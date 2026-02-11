In a soft voice she asks, “Hey mista, do you think I could shout out my daddy over the announcements today? He’s in prison.”

A lot clicks into place for me in that moment. All the wild behavior I had seen from her has a different angle to it now. I feel a surge of empathy.

But these are the morning announcements. There are appropriate things to say, and a shout out to a man in prison isn’t one of them.

“I’m sorry Mary, but we can’t make the announcements about ourselves. Our job is to inform the school about the daily agenda. We want to keep it professional.” I also think to myself there might be a surge of students requesting shout outs to family members stuck in prison. In a school, something done for the first time always sets a precedent.

But I don’t mention that thought.

She lowers her eyes to the ground and says, “yeah… okay.” The way she says it stings, but it’s the way it needs to be.

We walk into the principal’s office to give the morning announcements.

Finding Leverage

The student we’ll call Mary has quite the checkered past.

She’s infamous amongst the staff for getting caught on a subway security tape attempting to rob an old lady. On the tape she’s seen making a grab for the woman’s purse, but Mary gets a surprise when she hangs on. Turns out the old gal’s got a hell of a grip.

They go back and forth for a few seconds like it’s tug-of-war while the woman being robbed is hollering at the top of her lungs. Mary decides to cut her losses and lets go of the purse. The scene is comical, but after she escapes, the police trace her to her house.

She’s given a parole officer after that.

In class, she’s a classic case of constantly distracted. Boys, girls, friends, enemies, everyone around her is an opportunity for a chat. Doesn’t matter if the teacher is trying to give directions or not. Whenever anyone asks her to stop talking, she always apologizes and sounds like she means it, but within ten seconds her mind has thought of something to say, and her mouth runs away.

She’s also quick to use her fists. She loves a good play fight, and anytime she disagrees with a guy, she emphasizes her points while smacking them in the arm. This style of argument inevitably leads to real fights. With lipstick, fake lashes, and an hour’s worth of make-up done every single morning, Mary is the school’s quintessential ADHD social butterfly mixed with a touch of violence.

Whenever I teach a kid, I’m always looking for leverage. Carrot, stick, anything and everything is on the table. Over the years I’ve developed a keen sense for recognizing when a student actually gives a shit about something. A wannabe gangster that fears his mom? – Best believe I’m going to remind him I have his mother on speed dial. Nerds who worship their grade above all else? Those kids get extra credit for going to weightlifting after school. (In the last two years the program has produced a salutatorian and a valedictorian.) I even use the boys locker room toilet as leverage for students looking to poop in peace.

When I first met Mary, I wondered what her motivation was. She didn’t really care about her grades, and whenever I called home no one would pick up. I needed something she would respond to, because during her freshman year, trying to teach a class with her inevitably led to this useless experience, “Mary. Could you please stop… Mary? Mary!” Classic teacher misery. Luckily, halfway through the year, something she cared about fell into my lap.

For those who don’t know, I perform the morning announcements at my school. Every day I walk into my principal’s office and create a list of what he wants the school to hear. Then I put on my best WWE announcer’s voice, “GOOOOOOOD MORNING UASGC! WELCOME TO MONDAY!!! Here are your morning announcements…” and I get the day rolling.

It really does feel like this somedays…

A couple of years ago I started incorporating students. If they wanted, kids who had excellent grades and who could afford to miss the last ten minutes of second period would have the opportunity to join me over the loudspeaker. Generally speaking, each year I start to rely on one promising student, and I train them to take over the responsibility.

In the middle of last year, while I was walking down the hallway with that year’s protégé, Mary poked her head out of her second period class, and she asked if she could do the announcements. Initially, I frowned and shooed her back into class… but it got my wheels spinning. Had I finally found leverage?

I found her in the hallway later that day. I asked her if she was genuinely interested in doing the announcements. She said “yes” about 50 times in the space of three seconds. So I said, “Tell you what. If… IF, I can get through directions in my class without you interrupting me once this week, and your second period teacher is okay with it, I’ll give you a shot on the morning announcements next Monday. Deal?”

“Oh my god yes. Deal. Deal. Deal.”

The Mic

The following week was comical. Anytime Mary would begin to talk while I gave directions, all I had to do was give her the teacher-eyebrow raise. She would cut herself off mid-sentence – sometimes mid-word, and become a model student… for about 3 minutes until I had to give her the eyebrow again. Whenever she found herself about to play fight I would say, “Mary” in a raised voice and she would visibly restrain herself. She wasn’t perfect, but it was clear she was fighting against a lifetime of bad habits. She really wanted this.

I confirmed with her second period teacher that she was free to leave class ten minutes early. The teacher seemed eager to win ten Mary-free minutes of his life back. So I escorted her to the principal’s office that Monday. My usual protégé, Jaliyah (the social butterfly of the senior class), popped out of her class as we walked past, and asked who she was. I said, “this is Mary, and she’s going to help us with the morning announcements.”

“You trying to replace me mista!?”

“Jaliyah. Never. However, you’re about to leave me in four months. I need you to help me train the new you.”

“Oh aight.” Jaliyah gave Mary a look. “Don’t get nervous.”

Mary was nervous.

It doesn’t seem like a big deal, going on the morning announcements. The kids hear it every day after all. Most of them ignore it, talking over them. Most teachers roll their eyes as their class is interrupted for the umpteenth time by practice schedules and basketball game times. But still, the moment a teenager realizes the entire student body is about to hear their voice for the first time, every teenager’s instinct is the same. Elevated heart rate, pale face, tight lips. Mary is no different.

