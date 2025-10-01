Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Brooks's avatar
Simon Brooks
6h

Love that last line.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Fit To Teach and others
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
6h

'I told all of them at the interest meeting that I would attempt to make them quit. I told them I was only interested in kids who liked to work hard, in kids that processed physical pain as a reward, not something they were forced to do. The reason my windowless, fluorescent-lit, concrete locker room turned weight room is a paradise is because of one reason. The only people in there want to be there." Best marketing ever. All I wanted to be able to do in high school (or, hell, today) was prove that I'd never quit. I'd sign up for that program in two seconds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture