Preface

What follows is a piece of fiction. It’s also my best guess. It’s a combination of statistical trends and nine years’ worth of experience teaching in public schools.

Three major external issues plague education. One has been in the public eye for the past 10 years, yet shows no signs of slowing down. One has the potential to change everything we know about the very process of learning. And the last one has been on a steady roll of destruction since the 1980s. All three act as stimulants to the other, and in four years’ time the landscape of education will have irrevocably changed, likely for the worse.

While the following report on the state of education is a work of fiction, it is grounded in real data and observations from a decade of work in the public school trenches. I hope it can better prepare us to reverse some of the trends education is following and alert us to the pitfalls Gen Alpha will face.

It is by no means a reality… but it could be.

This is the Fit To Teach School of Journalism’s report detailing the progression and fallout of the 2030 global education crisis.

The Current State of the World

May 13th, 2026 2030

The WEO (World Education Organization) reported yesterday that teenage mental health disorders had hit staggering all-time highs. It barely nudged the news cycle. The world is numb.

Over 80% of teenagers have some form of depression, anxiety, or emotional inertia, and less than 25% of teenagers report that they have a close friend to confide in. The loneliness epidemic continues to expand with the advent of advanced “emotional” chatbots. Tech industries downplay the importance of these numbers because the surveys don’t include algorithms as “close friends.”

Furthermore, reading and math scores have plummeted. Less than 20% of seniors in high school have reported finishing a full-length novel in the last two years, and less than 35% of literature teachers report assigning a full-length book. Reliance on short-form writing such as articles, short stories, and book summaries has become the main way to reinforce reading as global teenage attention span has continued to shrink.

Even the educational institutions that had enough prestige to survive the collapse of higher education such as Harvard, Yale, and the University of Southern California are reporting the cream of the crop is less capable than the students they received a decade ago. Original thought has become increasingly rare as AI continues to assist any student’s qualitative thinking when presented with difficult questions. Professors for engineering programs report a 5% pass rate on tests requiring students to problem solve without the assistance of an algorithm.

The WHO (World Health Organization) continues the depressing trend of data. Chronic disease continues to increase its range of effectiveness with younger and younger generations. According to the CDC, America has officially cracked 70% for the amount of teenagers currently categorized as either obese or overweight. There has been some discussion around raising the BMI number that indicates “obese,” because the public has balked at the label which now defines the average adult across the developed world.

How did we get here?

How did trends that we knew would lead to disaster get worse?

What events accelerated known problems into irreversible ones?

We will attempt to map how we got here from the year 2026.

The Utter Dominance of Social Media Tech Giants

Back in March 2024, Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation made a solid stand against the proliferation of social media amongst young adults. 2025 was the first year public school students started experiencing state legislation which banned phones in classrooms and schools. The data was hopeful. Teachers reported more engaged students, there was a precipitous drop in cyberbullying, and by 2026, test scores just started to show signs that students were making a turnaround in reading comprehension scores.

The social media tech giants responded predictably. With shareholder value on the line—at the mere age of 16, Gen Alpha was already the biggest tech-addicted generation of all time—lobbyists flooded Washington and every single state capital that had passed anti-phone legislation. Campaign donations lined the pockets of every single politician who supported big tech.

Their argument was simple. Telling a student they couldn’t bring their phone with them into school is a violation of their private property rights. The major social media companies tweaked their algorithms so the nation would see far more content on property rights activism, and ads from politicians supporting this rhetoric flooded TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Through a combination of algorithmic support and money from the wealthiest companies to ever exist, the 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 general elections saw a sweeping tide of pro-tech politicians earn seats in the House and Senate.

Safetyism also played a role. While anti-social media sentiment was quite strong in 2025 and even 2026, by the time the elections rolled around, enough people had seen enough content showing the dangers of phoneless kids living in a world where everyone relied on a computer in their pocket. Parents were blasted with data fact after data fact showing kids that didn’t have access to social media were ostracized from their friend groups because they couldn’t communicate with them through the apps which occupied an average of 10-12 hours of Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s every-day life.

Safetyism ultimately became the straw that broke the camel’s back. A bizarre case occurred where a school’s P.E. teacher stacked up a large shipment of brand new weightlifting equipment in front of a closet door that nobody used. Unfortunately, a student cutting class was sleeping inside. Due to an intense gym class workout earlier, and a lack of any liquid during breakfast or lunch, while the entire town searched for the missing kid, the student died of dehydration in the closet.

Politicians seized upon the story. Had the student merely been allowed a phone, they argued, this never would have been an issue. A simple text could have saved his life. Swayed by this line of reasoning, and tech-giant Meta’s promise to pay for the lawyers, the parents decided to sue. A case for private property rights in school made its way all the way to the Supreme Court.

In 6-3 decision, Supreme Court struck down the state legislation banning phones in schools with the chief justice stating,

“It is the right of every student to maintain ownership of their phone in school. Technology has become an essential tool used to navigate safely through the world. Students without phones suffer anxiety and depression for not being able to communicate with their peers, and this case makes it clear that this tech can benefit everyone’s safety. While teachers have called for school-wide phone bans nation-wide, it is clear they have done so because they do not want to deal with the work that comes from managing students. It is time for teachers to change with the times. They must learn how to incorporate these essential devices into the classroom, it does no good to ignore them. The future requires tech literacy. Any person without a phone is less capable than a person with one. It is a student’s right to be the most capable version of who they wish to become, and it is not the Government’s right to prevent them from keeping possession of the property that helps them achieve this self-actualization.”

And just like that, Jonathan Haidt’s movement against phones was finished. Social media algorithms blasted the news through everyone’s feed and armed students with the knowledge that they have the right of law on their side. By 2030 phone use once again proliferated every classroom in America. Lessons were ignored and most communication between middle and high school students happened from their thumbs. Depression and anxiety rates amongst teens continued their rapid rise, and shareholder profits in Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat saw profits skyrocket as buyers anticipated Gen Alpha’s ability to influence their parents’ wallets.

It should go without saying that the P.E. teacher was fired.

The Advent of Recursive AI

While social media plays a significant role in the 2030 teenage education crisis, it is only part of the story. In fact, it is perhaps merely the opening act in what is to be the true coming disaster. After all, social media was humanity’s first major encounter with an algorithm that made choices for us– namely, it pushed content toward us that it determined would hold our attention. It was our first brush with a primitive AI, and the scoreboard was not in our favor.

2027 was the year that changed everything. The engineers at Anthropic had finally done it. They had figured out the code that would allow AI to continuously write code for itself without human support. On Friday, March 13th, 2027 Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, hit the big red button and Claude became the world’s first recursive AI.

The results were… world breaking.

By 2027 Claude could already function at the level of a mid to highly effective engineer. But now there were 100,000 Claudes working on Claude to make Claude better. They didn’t need sleep. They didn’t need food. They didn’t need oxygen and they could do the work of an engineer getting paid $180,000 a year for the price of electricity. In less than 6 months, Claude solved 50 types of cancer, made measurable progress in humanity’s march towards fusion energy, and engineered a battery that holds 5 times the capacity of any Tesla battery for a third of the cost.

It also made higher ed obsolete.

Although already fading in prestige and usefulness, in 2026 the reward for an excellent GPA in high school was access to universities that, if competently completed, would award a student a degree signifying that they were a trustworthy addition to the workforce. It meant the student was intelligent enough to contribute to whatever field they studied in. By 2030, every eighth-grader held an alien intelligence in their pocket that allowed them to engage with any complex problem the world needed to tackle.

Noble prize-winning intelligence had become cheap. And with it, any motivation to excel in school, or teach students how to excel in school, had vanished. A court case filed in 2027 against a Michigan professor for educational neglect highlights the beginning of this motivational issue. The professor, tired of passing students using AI to write their essays for them, attempted to fail a couple of students who he suspected of cheating. The students sued, alleging that he was incorrect and harming their future job market potential.

In an ironic turn of events, a few months later it was discovered that not only were the students relying on AI to write their essays, but the professor was also using AI to correct the essays and give feedback. Furthermore, he would force the students to incorporate the feedback into their essays to achieve a higher grade. Claude was writing essays, only for Claude to give feedback on those essays, and then Claude would re-write the essays from the feedback it had received from itself. The professor lost his job. The students who paid an astronomical tuition received a wrist-slap two week suspension and then stayed to finish their degree which they earned through the continued use of AI.

Employers noticed. College graduates in 2028, who in 2026 were already struggling to find employment, now found themselves with a pile of debt and a degree no company trusted. Why hire a 22-year-old who used a machine as a substitute for intelligence? They already had the machine. So did the 9-year-old down the street. With the exception of the most prestigious universities, by 2030 higher ed was obsolete.

The public quickly did the math. Pay upwards of $70,000 a year for their kid to have an opportunity to work at Mcdonalds post graduation? No thanks. Admissions across the entire university system nosedived. In 2029 over 40% of colleges opted for bankruptcy. By 2030, it was over 65%. Only universities with massive endowments weathered the hit. Students still applied, but it wasn’t for the knowledge they might gain, but the status. The name Harvard still meant something, even if they already had the knowledge in their pocket.

At the high school level there was a frantic pivot to push kids towards trade schools. As Claude and other recursive AI companies wiped out white-collar jobs, teachers made the argument that it was far tougher to replace someone who knew how to do electrical work and fix plumbing lines. They weren’t wrong. While the ability to perform complex theoretical thought was all but consumed by AI, robotics manufacturing still lagged behind theoretical work. It turns out, a human’s fingers were still tough to reproduce on a mechanical level– there simply weren’t enough precious metals on Earth to create enough robots to replace the physical work 8 billion humans were capable of.

Hooray for biology.

Unfortunately, it gave education a crisis of meaning. What does an institution whose sole job was to create intelligence do when machines already have a monopoly on intelligence? Students in high school couldn’t help but roll their eyes when teachers told them their best ticket into the job market was robot repair and infrastructure improvement. Who wanted to do that? A couple of kids liked the idea of working with their hands, but for most, there were no big dreams behind those options. It was the equivalent of telling a teenager in 2009 that garbage men had strong job security and a solid union. It wasn’t wrong advice, it just failed to inspire.

So what did high school students do? How did they fill the hole that their lack of future created? Why, they did what they always did, they ignored it and turned to entertainment. While Claude was working on all the problems the smart kids wished they had been allowed to solve, the recursive AI at Meta, named Llama, was hard at work making Meta’s already potent social media algorithm even more addictive.

In 2020 TikTok introduced the world to an algorithm which took human choice out of the equation and simply chose the video it knew to be most compelling for a teenager to watch. When the recursive version of Llama launched, it took that data and crunched it down into something even more attention-holding. By 2030, Llama had created the 1.3 second video bonanza extravaganza.

Full of computer generated images happening at an infinite rate complete with perfectly tailored music and bombastic sound to fit a 1.3 second clip, Meta had created the ultimate form of infinite novelty and entertainment. As fast as the human mind could perceive a video, the next video popped up to continue the entertainment feed. The moment it sensed their user was growing bored with a piece of content based on the biochemistry it could sense through the phone, it would switch to the perfect piece of novelty it knew its user couldn’t resist watching. It put the algorithm people used in 2026 to shame.

Only humans who grew up without tech and had previous neurological wiring from a childhood that didn’t involve constant screen use could resist the new algorithm with any sort of predictability. Although, by 2030, it was clear Gen Z teachers were as susceptible to their phones as the students were. Students who had grown up with screens in their hands stood no chance. While anxiety had hit all-time highs for Gen Alpha, those scores rose even higher when scientists would ask those students to stay in a classroom for 45 minutes without their phone– even though they willingly volunteered.

With such potent addictive entertainment and the legislation backing a student’s absolute right to keep their phone during class, public school education became a hopeless battle of trying to educate students addicted to screens. Not only that, the students used the AI algorithms to accomplish any challenging work the teachers did manage to get students to pay attention to. There was no point to engaging with hard work if it didn’t lead anywhere. By 2029 high school students across America recorded an average of 16 to 17 hours of screen time a day.

The only reason the atrocious reading comprehension test scores were as high as they were was because there’s still a holdout of parents who believe in a screenless childhood. While they have no legislative say, these few parents have created a culture in their households that valued hard intellectual work for the sake of the work itself. While it sounds noble, it’s yet to be seen if these students will find “success” any more than a student relying on AI in their pocket. While the writers of this article cross their fingers that this will be the case, we await more data from these rare households to see if this thought process has any yield.

The dawn of cheap super intelligence has created a world in which humans may not have a place. If one did a broad sweeping analysis determining the purpose of education, one might conclude that it is for the betterment of humanity. It’s meant to create better humans that can help better humans. Before recursive AI, education did that by providing challenges that forced growth. AI has eliminated the challenges that helped kids grow, and it has replaced those challenges with an impervious screen addiction.

At the moment, education is a boat in a storm without a rudder.

