Perhaps you’ve been reading the FitToTeach Substack for some time now. Perhaps you’re not in a position where you can become a paid subscriber but you’d still like to contribute to the work. If that describes you, then I encourage you to…

Restack It!

Restacking and sharing this work with as many people as possible is a fantastic zero-cost way to support the writing and the professional work I do with kids. Every bit helps. Thank you, and now, let’s roll.

The King

Cannon fire blows apart the stone around the king. Chips of wood and shards of rock fly around him, and yet, he is surprised to find, he is unafraid. It seems imminent threats to his life bring out the best in him. He applauds his soldiers running past. Some have slings around their shoulders, others carry stretchers with mutilated men. They stare at him agape as he flashes a winning smile and compliments their courage. They hurry on shaking their heads in disbelief.

When the last of the soldiers disappear down the cobbled street, the king snaps his head around and says, “did you get that?” The three royal painters bob their heads and show the rapid pencil and paper sketches they made of the scene. “Hmmm, this one,” the king mutters as he selects the one that best captures the moment. That will be a picture they send to the presses. The artist really did give him a jawline he rather liked.

“Your majesty,” the nervous artist asks, “Would it not be prudent for us to retreat now? The enemy approaches.”

The king flashes him an amiable smile. “Ahhh, sadly not. I need to be here for my men, and you need to be here to capture me being here for my men.” He proceeds to give a world-weary sigh and says, “Unfortunately, it is not enough to be a good king. One must be seen to be a good king.

The Record

His heart-rate elevates, his lungs heave, his pupils dilate. Nerves, anxiety, excitement, all the tell-tale hints of adrenaline course through his blood. He plants his feet and locks down his ribcage on an exhale, shrink-wrapping core musculature to his spine as he prepares to lift a weight 99.9% of grown men will never be able to budge. He bends his knees and keeps his spine rigid as he grips the bar. Then he drives the earth down.

Gravity never stood a chance.

The bar flies up into the air as he stands. The kid we’ll call Gary surprises himself. It wasn’t supposed to be that easy. What were all the nerves for? When he puts the bar down and a genuine smile breaks out on his face. His training partners applaud his efforts while dapping him up. He hugs his best friend afterward.

The kid has just lifted the school record… for a set of 5.

After everyone puts away their bars and completes a nasty bout of conditioning, they sit down on the wood benches for an end-of-week training speech while they try to catch their breath. I find the best time to emphasize why I work them so hard is while endorphins flood their veins.

I say, “Gary, when you first lifted 315, it was heavy right?

“Yeah.”

“And when you first lifted 365, it was still heavy right?”

“Definitely.”

“And I’ll bet when you picked up the school record at 420 for a set of five… it felt pretty damn heavy.”

“It was easier than expected, but yeah, it was really heavy.”

I shrug and say, “Here’s the beauty and the terror of hard training. It’s really hard to improve. Like really fucking hard. You have to push and strain and battle for every inch of improvement. And no matter how hard you work, making an improvement is always going to feel just as hard as the last time you made an improvement. It’s terrible, because even though you’re stronger, it never feels easier. You can never reduce your effort if you want to get better.

On the flip side, that reality is beautiful. Every time you improve, you’re learning how to push. You’re learning how to engage that effort and intensity. Applying effort is a skill just like anything else, and it applies to everything. You gotta practice it to keep it sharp. What you saw today was pretty special. You saw an application of consistent effort over the course of two years lead to a school record. I don’t get to say that very often.”

Nods and applause from all the boys.

I crack a smile, “Let’s keep pushing. Bring it in.” Callused hands meet in the middle of the circle for a cheer.

I’m already looking forward to next week.

Synthesis

There’s a hilarious bit Louis CK does about teachers. He makes the claim that “public school teaching is the most noble profession you could choose to do,” and then he proceeds to say the people who take the job are fucking losers. He proves his point with a quick skit.

Interviewer: So, your job is to make a kid “know” math. You have to make him “know it…” and you have to do it against their will while kids are sexually exploding and beating the shit out of each other.

Person: Oh. Oh wow. How much do I get paid?

Interview: Like $10 every four years.

Person: Okaaayyy, so what happens if I get really good at it?

Interviewer: Nothing. Nothing happens. Nobody cares and you die alone.

Person: Huh. Well then. Jeeez. I guess I’ll try it for the next twenty-five years.

Every time I see that clip it gives me a laugh. I can’t help it, all good comedians know laughs are found in truthful observations, and Louis C.K. nails the idiocy of choosing to teach. He’s describing me. Furthermore, he touches on something I’ve thought about for years. That line, “what happens if I get really good at it? Nothing, nothing happens. Nobody cares and you die alone,” touches upon one of the main reasons this Substack exists.

Teachers have shitty marketing.

Think about it. Teachers do one of the most noble and challenging jobs on the planet, and yet, when great things happen in their classroom, nobody hears about it. The Norsemen I love to read about would say, “there are great songs that go unsung,” and they would hang their heads in sorrow for the thought of it. There are so many unbelievable moments that happen in classrooms all of the time even in the blackest pits of our inner-city schools, and yet 99.9999% of those deeds you’ll never know about. Perhaps it’s unfair to say that teachers have shitty marketing. Perhaps it’s more fair to say they have no marketing at all.

And no marketing leads to an undervalued profession. Obviously I’m biased, and longtime subscribers will know I have an axe to grind with not being able to afford to live in the community I serve. But bias aside, I believe emotional labor is severely underpaid. When a senior student hands me a letter stating that my weightlifting program and I are the main reasons he decided not to commit suicide, we can all agree that the letter is priceless, and yet, there’s no world in which I can turn that letter into a pay raise. Is there an unbelievable glow of joy? Of course. Can I use that “glow of joy” to pay rent? No.

But what I can do is tell you the story. I can provide the marketing. I can paint those beautiful moments onto a digital document and blast it onto the internet. I can contribute to the value of my profession by telling you about the amazing things teachers do on a daily basis. You would never know about that moment in the weight room if I hadn’t spent four hours of my Sunday writing about it. There’s no marketing team working for me, but with my own marketing I can let you decide if these moments hold value for you.

I am both the king and the king’s royal artists capturing the king being a king. If it sounds arrogant, then trust your gut– I’ve plenty of pride for my profession. But also know, if the profession paid better, then I’d likely be sleeping in right now and recharging for another grueling week of exploding hormones and kids beating the shit out of each other. I don’t, because I know the same lesson the king knows.

It is not enough to be a good teacher, one must be seen to be a good teacher.

Teachers. This is How You Stop Being Poor.

Much as I hate to say it, even the greatest marketing scheme on the planet probably wouldn’t unilaterally raise all teachers’ paychecks to comfortable wages.

Nor should it.

This is because bad teachers exist. Like really bad ones. There are teachers who clock in and clock out. There are teachers who do the exact minimum amount of work they need to maintain their tenure. If you want to get dark, there are teachers who touch kids. Some of them get away with it.

I’m not comfortable asking the taxpayer to unilaterally increase all teachers’ salaries to that of… oh let’s say that of a doctor (I’m ambitious, sue me) when I, like all of you, have experienced the mind-numbing experience of grinding through a class with a teacher who doesn’t give a shit. The individual deeds of phenomenal teachers shouldn’t benefit ineffective foot-draggers. Right now, going beyond the call of duty doesn’t provide monetary benefit to the teachers who do so anyway, so the point is moot.

But what if it wasn’t? What if making kids extra awesome didn’t just benefit your soul? What if going the extra mile benefitted your wallet? If you’ve read this far into the article, and you’re still wondering when I’m going to reveal the answer to the title– then here it is.

Tell your stories.

Seriously.

Tell them.

Whether by video, audio, or writing, let people know what you do. Let people see the myriad beautiful minutiae of ordinary moments that happen within a classroom. Ever since I started focusing on telling my stories in education, it seems there’s a never-ending amount of moments to share. By the time I get to Sunday, my problem isn’t brainstorming something to write about, it’s choosing which story deserves the spotlight. No doubt, your classroom has these moments as well.

And the reason telling these stories works is because there are hundreds of thousands of people out there who agree that emotional labor is undervalued and there are enough within that group willing to reach into their wallets to help out individuals shouldering the load. I have met and talked with many of these people who support what I’m doing here. They’re wonderful humans. I encourage you to go out and find them through the power of your own classroom stories.

Jimmy Iovine, perhaps the music industry’s most powerful executive producer, dramatically stated on a podcast that he thinks the streaming model for music is months away from a collapse. He thinks the model is broken. The streaming platforms make all the money, put it in a pool, and then they dole it out to the artists based on play count and popularity. The problem is that the indie performer you actually like isn’t able to make a living on the pennies Spotify sends him. Taylor Swift is too busy mopping up most of the sales.

He thinks artists are going to wise up to this very soon. They’re going to start to pull their music from the streaming platforms, and they’re going to try and find as many alternative ways as possible to start finding 1,000 true fans for their band. Defining a true fan is simple. Can you find someone willing to pay you $100 a year for what you do? If you can, then they are a true fan. Why 1,000 of them? Because 1,000 x $100 = $100,000. This is enough money to live in many parts of the country. Bands are eager to produce the music they love, and they want to make a livable salary while they do it. The Spotify/Apple Music streaming model is never going to provide that kind of living for musicians, but finding 1,000 true fans just might.

I think this is the model teachers need to follow.

If you’re an ambitious teacher, frustrated with the pay, but too in love with the job to quit, then I encourage you to find your true fans. Your stories are the melody, your chosen medium is the instrument. Find the people who nod along with the rhythm and smile at your work. Master your craft, and then master telling the story of mastering your craft.

My cooperating teacher, perhaps one of the best unknown P.E. teachers of all time, once said, “it’s impossible for anyone to truly measure what I do. I teach kids resilience. How do you measure that? I’m sure you could find some trite way to do it… but then you’d probably miss the point anyway. You can’t measure the totality of making a better human being.”

She’s right.

The problem is any half decent bureaucrat needs data so they can justify giving you a raise. They would never let a story govern where they should direct their organization’s money. But I’d say, based on my nine years of experience in a Title I school, stories are the only way to accurately communicate the value of what I do.

Sure. I can give you data. I can tell you I improved the pacer test score of every single kid from pretest to actual test. I can show the numbers for improved deadlifts, or data for more accurate frisbee throws… But who cares? Those numbers don’t account for the numerous relationships a teacher has to establish to make those metrics possible anyway. The relationships and the hilarious moments in between is where a teacher shows their true value.

So again.

Tell your stories.

It’s a way for you to tell the world in your own individual way, I’m worth it. My classroom is worth it. Come take a look. This is the battle worth your time. For yourself, and for the profession as a whole.

Change kids’ lives. Let them witness.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

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