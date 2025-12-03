The kid was getting thrashed, and all I could do was stare.

Fists rained on her face, neck, and body as she curled up into a ball on the gymnasium floor. She was trying to fight back, but it was a meager defense, and everyone knew it. The kids surrounding the fight gave a half-hearted attempt to stop the other girl, the one viciously serving up violence, but it was as if they were moving in slow motion. Shocked by the hyper speed with which the girl was moving.

And there I was on the phone. Listening to the ring dial. Waiting for security to pick up. The optics were horrendous. A tall muscular male teacher watching a tiny girl beat the hell out of another girl. Why wasn’t he jumping into the fight? Why wasn’t he trying to stop the violence? I’m sure every kid was thinking it.

I’m sure you’re thinking it.

7 years ago when I was still making dumb rookie mistakes I tried to break up a fight before I called security. It was another girl vs girl fight. I got in between them without a second thought… and found myself not knowing what to do. They didn’t back off. I learned putting my body between them was meaningless. I kept saying stop, stop, stop. It didn’t matter, their blood was up. They were going to fight regardless.

I kept dancing in between them, but eventually they clashed. I decided to pick up one of the combatants and haul her off. Big mistake. The other girl followed and just kept pummeling her. As I bear-hugged the girl and tried to shield her with my back, the other girl just kept throwing shots at her head. I had rendered the other girl helpless. I was making the problem worse. I should have allowed her to defend herself. The bear hug only made sense if another adult was on their way to tackle the other one.

Which they weren’t. Because I had jumped into the middle of a fight without calling back up first.

This is why I’m a 5’11'“, 190-pound male on the telephone watching one girl tear another girl apart. It feels like the phone is ringing underwater. Riiiiiiinnnnng. Riiiiinnnnng. Riiiiinnnnng. For every ring one of my favorite students takes 4-5 shots to the face.

When someone finally picks up, all I say is, “Fight in the gym.” Then I drop the phone and start running towards the kids. But it’s already over. The girl who clearly won springs off the other girl and gleefully cackles. “That’s what you get, biiiiiiiiitch,” she says in a singsong voice.

The student who got thrashed stands up with tears in her eyes, bruises on her face, and looks me in the eye. I feel worthless. I should have said to hell with the phone. I should have pulled them apart the moment it happened. To hell with waiting. I made the wrong decision.

She walks out of the gym with a sob just as security walks in to break up a fight that’s already over.

Aftermath

I’ve worked in Harlem for 9 years. I’ve seen a lot of fights. This wasn’t the worst one, but it stands out in my mind for two reasons.

Reason #1:

That girl’s cackle echoes in my skull. Every fight I’ve ever seen ends with both sides upset. The victor, if there is one, walks away angry, sad, or braggadocious. But joyous? That was a new one. To be fair, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen such a one-sided fight with such a one-sided victory. But that laugh— that cackle. It was like she wanted to go another round with anyone in the room. I’m a teacher. I’ve been trained to empathize with every student regardless of their actions… but that’s a demon child right there.

Reason #2:

The stare. That poor girl’s stare post fight when she locked eyes with me. I felt like I had failed my job. I’m supposed to protect my students. I’m supposed to provide a space where they’re comfortable. Everything in her eyes said I failed her in that moment. It will be a long time, if ever, before she’s comfortable in my class again.

I had a conversation with her a couple days later. I apologized and mumbled something about protocol being the reason I didn’t jump in to break up the fight immediately. She gave me a flat stare and said, “okay.” I got that hot feeling of guilt all over again. I should have just stopped it as fast as I could have.

There’s a logical part of me that knows I made the correct call, but that doesn’t mean it was the right one.

Next time, I’ll go with my gut.

At least I’m making sure these guys stand a chance in a fight.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.