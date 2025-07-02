Oh the places I go during the Summer.

I started writing two and a half years ago with the intent to make my commute less boring. I started with two simple promises to myself.

Every time my butt makes contact with the seat of the Metro-North, write at least two shitty lines.

Post something every Wednesday - even if you don’t like it. Produce something.

When I started it was an experiment. I had just finished reading Atomic Habits, and I wanted to put the book into practice. Could I use a few simple rules outlined by James Clear to create a meaningful habit?

I used the environment of the train to trigger an urge to write - moment you sit on the seat open up a word document. The first thirty days I did this with ruthless intent, now it’s automatic.

I used Clear’s rule of “easy entry points” by always telling myself I was only obligated to write two shitty lines.

I stuck to a basic deadline of posting “something” every Wednesday. I had no quality obligation (still don’t - see last post). Some posts were shit, others were deeply meaningful to me.

The results have been spectacular.

In the month of May over 50,000 people clicked and read some of my work. My subscriber count blew up to 1,800, and 19 of you goddamn champions decided to pay me for the privilege. I don’t know what’s wrong with you folks, but you’ve committed the heinous crime of convincing me that I can write.

You’ve also taught me where my writing strengths lay. When I first started, I mainly wrote about training and nutrition. Hard training will forever by my first love. (I mean, I built a goddamn training hall in my own school…) But I found all I was doing finding different ways to say, eat a ton of animal protein, lift weights intensely, and go the fuck to sleep. Every piece of fitness advice I’ve ever consumed basically boils down to those three components - somehow the fitness industry complicates those basic rules.

To an extent, fitness became boring to write about, however, you guys helped me discover the world’s appetite for reading about education in an inner city school. Based on the comment sections, the view counts, and money people sent, it became clear to me that people enjoyed peeking underneath the hood of someone who worked in public education.

Perhaps more importantly, I found I liked doing it. I liked sharing those personal experiences and I have found delight in learning how to paint those stories in a Substack document. So for that I thank you.

With all that said, here’s the part where I tell you I’m a teacher through and through, and in summer, teachers recover. A lot of us simply sit our ass on a couch for the first week, mindlessly watch Netflix, and enjoy going comatose. My first two days of summer break I played a video game for the first time in what felt like a year - yes, Doom the Dark Ages is phenomenal, no it is not as good as Doom Eternal.

Why am I telling you this? Because for me, this recovery also involves taking a break from Substack. I love my job, and I have discovered I love writing about my job, and for that love to continue, I need to fuck off from everything education related for a bit.

Truth is, every teacher experiences some degree of burnout by the end of the year, and I’m beginning to believe same goes for writing.

Let me be clear, I am not quitting. I plan on returning to my school following the summer, and I plan on sharing my personal stories that the new school year will undoubtedly bring.

But right now, summer beckons. I’m literally writing this on a plane while I travel to Colombia where I plan to live for a month. I’ve got mountains to climb, arepas to taste, coffee to sample, Spanish to fumble through, Salsa to learn, and women to chase. At the moment, I’m not interested in doing my best for the kids, I’m interested in taking a deep drink from what the world has to offer. I’m here to fill my cup to the brim so when I return in September I’m ready to help fill everybody else’s.

So with all that said, here are my new writing rules for the month of July and August. If I feel like writing, I’ll write. If I don’t feel like writing, I won’t. If I do happen to write, it likely won’t be education related. I will continue to post every Wednesday, however, if I haven’t written anything new, I will repost some of my old work.

When September comes, I will fashion myself back into the training, teaching, writing, fighting machine that I am. But right now…

I’ve got some life to live.

The first official meal in Colombia. It was spiritual.