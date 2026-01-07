There is a number from my school’s organization that haunts me.

60%.

Here’s the context.

60% of all our students who make it to college drop out of college.

My school’s organization is called the Urban Assembly. Its website will tell you it’s a nonprofit organization that creates, supports, and manages public schools, with a focus on career and, ironically, college readiness. It primarily helps underserved (read: poor) communities. It’s not a charter organization. It operates within the New York City Department of Education.

The Urban Assembly currently manages twenty-two schools, and I know our school is ranked near the bottom. Which makes me wonder, if 60% of all the Urban Assembly School kids are dropping out of college, what does that number look like for my school?

Is 70% of our students dropping out? 80%? What about the students who chose not to go to college? Are they living in their mom’s place? Are they employed? They live in one of the most unaffordable cities on the planet, do they make more than minimum wage?

No one actually knows. Administrations track test scores and graduation rates like misers keeping an eye on their gold, but we rarely receive any data about how kids are actually doing once we take the training wheels off.

All I know is there is a high likelihood that around 70% of the kids I have taught over the past 8 years who pursued higher education did not succeed.

It begs the question.

What the hell am I doing? What is the point? Is getting up at 5 a.m. and getting back home around 6:30 p.m. worth the trouble of an underpaid, exhausting job? If my school isn’t making a difference, am I just a lump of biodegradable flesh waiting around for a pension?

It’s a tough pill to swallow, asking that.

Whenever I find myself spiraling I always force myself to remember that anything worth doing has those kinds of odds anyway. A job where the win is guaranteed is a boring kind of existence. I narrow my field of thought, get the statistics out of the way, and try to remember some of the students I’ve worked with over the last decade.

One of those kids’ names is Matthew Lawrence.

He’s one of my favorites.

The Ballad of Matthew Lawrence

Some kids come pre-made. They’re already confident. They know how to handle the spotlight and can talk to girls without advice. When they stride into a room they don’t wonder what other kids think of them, or if they do, they never let it show.

Matthew is not that kid.

When I met Mr. Lawrence (the nickname he gradually grew into) he was squat, chubby, and only wore gray sweat suits. He wore the exact same outfit every day of his freshman year. His eyes were downcast. Anytime he moved into anyone’s general vicinity he would apologize. He likely equated talking to girls with something only an astronaut could do. I rarely heard him speak.

So it surprised me when he decided to join weightlifting his freshman year. The kid could barely look me in the eye, how did he expect to move weight with that attitude? He wasn’t a prodigy. He didn’t have any impressive numbers - mediocre squat, mediocre deadlift, bad bench. My seniors dwarfed him. Under the baby fat he was undersized.

Part of me was bemused he joined. Another part of me suspected this was the best decision of his life.

Boy was I right.

“Consistency is king,” is my most oft repeated phrase while trying to brainwash kids to greatness. Matthew drank that Kool-Aid down better than any kid I’ve ever trained. The kid just did not miss days.

The work began to speak for itself.

By junior year he had stripped off the baby fat. We had a conversation about his style, and soon enough the gray jumpsuits vanished and the kid was wearing jeans and t-shirts with sleeves clinging to the biceps. The kid furiously listened while I held conversations about confidence with my seniors after school in the weight room. Lo and behold, the kid started smiling and looking people in the eye when he spoke.

He also became god-awful strong. Turns out, when you add five pounds every time you touch the bar and you don’t miss days, you unlock the ability to bend steel. In his final two years of high school he could rip 300 lbs. off the ground with no warm-up, and when he maxed out his squat, the shitty school iron bars wrapped around his back as they whipped with the weight. To this day he owns the school records for the trap bar deadlift and the back squat.

My current athletes sees Matthew’s name every time they grab some weights.

His transformation was amazing. The kid who apologized for being within a foot of anybody’s presence now ran the warm-ups, and yelled at kids for half-assing conditioning. He became the archetype for every freshman coming into the program. I’d tell the newbies, “listen, you don’t have to lift much or be particularly jacked in order to get where you want to go. You just have to show up… and you all look way more in shape than when Mr. Lawrence started.” I’d always give him a nod and wink while I said this, and Matthew would grin back at me while he swaggered over to the new recruits. He’d give them a discerning look, then eventually shrug his shoulders and say, “listen to Schuerch, he’ll get you there.”

The after school weightlifting club didn’t have a captain per se… but by his senior year he was its undisputed leader.

Now, I’d love to tell you this story is all sunshine, puppies, and rainbows, but there’s always a “but,” and I’d be disingenuous if I didn’t share it.

During the final semester of senior year, Matthew Lawrence imploded.

His grades flatlined. He gained a bunch of weight. The gray sweatsuits returned. He stopped speaking to his peers. He’d show up to weightlifting, eyes downcast, do a couple sets, and slip out of the room before conditioning.

I could’ve yelled at him, but I knew that would have shut him down even further. We had multiple talks in my office about how prioritizing sleep, nutrition, and exercise were the best defenses against depression. These conversations helped him continue showing up to weightlifting and P.E. class, but not his academics. Socially he was a shadow of his former self.

Unfortunately, the guidance counselor and I have seen this kind of behavior before. Students who end up finding themselves at our tiny 150 kid school typically fall in love with it. They get comfortable. They know who they are there. When college begins to loom into the picture they fall into existential crisis.

What will I do without my friends? How do I operate when I’m on my own? What will I do without my mentors? These are all questions every teenager has to face, but every once in a while, a student decides its easier to repeat senior year rather than face those hard decisions. Matthew had decided to take that route.

We dragged him over the finish line anyway.

Through multiple meetings with the parents, and his teachers creating every opportunity they could to help him improve his grades, Matthew barely passed his final semester. In the end, the teachers knew the administration needed his graduation percentage points anyway. They wouldn’t let us fail him even if we tried, and we didn’t want to. Mr. Lawrence had shown he was capable over the past three and half semesters, even if he wasn’t showing that capability right now. For each of his classes he either barely earned a pass, or his teachers passed him anyway.

He walked at graduation.

I also had the pleasure of meeting his mother for the first time in person. When we met in the gymnasium she approached me with tears welling in her eyes and she cried in my arms when we hugged. He apparently spoke very highly of me.

Aftermath

I was proud of the kid. He graduated. But damn if he didn’t leave me worried. I knew he was capable of taking on the world, but he hadn’t left me confident that he had the same belief. The last thing I told him was the following, “just because you’re graduating doesn’t mean I’m not your teacher. The game never stops. Here’s my number. Use it when you need me.” We hugged for a long time after that. Then we went our separate ways.

The story now leads to December, where six months later, he still hadn’t reached out. He was prone to severe winter depression and he had decided to go to college in up-state New York, land of cold and limited sunshine. I admit, I feared the worst.

Then, one week before school closed for Christmas break, he reached out and told me he was home for the holidays and that he would like to visit. I had a couple of alumni from his year already visiting for a staff-alumni volleyball game against the seniors, so I invited them all out to tacos afterwards.

When I saw him, he greeted me with his big beaming smile. We hugged and caught up. Turns out he’s loving college. I asked him if he was doing okay beating back depression. He said his first month was horrible - just stayed in his room playing video games all day. Then he decided he had to make a change and forced himself to socialize. Turns out he didn’t have much trouble finding a group of friends he liked - getting a girlfriend didn’t hurt.

At that note the alumni bros immediately asked if he had swiped his v-card card, he said, “oh yeah.” We all howled at the moon in glee.

I asked him if he still lifted, he shook his head, but said he was the designated carrier of groceries, and everyone knew he was strong. I chided him, “Matthew! I gave you an education in strength and conditioning any adult would dream of having. Use it!” He said, “I know I know, I gotta get back to it.”

Well. At least he sounded guilty about it.

I asked him if he was facing any challenges besides having a great time with his friends. He admitted his grades weren’t the best. I asked him what his first semester GPA was. He said it was a 1.7 and quickly followed by saying, “it was my first semester, and I’m going to do better, I promise.”

I didn’t push it. He needed to learn how to motivate himself now, and I was enjoying spending time with the alumni without my teacher hat on. We stuffed ourselves with tacos, talked shit, and ended our reunion at Magnolia Bakery. One of the other staff members who had joined us convinced everyone to get the brownie peanut-butter bar and it did not disappoint.

When we all decided to split, we went back to the subway and Lawrence thanked me again for everything. I gave him a smile told him to get his candy ass in the weight room. He promised he would, and I rolled my eyes and waved goodbye.

You can teach them the lessons while they’re with you, but it’s up to them to decide what’s important when you’re gone. It seems “Consistency is King,” hadn’t stuck as much as I had wanted it to, but the confidence he had gained from the journey certainly had.

The College Kid.

So. Do Teachers Actually Make a Difference?

I’ve got no good answers for you.

A 60% college dropout rate is a lousy number anyway you slice it. Even worse, I can’t say with any real confidence whether or not one of my favorite mentees of all time will avoid becoming part of that statistic. A 1.7 GPA is not good.

To add to my frustration, he isn’t lifting. That was something I’d hoped would become a bedrock of his life. I know he has excellent physical literacy. He knows how to operate in a weight room, but… still, I’d hope he’d have kept the discipline to keep doing it.

So I don’t know.

If we’re talking about direct outcomes six months out from leaving high school, I’d say the taxpayer is getting shortchanged.

But the difficulty of evaluating public education’s effectiveness will always be in the measuring of the impossible. How does one measure success? What about confidence? What about the knowledge that one is loved? I don’t know if effective measurements can be made. I made a difference in that kid’s life. I feel it in my bones.

In some ways, I suppose the only way to know if public education is making a difference is asking yourself what is the story you tell yourself about public education. This story of mentor and mentee is common. There are thousands of teachers doing this kind of work everyday, never to be recorded, the story never to be told outside of a data-point.

I’m thankful I get to tell my story here, where there are more than a handful of people listening and offering their support. I can only hope the next time you hear some appalling metrics about failing schools, you pause and try to find the humanity beneath those statistics.

Education is a fight worth fighting no matter what the numbers are.

