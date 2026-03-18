Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Phyllis Kidd's avatar
Phyllis Kidd
7h

I'm a retired high school teacher and thank you for continuing to share your stories. I used to advise new teachers to maintain a Blue Monday file -- a collection of notes from students and parents to remind me why I did this. Sometimes they were heartfelt, sometimes they were funny. They always got me through another week.

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Dan Stecken's avatar
Dan Stecken
8h

Powerfully written my good man. I trust my substack monthly subscriber donation has made you richer than beyond imagination! You share many excellent points about our profession. From Louis CK’s humor to the impact on one child, one family at a time. The impact is immeasurable, keep on keepin on!

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