look around at all of them. There’s a gleam of pride in their eyes.

I shrug.

“Kinda cool, huh.”

Kids just getting better

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.