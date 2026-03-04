Bad

“Does anyone know why the government requires every high schooler in the entire nation to run either the Pacer Test or the mile?”

My seniors roll their eyes. They’ve heard my Pacer Test spiel before. I’m a lunatic for making sure my students know why we do anything. The problem is, after four years, they just don’t care. They’ve heard my arguments before and they already know they’re going to do what I ask of them. They just want to get to work.

Thankfully, a couple seniors decide to humor me anyway, “They want us to get fit!”

“Yes, but more specific.”

“They want us to sufferrrrr.”

I chuckle, “Maybe, but that’s not quite the point.”

“They tryin to make us work like slaves!”

“No, no, no, none of that. Do any of you know what a VO2 Max test is!?” Everyone shakes their head. “It’s a test designed to find out at what point can your body no longer convert oxygen into energy. At what point do you get close to dying from effort?”

Silence. Now that caught their attention. Nothing like adding new parts to the spiel.

I continue, “It’s a wildly uncomfortable test.” I point at Kyle. “Does anyone remember Kyle’s pacer test performance last year?” A couple kids nod. “He went 101 times across the gym, and at the end, he collapsed to the ground, gasping for breath. It was an awesome display of athleticism.” Kyle has a smile on his face as he remembers his feat. “He literally found the point at which his body could no longer process oxygen. That’s what a true VO2 Max test looks like.”

Now that I’ve caught their attention, the kids find their curiosity. One of my students asks, “But why do they make us do this test? Why go through that effort?”

“Great question. Here’s why a VO2 max test is so important. Your score correlates with how long you live. Higher scores usually mean longer lives.”

One of my girls says, “Awwwww shit. So I’mma die young.”

“Not quite. The coolest part about all of this is you can improve your VO2 Max. Which means you have a way to meaningfully increase how long you live. That’s why they want you to take this test. You have an opportunity to improve your lifespan.”

I can tell this is one of those rare moments when I’m on a roll. Where I’m making a point and the kids are truly listening. They’re all leaning in and starting to believe practicing this test is more than just earning a grade. I’ve got them in the palm of my hand. They’re convinced of the why. I go to finish the speech with a final point of emphasis.

Too bad I fuck it up.

I say, “This test just straight up makes you badder.”

Awwww shit. That was a mistake. It was a slip of the tongue. I had meant to say “better,” but it came out “badder.”

I try to correct myself, but it’s too late. Everyone’s already cracking up. “Badder!” One girl shrieks. “BADDER!” Everyone is starting to howl with laughter. There’s probably no getting them back.

For those of you who don’t know, Gen Z has completely sexualized the word “bad.” For example, if someone were to say, “oh, she bad.” That basically means she’s hot and sexy. If someone were to say, “she’s a baddie” they’re basically saying she knows how to fuck. A smart teacher in today’s world avoids the word “bad” at all costs. I have committed the cardinal sin of referencing sex in front of teenagers.

Good thing I have no shame.

In a desperate attempt to recapture my audience, I kick my hip out to the side, throw my elbow out and place my hand on my hip. As I do this, I put on my best valley girl accent (think heavy lisp) and say, “That’s right boys and girls, the VO2 Max Test just makes you badderrrrrrrr.”

All my girls are doubled over with laughter, but a couple of the guys start going, “oh nah. Why you gotta do that?” One boy has walked away from the group with one hand over his eyes yelling, “Why! Why! Why!”

I always get a kick out of making my boys feel uncomfortable with a gay caricature. I’m not exactly sure why, but many of the young men I teach have a sincere problem with homophobia. If they ever feel their masculinity is being threatened, if they perceive someone is implying they’re gay, a lot of them respond violently… and seeing their P.E. teacher– the guy who’s supposed to represent their idea of masculinity –suddenly drop into a sassy gay character is like watching them listen to nails on a chalkboard. They just can’t take the cognitive dissonance.

It’s always a ton of fun.

I milk the moment one more time. In my ultra sassy accent I kick out my hip one more time and say, “that’s right boyssss, a big VO2 Max just makes life betterrrrrrr.” A couple of the guys are pleading with me to stop. Some of them have just crossed their arms and look at the ground shaking their heads. The girls of the class can’t stop laughing. Hell, I can’t stop laughing either.

Once I compose myself I yell out in my usual authoritative voice, “Alright people, line up on the black line, let’s practice this pacer test.” It takes a little longer than usual, but everyone lines up, and I put on the old recording:

The Pacer Gram Fitness Test is a multi-stage aerobic capacity test that progressively gets more difficult as it continues…

Ah well. The point was lost… but at least I got a good laugh out of it.

Sucks to Suck

I whisper, “Go faster mothafucka.”

Let’s just say I have a flexible attitude towards cursing when I’m running my after school weightlifting program.

The athlete who we’ll call Jesus is in a familiar spot. He has one minute to get twelve calories on an air bike, and he’s running out of time. He just got to four calories and there’s only thirty seconds left. I step back from Jesus and yell out to everyone over the chainsaw roar of the bikes, “You chose the calories you said you could get. YOU CHOSE. Now hit your number! You know what’s coming if you don’t make it.”

Then I step up close to Jesus and growl, “C’mon mothafucka, go faster!”

Jesus yells out, “GAAAAAHHHH! And pushes the pedals for all he’s worth.”

He’s at eight calories with fifteen seconds left.

“Four more! Four more! Push dammit! Push!”

Ten calories, six seconds left. Eleven calories two seconds left. He lets out a roar. Just as the clock signals the end of the minute Jesus’ bike reads out twelve calories.

He collapses to the ground soaked in sweat and slobber.

“Nice work buddy.” I lightly pound his chest, and he gives a slight nod. He’ll be incapacitated for a couple of minutes.

Thursday conditioning is a weightlifting tradition. I tell my kids all the time that strength doesn’t mean shit if all it takes is thirty seconds for you to run out of breath. We attack conditioning with a simple ten-minute workout. For even minutes, they choose a number of calories they think they can hit on an air bike. I encourage them to challenge themselves, and if I think someone chose a number too low, I tell them they’re soft and adjust it. On the odd minutes I choose a different movement to complete. Sometimes it’s heavy kettlebell swings. Today it is ten burpees.

There is a penalty for missing reps. Before the workout I ask the seniors to come up with a punishment for missing reps. Today they decide if an athlete misses either their calorie target, or the ten burpees on any of the minutes, then they have to complete a three-minute plank at the end of the workout. The kids choose the challenge, the kids choose the punishment, I hold them accountable.

As the kids come back alive I yell out, “There are two of you who didn’t make it on the bike.” I point at the two freshmen who fell short in the fourth round. “Gentlemen, you owe us a three-minute plank. Everybody else, let’s encourage them.”

The boys who made it pull up some benches to watch the show. The two freshmen do their damnedest to hold a three-minute plank that they can’t possibly complete in one go. The seniors yell vicious encouragement, “Hold it! HOLD IT!” As the freshmen fail, I count out how much time each freshman still owes. The weightlifters continue to yell at them to work. It’s no fun missing your goal. The freshmen need to know that.

Sucks to suck kids.

When the freshmen finally finish I bring the kids into a circle for the final words. My face is stone. My voice is iron. “You chose your goals. Some of you made it. Some of you didn’t. Maybe that means you didn’t choose something aggressive enough.” One of my upperclassmen dips his head. “Maybe that means you didn’t push hard enough.” Both of my freshmen glance down at the ground. “Whatever. It doesn’t matter. The day is done, and we’ll have another chance next Thursday. Here’s the important part I hope you remember. Regardless of whether it’s the weight room or any place in real life. I want to make sure you’re a man of your word.”

I glance around and make eye contact with each one of them. I say, “Make sure you do what you say you’re gonna do. That’s the kind of men I want you to be.”

They all nod.

Broken

I fall to my hands and knees. I’m hyperventilating. I feel my chest crushing inward.

Ahhh, so this is what it’s like to have a panic attack.

It’s twenty minutes before school begins, and for the first time in two years I am seeing pictures of my ex. She’s with another man. As I scroll through his Instagram, it’s as if the pictures are designed to attack every insecurity I have.

He’s rich. He’s in shape. It seems there’s no European country they haven’t visited together. There they are in Greece. Spain. Croatia. Fuck she always wanted to go to Croatia. Check out the Game of Thrones sets. There she is holding his arm wearing designer clothes in Italy. He must have bought those for her. I see he drives a BMW. Oh for fucks sake, he took her to Paris on Christmas WHAT THE FUCK!

Yup. An Instagram profile triggered my first ever panic attack.

Ten minutes later I pull myself off the ground and shove the terror down into my gut. I run my classes with outward composure. Inside I’m a wreck. When I finally get home, I go to my room and bawl my eyes out.

I spend the next two months in a miasma of self-hate. You stupid fucking idiot. You made such a mistake. You’ll never love someone like that again. You should have just spent some money and gone on vacation with her. To hell with your debt. You were such a bad boyfriend. Why were you always fighting with her? Why did you always stand your ground like a stubborn idiot? You should have been better. You should have been better. You should have been better.

My headspace was not a great place to be following the discovery of my ex’s new boyfriend. All the emotions I had shoved to the bottom of my gut following the break-up bubbled up in my brain tenfold. On the surface I was holding it together, but it was a brittle peace. I worked out, I ate protein-dense foods, I hit the bed at 8:30, and I did my job. These habits likely saved me from a true breakdown – but I was a robot.

I was floating through a headspace of self-hate. This was one of the few times where taking immaculate care of my biology was not good enough to bring me joy. I eventually decided I was going to have to learn how to get over someone you loved.

I did what I always do. I studied the topic and dove into podcasts. I read books on emotional improvement and tinkered with meditation. All these things began to help. One particular technique helped me turn the corner. The exercise worked like this: anytime I caught my inner monologue berating me for a past action, I would have to stop the conversation in my head, visualize a version of myself sitting next to me, and proceed to talk to myself as if I was my best friend.

