I would say the college graduation rate is not the metric you want to use to decide if you are making a difference.

I am not going to affect the death rate of my patients (100%) no matter what I do, and yet I feel I'm making their lives better. I think even if Mr. Lawrence does not graduate from college that you have made his life better. You've given him tools and helped him demonstrate to himself that he is not just a bobber on the ocean of his emotions; he has some agency. I'm not the one working 13.5 hour days to provide this for the kids, but from here it looks like it's worth it.

1 reply by Fit To Teach
I’ve learned that the secret to emotionally surviving teaching is to think anecdotally, not statistically. While data and raw numbers should inform instruction and curriculum, it’s the personal stories that get me out of bed each morning. I love my kids and know that many are headed for tough outcomes because of forces beyond anyone’s control. But what I can control is how I treat them. I can be a friendly and encouraging voice for a few hours a day, hopefully, and that’s not nothing for many of my kids who come from the worst possible circumstances. And always be prepared to be surprised; a very very very difficult girl I taught from the ‘hood ten years ago is now saving lives EVERY SINGLE DAY as an emergency medical technician. If I was only .0001% of that, I’ll take it.

2 replies by Fit To Teach and others
14 more comments...