Our Biology

Meanwhile, the advent of self-coding AI and hyper-addictive social media algorithms supercharged a problem humanity has been dealing with since the 1980s. Humanity’s paleolithic biology has created a major quandary for the modern world. The human mind and body can only improve with a proper amount of friction, and yet, given the opportunity, every human enjoys choosing the path of least resistance.

You lift weights. You build muscle. Lifting weights is hard. That’s the friction. If you could get muscles without lifting weights, you’d likely take that option.

You ask questions. You think about things. You write those ideas out. Writing is hard. That’s the friction. If you could solve problems without writing them, you’d likely take that option.

2030 has put the quandary of our biology on full display for our K-12 students. The option to avoid the friction is always there. The 2030 student has only ever known a life where a machine that fits in their pocket reduces the friction they experience in life. Previously, a human had to endure some level of hardship to simply accomplish anything.

No longer. At least, not on any intellectual level.

One of the few places where students still experienced some level of challenge was a P.E. class. In 2026, it stood as a flimsy shield against growing health concerns. Movement in itself is a kind of friction. Standing is tougher than sitting. Walking is tougher than standing. Running is tougher than walking. Unfortunately, in 2030, the physical education classroom, which was one of the few places that still relied upon physical hardship as opposed to intellectual hardship in order to teach, fell to the trappings of a world built on ease.

In 2026, there was too little of it. In the state of New York, students were only required 90 minutes a week. But by 2028, the pro-tech politicians passed legislation making P.E. an elective. Schools no longer required students to participate in a movement based class. As pharmaceutical companies marketed a perfected GLP-1 with the use of recursive AI, an argument emerged that, if we could take care of human biological health through the use of a pill, then gym class is really just recess. When reading and math scores are so low, should kids really spend more time playing? Social media companies supported this line of thought. One hundred million kids across the US would suddenly spend 90 more minutes on their phone a week because now they’re not running around. Profits continued to rise.

They continued to rise in other industries as well. Once the food scientists unleashed AI on the dopaminergic potential of the human taste bud, fast food became less of a treat and more of an addiction. It was already that way in 2026, but the food produced by machines in 2030 made the cool ranch Dorito look like child’s play. AI slop became AI food slop, and every kid who didn’t have a family that flat out refused to allow processed food in the house fell victim to addiction in the form of a plastic foil bag and a new beverage called BANGBANG+.

With the explosion of sedentary behavior based around a screen, typing to AI best-friend chatbots, and endless scrolling, along with the creation of the most addictive food ever created by machine, the gym class electives stood like a grain of sand against a hurricane. 2028 through 2030 took the increase in childhood obesity we saw between the decades of 1980-2000s and crammed it into two years.

Teenagers suddenly had the blood pressure of 50-year-old men. 8% of 20-year-olds now experienced cancer. All forms of chronic disease saw an acceleration into the younger generations. The pharmaceutical companies could not defeat the health epidemic AI food slop created, even when their marketing suggested they could. Teenagers needed the opportunity to move and eat real food, but they lived in a world increasingly defined by a chair, a screen, and bag of AI refined Cheetos. Student physical health was sacrificed at the altar of profits.

Humanity has forever been at the mercy of its own biology, and by 2030, our students organic bodies couldn’t handle the lack of physical stress.

Threading the Needle

The year is of course not 2030. The year is 2026. The trends highlighted in the article are real. AI is already robbing students of intellectual work. Social media already consumes 8-10 hours a day of teenagers’ actual lives. Asking a student to get out of a chair for P.E. is like telling them they need to go to the dentist. We don’t know what the future looks like with the proliferation of cheap intelligence, but we do know huge changes are in store for education.

The way the staff at Fit To Teach sees it, there’s one way to thread the needle. It’s the only way to combat the infinite variables of the future.

We, as teachers, parents, and role models, have to find as many ways as possible to get kids to see the value in challenge, and teach distrust of anything that comes too easy. In regards to AI, research is clear. Any intellectual task you consistently pawn off to an algorithm is a task you will eventually lose the capacity to complete yourself. Think about the advent of GPS. As soon as we relied on it, we stopped memorizing how to get places, because we offloaded the skill to a machine. If you don’t use it, you lose it. We must teach kids to choose what they lose wisely.

We have to keep the phones out of the classroom. We have to find as many creative solutions to creating meaningful friction as possible. The kids need more time to move. We have to find ways to get kids to enjoy the battle, not avoid it.

The above scenario is not destiny.

The canary is still alive.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.