White Man

One of my favorite students, who we’ll call Claire, skips up to my gym door and loudly yells, “Hey white man!”

I raise both my eyebrows. Well that’s new.

It’s nothing new in the sense of a student noting my race. That’s been a constant for over a decade. It’s new in the sense that Claire usually calls me Schuerch, my proper teacher name. But oh well, I’ve learned it’s better to lean in rather than lecture. The lectures get ignored.

I cheerfully say back, “Hey black girl.”

She stops skipping and pauses, “uuuuhhhh, you can’t say that…”

“Ah shucks, I feel like I just did.”

“Huh.”

“Huh.”

Then her face splits into a grin and she cackles. I laugh with her. She walks into class and starts the instant activity.

I figure that’s the end of it, but apparently, the laugh sticks with her. Now every time she sees me she cheerfully says “Hey white man,” and I volley back, “Hey black girl,” and nothing more comes of it.

That is until one of the freshman girls overhears Claire’s name for me and decides to try it out. The next day a girl we’ll call Natalia is outside my gym door with a crowd of freshmen, and she aggressively calls out, “hey white man.”

I don’t miss a beat. I call out, “Hey light-skinned girl.”

“What!?!”

“What? I thought we were describing each other’s skin tones.”

“No. I’m black.”

I let out a high-pitched derisive, “Mmmmmmmmm, not quite.”

“No. Fer real. My dad is black.”

“Look, I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m kind of an expert on caucasians, and your skin is decidedly light.”

“No. I’m not white. I’m black. My mom is Latina, my dad is black.” She’s saying this somewhat panicky as the freshmen around her start to chuckle.

“Listen, it’s okay. It’s going to be okay. It’s a lot of fun being white. Your dance moves are terrible, you’re a lot less athletic, and you turn pink in the sun. I’ll introduce you to some people, they’d love to meet you.”

“I’M BLACK!!!” and she storms past me into the gym.

The next day she calls me plain old “Schuerch.”

Character Defamation

“We really need to get rid of that black ‘1.’”

“Damn mista, why you gotta say it like that?” One of my freshmen says mischievously.

“Say what? Like what?” I flutter my eyelashes innocently, which brings groans from half the kids. They really can’t stand when I do anything that could be remotely interpreted as homosexual.

“Like, the black ‘1’”

“Ah yes,” I go on to mimic his voice with special emphasis, “the black ‘1.’ As you say. Yes. Well. Perhaps you’re missing my meaning, so let me help you.” I gesture to the whiteboard the weightlifters and I are surrounding and continue in my best imitation of a verbose professor, “as you can see, there are numbers on this whiteboard. Some of those numbers are written in black. And some of those numbers are written in green. Some of those black numbers are ‘1s.’ Those ‘1s’ represent the number 100. I would like to get rid of the black ‘1s’ because it would indicate you are strong enough to lift 200 or more pounds, seeing as I am updating today’s numbers with a green marker.”

Each time I emphasize the word “black,” the freshman’s eyes go a little wider, and the seniors chuckle. They always enjoy watching me mess with underclassmen.

I hold up the green marker and point to the cap, “you see, if you get to the point where I erase all the black ‘1s,’ it will indicate people have gotten stronger. Which would bring me great joy, and presumably, getting stronger would also bring you great joy. I’m merely using the word, “black” as a descriptor. It describes the color of the number ‘1.’ ‘2s’ would be much preferable. In this case, those would be green. But perhaps something else is on your mind?”

“Ugh. Ugh. No.”

“Are you sure? It seems like something else was on your mind when I used the word ‘black.’ I felt like you might be indicating something at the expense of my character.”

“No, no, no.” All the upperclassmen have smiles on their faces as they watch the freshmen squirm.

“You’re sure? You seemed quite sure a moment ago.”

He shakes his head.

Then I look around at all the upperclassmen and crack my own mischievous smile, “just so we’re clear, I’m just trying to get rid of all the black ‘1s.’ I really don’t want them around.”

All the upperclassmen go, “Woah woah woah Schuerch. That’s crazy.”

