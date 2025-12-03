Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Black's avatar
Paul Black
1d

No perfect solutions - only trade offs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Mary Braun Bates, MD's avatar
Mary Braun Bates, MD
1d

That's so tough. I can easily imagine you having attempted to break up the fight and writing a different article about how rules exist for a reason. I am struck that the "victor" decided she had won at the exact same moment that adult control was restored. She could win and be in control only in the liminal space between the normal classroom and the classroom with two adults in it, but not otherwise. The moment adult order was restored, even just with the promise of security on the way, she was done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture