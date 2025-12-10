Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Magilen's avatar
Peggy Magilen
9h

Should have known your passion had an outlet on the weekends.

Great story, and great that Thanksgiving happens early in the school year, when you can show them who you are, they enticed by flavors into connection, joy and humor with you, and an ever- deepening admiration. And thanks to your mom and dad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Fit To Teach and others
Simon Brooks's avatar
Simon Brooks
7h

Laugh out loud brilliant!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture