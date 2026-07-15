Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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KaliAnnT's avatar
KaliAnnT
13h

This is probably one of the most amazing things I have seen. The health of our children and their ability to push themselves to do hard things is severely underfunded and often not considered. These kids and the kids who will benefit from your hard work as well as their hard work, for years to come. I hope more schools are able to take a serious interest in the physical health and well being of our children as you have.

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Notes by Anya's avatar
Notes by Anya
10hEdited

I love your story and your writing!! I’m incredibly moved.

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