“Just describing the numbers on the whiteboard guys.” I say it carelessly while examining my nails. I say it with a big shit-eating smile on my face too. “Time to workout?”

One of the seniors says, “Yeah, you know what. Let’s all just turn green.”

Pesky Black ‘1s’!

Race Skills

Every point in Ultimate Frisbee starts with a pull. That’s when two teams stand in opposing end zones, and one team throws the frisbee to the other team. Normally, you want a nice high loopy throw. In a perfect world your team has time to rush down and set a defense before the frisbee touches the ground.

Of course, we must acknowledge the “Rule of Cool.” The Rule of Cool clearly states, “if it looks cool, it doesn’t matter what you do.” Sometimes, I decide to throw out the fundamentals, and lay myself down before the Altar of Cool.

So when the kids hand me the disc for the pull, instead of throwing a long high loopy throw, I unleash one of my favorite trick shots I’ve honed over the years. I release the disc at an angle towards the ground. A bunch of kids start groaning at how short the throw is going to be.

But when the disc makes contact, instead of grounding to a stop, the disc gracefully skips off the surface of the gymnasium and proceeds to go over the heads of the opposing team. It’s like watching a swan take flight. The kids “oooh” and “ahhh” and a couple mutter, “how the fuck…”

Then one kid actually asks the question, “Yo Schuerch! How did you do that?”

As we jog down the court I just look at him and shrug,

“I’m white.”

He starts chuckling and bumps his friend next to him, “Did you hear that? I asked him how he did that and this n*gga said he’s white.”

The “N” Word

“...so yeah, that’s what that word means.”

“Huh. No kidding. So that’s what that word means.”

“Yup. Stingy. Too tight with money. Not generous.”

“And you guys learned this in English class?”

“Yeah, it was in one of the books we were reading.”

“It was a vocab word?”

“Nah, I think we just read it, one kid pointed it out, and everyone couldn’t stop laughing. Ms. Donager had to stop the class so we fully understood what the word meant.”

“Damn, that’s funny, thank you for that. Welp, time to get to work. For today’s conditioning we’re going to do some Echo Bike and some thrusters.”

“Ahhhhhh, c’mon Schuerch, why we gotta do thrusters? Can’t we do some KB swings, or some overhead holds?”

“Oh Gary, stop being such a niggard.” I place special emphasis on the “d.”

There’s a chorus of “wooooaaahhs” from the weightlifters, and Gary goes, “Woah woah woah!!! Schuerch!”

“What?” I say innocently. “You just said the word ‘niggard’ means stingy and not generous. And right now, all you guys are acting niggardly towards your own fitness.”

The entire weightlifting group has erupted into groans. One kid mutters a high-pitched, “daaaammmmnnn,” while another is muttering, “oh mah god, oh mah god.” Almost every kid has placed a palm on his forehead, or is shaking their head, but it’s all performative outrage. Most of them are fighting smiles as they attempt not to laugh. I press on.

“Listen guys, I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. We’re here to become athletes that love challenges. We want to be the guys that look at a tough workout and say ‘bring it on.’ The last thing I want to train is a bunch of niggards with their effort.” (More groans of outrage) “We want to be generous with our effort. So we’re going to do bikes and thrusters.”

Gary walks towards the bikes muttering, “I never should have taught him that word. I never should have taught him that word.”

The Disservice of a Liberal Education

Fifteen years ago I enrolled as an English Education major at the University of Delaware. I was surrounded by white classmates, white professors, and white administrators. How to talk about race was at the top of everyone’s agenda.

As white people we needed to be ultra careful about how we addressed the topic. If we chose to teach The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn we needed to dedicate an entire class on how to deal with the history of the “N” word. You were never to joke about race. Humor was an excuse that white people used to perpetuate a culture of racism. Referencing someone’s skin color was to be avoided at all costs. We spent far more time learning how to teach texts in “culturally appropriate” ways than we ever did about classroom management.

I always strived to be an excellent student. I trusted my professors and believed in my education. Even as a P.E. teacher, I brought the lessons with me to Harlem. And on my first day of teaching I asked a student to put his phone away. He said, “Why bitch? Is you a fuckin racist?” I was taken aback. I didn’t know what to say. Had I acted culturally inappropriate? Was I being racist for being white while asking a black student to put his phone away during class?

