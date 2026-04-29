Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Brett Powers's avatar
Brett Powers
4d

Truer words never spoken.

I did work for a period on a Native reservation, and the same principle applied there. Apply humor to everything, including cultural differences. Poke fun at both sides. Things got MUCH easier.

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Celia Ludi's avatar
Celia Ludi
4d

Gary made me laugh out loud. By myself. While waiting for my coffee to finish brewing.

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