It’s weird, but it would look something like this.

You stupid fucking idiot, you could have taken her to Italy, you didn’t have to hoard all your— whoa whoa whoa there. Okay. Let’s do the thing. Visualize yourself sitting next to you. Hey there buddy. Okay there he is. Now. He’s angry at himself for not spending more money on his girlfriend. What would you say to your best friend in this situation? Let’s give this a shot.

Hey. Gilbert. Listen man, yeah, maybe you were a little stingy with your wallet. But you know what, you had a pretty good reason for it. You were in considerable college debt. You didn’t feel comfortable telling your parents you were taking your girlfriend to Italy when you were still relying on their free rent. Honestly, that sounds pretty reasonable to me. I know you want to blame yourself for how things shook out, and no doubt, you had your share of fuck-ups… but this ain’t all on you. It takes two to tango. You don’t need to go fifteen rounds in the ring with yourself. Have some grace man, we’ve got our whole lives to get better at this whole life thing.

In the beginning I would go through some version of this conversation with myself around three to five times a day. But the more I practiced, the less I needed to do it. That mean voice began to melt away. I was still aware I was responsible for many of the things that happened in my relationship, but I was also allowing myself some room to breathe. Hell, when you’re in a relationship from the ages of twenty to twenty-nine, you realize everyone is an idiot. I eventually learned to forgive myself.

Mostly.

While I was going through this process, I was also teaching health. I realized that I wanted to share this technique with my students. It had been instrumental in helping me feel joy again, and providing students with tools they can use to maintain their mental health is part of my job. I almost felt obligated to share this technique with them.

When I started health class that day I flicked on my PowerPoint and showed them the title, “How To Talk to Yourself.” We started off with a Do-Now:

Have you ever said something mean to yourself? Did you believe that voice when you heard it?

The students found the question interesting and we discussed the various ways in which our inner monologues communicated with us. I offered them research that showed you could change what your voice said to you, and eventually we discussed the technique.

Then someone asked the question I knew was coming. Mr. Schuerch, what’s your inner voice like? Why do you know about this? I had anticipated this would come up, and I had already made the conscious decision to tell them why I thought this was important to know.

I told them about my panic attack.

I told them about the Instagram.

I told them about my relationship.

If you’ve ever been a teacher then you know the moment you share anything about your romantic life, kids will listen spellbound. For ten minutes I told my story and they didn’t say a word.

When I got to the end, there was a silence, and then one of my students said, “Schuerch, I don’t know man. If I saw that Instagram I’d probably go after him with a shotgun.”

I laughed, “Oh trust me. I felt that way too. But I also knew it wouldn’t solve anything. Even worse, when I finally got my head on straight and looked at that Instagram again I realized something. She looked happy. Even worse, he looked like a guy that I would probably get along with if he wasn’t dating my ex.”

My student cocked his eyebrow at me, “That’s crazy that you would even say that.”

“It stings man. It stings. But I also think that’s the truth. And hating myself for it won’t get me anywhere in the future. I have to learn to let it go. I have to treat myself as someone less than perfect, and be okay with that. It’s how I get better. It’s how we all get better.”

I shrugged.

The bell rang, and my students filed out, lost in thought.

The Man I Want Them To See

I don’t advocate for male teachers to tell their students their deepest darkest secrets. What you decide to tell and not tell your students about yourself is not a measure of how manly you are. Total vulnerability is as useless as completely stone-walling your emotions. These were choices I made in how I presented myself to my students. I’m at peace with them, but they don’t represent any standard men need to hold themselves to.

However, I think it is important to acknowledge that there’s some version of a stoic man that society demands of masculinity. He shows no cracks in his visage, he controls his emotions. He never shows weakness. Stab him in the heart and he just blinks. Of course, any person with actual confidence knows this is bullshit fantasy.

Unfortunately teenagers, particularly the male teenagers I teach, buy this fantasy. They try to hide their emotions, they vehemently deny when their feelings are hurt, and the idea that a man could speak in a valley girl accent, and still be straight, is beyond their world of comprehension.

This isn’t to say men can’t be stoic, or control their feelings. Indeed, the main difference between an adult and a child is how they manage their emotions in real time— and by that definition some fifty year old men are still children. There are plenty of times where hiding your emotions is appropriate, where reacting with calculation is necessary.

But this idea that a true man is always confident, always capable, and never vulnerable is one I seek to eviscerate. True confidence comes from an acknowledgement of one’s own insecurities. It comes from making decisions regardless of what people may think of you. Confident men recognize their emotions and accept a never-ending battle to improve their relationship with themselves.

I hope the man I present to my students is imperfect, flawed, and capable of defeat. And for all that, I also hope that man is one who never gives up, is self-aware, and always seeks to do a little bit better.

I want them to see a man who is comfortable in his own skin. Battle-scars, warts, and all.

