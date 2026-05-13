Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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N Dziedzic's avatar
N Dziedzic
3d

Portion of a real conversation I had with a middle-school vice principal when I was subbing two years ago and brought up the nonstop and uncontrollable use of phones (PARENTS CALLING CHILDREN DURING CLASS) in two-hour blocks with 35+ students in each class:

Vice principal: Oh no, you can’t take the phones away. What if something happens?

Me [assuming she was thinking of the safety angle]: You mean to the kids?

Vice principal: No, to the phones!

To adults, the phones are worth more than the kids. And I can’t even talk about 1:1 tech without screaming.

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VS's avatar
VS
2d

We heard that students don't need to learn to write cursive, they just need to learn to type. But a few years later, we learned that students who took notes longhand retained more.

We heard that students didn't need phonics, there were better methods to learn to read. But a few years laters, we heard of the (disputed, to be fair) Mississippi Miracle and how phonics was the best bet.

A bunch of schools about 10 years ago decided to be come "tablet schools" and require all students to have a tablet computer. Students didn't need to learn facts, they could look the facts up on the internet and concentrate instead on learning "higher level reasoning." But we later realized that a human brain finds it hard to reason abstractly without having a good command of the facts first.

We had mathematical software that was supposed to make teaching math more intuitive. But what it really did was make it feasible to solve algebra problems using guess-and-check. So we ended up with a bunch of students with fantastic guess-and-check skills and terrible algebra skills.

Dear Teachers:

I am no longer in the classroom, but I am sure that you will be told some story about how with AI students don't have to bother learning skill X. And the people telling you that story will sincerely have the best of intentions, I actually don't doubt that. But please look back at all the other too-good-to-be-true stories we were told, and how none of them worked out.

So please have the courage of your convictions to say: "No, I think our students actually benefit from learning hard things such as X. I may not be able to pinpoint exactly how it will benefit them. But based on past experience, these too-good-to-be-true stories rarely work out well, so we should keep X in the curriculum."

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