This may sound ludicrous, but at the time those were serious questions. I was tongue tied whenever the kids brought up the subject of race. I couldn’t figure out a way to respond without being “racist.” The kids quickly identified this weakness and took advantage. Anytime I would force them to play a sport other than basketball they would scream that I was only teaching “white” sports, and I would feel a pang of guilt. When I tried to get them to workout I would hear phrases like, “yes masta,” and “this mothafucka got me out here workin like a slave.”

The hammer of experience eventually forced me to shed the white guilt my education had forced upon me. It wasn’t helping anyone. Guilt over acting “too white” allowed kids to get away with doing less work and they would use it to run over any rules I wished to establish. There were so many activities I wouldn’t try for fear that the kids would label them as “white” and “culturally inappropriate.” My pity was actually doing them a disservice. They were receiving a lesser education due to my fear.

I eventually learned how to lean in. A kid might say something like, “Mista, why we playin hockey, this a white-ass sport.” I would reply with sarcasm, “You know what, you’re right. We need to keep our sports properly segregated. We can’t have black kids playing hockey. Also, would you mind telling Luka Doncic that he needs to stop playing basketball? It’s like that guy doesn’t understand he’s white. All this mixing isn’t good for anybody.” The twenty-two-year-old version of me fresh out of Delaware would have dropped his jaw at such a response. The twenty-eight-year-old in his third year of teaching who was bone tired of race-baiting learned his students found those kinds of responses hilarious.

I figured out my students really didn’t care. The expectation that we tip-toe around race was a concept born in some far off ivory tower disconnected with the real world. My white professors would disown me for such rhetoric. My black and hispanic students loved me for “keeping it real.” The university lessons on the sacredness of culture is a perfect example of education theory gone out of control. It’s a fancy way of showing pity. My students prefer a teacher who isn’t afraid to meet them on their level.

Humor was my way out. I adopted Key & Peele’s theory of comedy: no topic is above being made fun of. If a kid comes at me for my race, then I come at them for theirs. I self-deprecate as much as I appreciate. Anytime I miss an easy shot in basketball I remind them I’m a white kid from Connecticut. Everyone laughs and gets on with their day. This approach diffuses the power of race, and that’s the world I want to live in. It’s a world where we treat skin color the same way we treat hair color. Namely, it’s a triviality. How many blondes got into Harvard last year? Nobody knows because nobody cares.

This isn’t to say we’re there yet. The echoes of racism still run strong in the American education system. The public school building I work in is a concrete cinder block with no windows or athletic fields. We run the pacer test, because we don’t have a field to run the mile. Thirty minutes up the road is a public high school in Scarsdale. It looks like a gorgeous brick cathedral surrounded by sprawling athletic fields. I’ll let you guess the skin tone of its students.

But treating the color of someone’s skin with absolute reverence is the opposite of what we want. We can’t fix actual problems if that’s our main focus. Labeling activities white or black, or culturally appropriate vs culturally inappropriate, is a lens I want my kids to ignore. I’m not interested in teaching my students I shouldn’t make tacos because I’m white, nor should I discourage them from skateboarding because Tony Hawk got there first. Dissolving these foolish lenses allows for far more important conversations that can move the needle on actual socio-economic differences. The universal color we should concern ourselves with isn’t black or white, it’s green. Namely, how do we create a world in which poor people can dig themselves out of poverty more easily?

The skin-tone stuff is small ball stuff, it means so little yet it consumes so much of our time. The best way to disregard it is through humor.

I’ll leave you with this.

Last week Claire, the girl who calls me white man, was running the scoreboard while she refereed a basketball game in my class. I gave her the rare opportunity to be the class DJ. I let her play whatever songs came to mind through my phone. She started with some Michael Jackson, and then pivoted to some old-skool hip-hop. I was jamming to every choice she made. When she started playing Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson” I started rapping every word. I knew the whole song and so did Claire. When we finished she started laughing and said,

“Schuerch, you’re the blackest white man I’ve ever met.”

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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