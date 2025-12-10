One of these kids is apparently going to cook a whole lot better than the other kid.

“NOOOOOOOO!” the class screams.

“Guys. Seriously. What’s wrong?” I ask.

“Not Katie! We can’t trust that!”

“Trust what?” I say sharply.

“You know… Katie. How’s she gonna know how to make a Pernil!?!” They mumble the first part of that sentence.

“She’s got 135 five-star reviews for this recipe, and she’s run a food blog for ten years. I’m pretty sure she can handle some slow cooked pork shoulder.” That’s got to be a reasonable amount of merit, I think to myself…

“NOOOOOOOOO!” They all cry. “NO! NO! NO!”

Now I’m pissed.

Every year I organize a Thanksgiving potluck for my senior advisory class. I have a simple goal. Make every kid in the school who isn’t in my class jealous. I state this goal to my students. I say, “We need to create envy. We want everyone jealous. We need delicious smelling food floating through the hallways. We want a crowd of kids wondering what’s happening in our room. Then I want us to shut the door in everybody’s face.”

Every year my students give me conspiratorial nods… and then they deliver.

Afrocentric and Hispanic food reign supreme. I’ve experienced the best jerk chicken, spiced lamb, rice and beans, coquito, chocoflan, and tres leches cake of my life in that classroom. One year, one kid’s mom made perfect flaky pastelitos. Another year, my class experienced a divine baklava. The traditional Thanksgiving of turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and buttered green beans is blurred from their minds as we drown ourselves in delicious ethnic specialties.

It almost makes me understand why they think white people can’t cook. It almost makes me see why every kid thinks my home cooked bodybuilder meal of rice and ground beef is flavorless and disgusting. (It’s not.) I almost understand why they think all white people boil chicken breast, add salt, and call it fine dining.

Almost.

But here’s the thing, white people can cook.

Obviously white people can cook.

French croissants exist. Grilled fish from Portugal exists. Swiss chocolate exists. Cured jamon from Spain where butchers feed piglets acorns all the way to the day they get slaughtered exists. Piss poor Italian peasants will whip up pasta from four ingredients and make you swear a Michelin-starred chef just served you dinner. The Spanish cook rice with shellfish and inky squid to create luxurious paella. The perfect crust on a ribeye comes from French men searing meat in a cast iron pan with an ocean of butter and thyme. Every time a smashburger enters your pie-hole, just know some dirt poor cook named Bill Culverton from Kentucky figured out a way to conserve ground beef by pressing it onto a grill with a tin can to create beautiful thin, crisp patties.

Speaking of pie-holes, apple pie comes from Britain.

All this earth-shattering flavor. All this evidence for the incredible contributions white people make to the culinary universe, and nope. My kids write it off. It’s a well-known fact. White people can’t cook.

These racist motherfuckers.

Side Note: Take a deep calm steadying breath, and remove your social justice warrior armor for the moment. I’m not unaware of irony. I only have to flick my eyes up to the windowless concrete walls my students are forced to call a school to remind myself my students are at the mercy of a systemic racism from the past. The stereotypes they face have far nastier consequences than a chef’s bruised ego. With that said, I have taught these kids for 9 years. For close to a decade, my students have told me I can’t cook. They say this having never tasted my food. They assume this based on the color of my skin. This is the water I swim in. So forgive me, but I am human. I claim my right to rant.

It doesn’t help that I’m a damn good chef. It would be one thing if I couldn’t cook. But I can. Feast your eyes.

Seared ribeye over an open fire, with my tomato salad over sour dough bread.

Chicken parm with vodka sauce cooked in my friends pizza oven. Basil leaves tucked under the mozzarella.

Shrimp tacos for mothers day.

My phone is littered with these kinds of photos. On weekends I explore culinary dreams. What’s it like making birria tacos? Maybe I should try a pastel de nata? Who knows!? I invite friends over and experiment. I believe home cooked meals bring people together. There’s a magic quality to them that turn strangers into friends. It’s why I insist my senior advisory class do a potluck. It bonds us.

Which brings me back to Katie and her blog.

When my class and I finished the list of who was bringing what to the potluck, my class noticed we were low on proteins. We had plenty of desserts and sides - my mouth watered when my student described the mac & cheese she would bring - but we didn’t really have a main protein. They asked if I could make one. Normally I make an apple pie from scratch. It’s a recipe I’ve perfected over the years… but I shrugged my shoulders and said let me see what I can find.

“Would you guys be okay if I made a Pernil?” They all nodded.

I had the PowerPoint up in the classroom mirroring my computer’s screen as I typed in “Pernil Recipes” on google. (Pernil is usually a big hunk of marinated pork shoulder slow cooked over hours to form an incredible thick, crisp crust of fat. It is a traditional dish from the Caribbean.) The first link that popped up was a food blog by a woman named Katie. She had the most positive reviews by a landslide, so I clicked the link.

The first picture in the article was a picture of a decidedly chef-like white lady.

Presumably Katie.

Cue the chorus.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOO!”

These assholes didn’t even look at the pictures of the food. They didn’t bother to look at the ingredients or the techniques she recommended. They saw a white woman, and ran with a knee-jerk reaction. How could a white woman possibly know how to cook Pernil!?! It must be flavorless! We can’t have that!

As if the internet didn’t exist. As if you can’t look up any recipe you want, watch a youtube video, and learn. As if the absence of melanin in your skin prevents you from roasting a pork-shoulder for 6-8 hours.

Rage bubbled in my gut. Could they not see the irony? I lashed out and said,

“Ahhhh yes. Poor Katie. Poor poor Katie. No way could she possibly know how to cook pork. Not a chance. She’s white right? What could a white person do with Pernil!?! She only tries to make a living out of this” My voice dripped with sarcasm.

“Exactly! She’s white!” They yelled out. Goddamn shameless.

“And yet here you are asking a white guy named Gilbert to cook you the very dish you claim Katie can’t possibly cook!” I spat my first name out at them like a dagger.

“We’re not talking about you!!!”

“Wait a minute, wait minute, wait minute, a guy named Gilbert is allowed to make Pernil, but Katie can’t? What world do you guys live in!?!”

The argument reached a fever pitch where the kids just started yelling, “white can’t cook,” and I just started yelling I wasn’t going to cook them a goddamn thing. It was a hilarious dispute where both sides were pissed, both sides felt like they were right… and yet, no one could actually take the argument seriously. Everyone was trying to hold back laughs while screaming racist opinions. Well, at least while they screamed racist opinions.

Thankfully the bell rung, and everyone hurried out muttering under their breath while I fake-glared at them.

Aftermath

Long story short, I stood in solidarity with Katie. I refused to make the Pernil.

I made empanadas instead.

I rallied my whole family to make them on a Sunday and I got up at 4:30 in the morning to bake them.

I seared a mean crust on those bad boys.

Had to recruit mom and dad in the final hours of the process.

That was the test batch. Ended up adding an egg wash to the top and a bit more salt.

They were a hit. One kid ate seven of them, and kept asking for more. Everyone had at least two. The kids shamelessly asked if I could make more for the next class.

Christ. These kids are assholes.

Until next week.

Class of 2023 Potluck (Can’t post the current kiddos yet)

