Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Wolfsdread's avatar
Wolfsdread
1d

You go, Teach! Have a ball.

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H. Alexander Ivey's avatar
H. Alexander Ivey
1d

Hey, it's summer, go for it.

I'm too lazy to browse thru your archive so re-posting suits me fine.

Plus your posting about your summer adventures keeps me going just fine. 👍

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