I say to her, “Mary, I need you to take a deep breath. I’m going to give you a very easy job today. I’m going to say good morning to the school and announce what time the SAT is this Saturday. Then I’m going to hand the mic over to Jaliyah, and she’s going to announce what time our Co-ed volleyball game is. Then she’s going to hand the mic to you, and all you’re going to say is, ‘and as always, the choice… is yours.”

The words, “The choice… is yours,” have been the way I’ve ended the announcements every day for the past 4 years. I always draw out the words and create a pause between “choice” and “is” for dramatic effect. The principal calls it “the pregnant pause.” The student body has heard it a million times and so has Mary. Most of the student body will have tuned out by the time she gets to the phrase.

I ask her if she could handle the responsibility. She swallows and nods.

I pick up the mic and start the announcements. I put on my big announcer voice and greet the school. I remind them about the SAT and I hand the mic over to Jaliyah where she smoothly announces the game time with her characteristic enthusiasm. Then she hands the mic over to Mary.

Mary panics.

First she stutters, “ah, ah,” and then she says “thechoiceisyours” so fast it’s all one word, and she slams the mic down. Jaliyah bursts out laughing.

“Guuuuurrrl, you gotta slow that down!”

Mary has both hands over her face as she says, “oh my god that was so bad. That was so so bad.”

Me and Jaliyah both give a good natured laugh and I say, “Yeaaaahhhh, it wasn’t great. But still. You got the words out. It’s a start. It’s fine to be nervous. Public speaking is tough. You don’t want to know how Jaliyah messed up the first time she got on the mic.”

Jaliyah gives me a dark look.

“Anyway,” I quickly say, “are you still interested in doing this? This is a bit harder than it looks.”

Mary nods and says, “I think so.”

“Okay good, I’m going to pick you up from second period again tomorrow. And in the meantime, I want you to practice that line. The CHOICE,” I let the word boom in the office followed by the pause, “IS YOURS.” I let the final word fall away in decrescendo.

Jaliyah chimes in, “Your hear that pregnant pause? You gotta make it real pregnant.”

My principal, who has watched this entire exchange happen from behind his desk, gives a laugh at that.

Myself and Jaliyah, getting the work done last school year.

The Announcer

And so Mary’s tutelage began.

At first she only ended the announcements with the final tagline. She worked on different ways to say it. Sometimes she still rushed, but other times she really nailed it. Eventually, Jaliyah and I began to give her bigger responsibilities – game times, test reminders, field trip announcements. She started to speak into the mic with confidence, and she started to add some well-placed sass when appropriate. The principal started to compliment her on her voice, and I started stepping back from the announcements, letting Jaliyah and Mary handle it without me.

Meanwhile, I slowly worked the leverage I had built. I would remind Mary that students who spoke over the mic had to be exemplar. (Jaliyah was in the top of her class.) I wouldn’t let Mary on the announcements if she failed classes, and I certainly couldn’t let her perform if she got suspended. Mary wasn’t perfect, in the beginning she still got into fights. But whenever that happened I would ban her for a week, and then I would incorporate her into the mix again. Her grades improved – well, at least she didn’t fail her classes, and her suspensions dropped off.

She was becoming one of my favorite students, and we were developing a great mentor-mentee relationship. Ten high-stress public speaking minutes packed with instruction on how to deliver messages over an open mic every day will do that. In P.E. she was becoming one of my best students, one of the few who actually looked forward to my Monday/Tuesday workouts. By her sophomore year (that would be this school year), she took over Jaliyah’s vacant position and I looked forward to second period every day.

She was becoming the student I knew she could be.

Effort Doesn’t Mean You Win

It was during late Fall semester that she revealed her dad was in prison and it made me re-evaluate her freshman year behavior. You’ll have to forgive my amateur psychoanalysis, but if I had to guess why she wanted to do the announcements, it’s because she was starved for attention.

Male attention.

Hours of make-up, constant play-fighting with boys, and always chatting about relationships, it’s like the kid was seeking validation from guys to fill a space she didn’t know she had. I don’t know if there’s any validity to those thoughts, and I’m certainly not claiming I stepped in for her father. But I can’t help but think becoming a male role-model for her did a whole world of good.

I just wish it had been good enough.

After Christmas break, she vanished.

It wasn’t uncommon for Mary to miss a day of school. Her attendance had been improving, but she wasn’t perfect. There were days when I did the announcements by myself, but after Christmas, a full week went by where she didn’t show up once. I called home – nada.

Eventually, I asked my principal if there was any news about Mary and he gave a pained expression. His face said, I know the situation but I’m not allowed to tell you. Somethings principals can’t share due to privacy concerns. He slowly said, “Based on what has happened, I don’t know if she is coming back to school. For now, I think it would be smart to start training a new announcer.” He shook his head in apology and said no more.

And that’s it. A month later this is still all I know.

It’s an emotional labor I hate to shoulder. It’s like swallowing a lemon. Work with a kid for over a year, make great progress, come to care for the person they become and then… poof… life. Something you can’t control, something not even in the building happens, and you no longer get to work with a kid who I was confident would make it to graduation.

Maybe it was something benevolent, maybe an aunt and uncle decided to take her in… but based on my principal’s face, and the fact that the kid had a parole officer, my realistic side leans towards the negative. I can only hope that some of the lessons I taught help her in the future. I cross my fingers and hope she continues finding ways to public speaking, because damn, she was getting good at it.

I hope… well, I hope. Because sometimes hope is all you get.

(Not Mary… but a daughter I helped get to graduation)

