One of these kids had to have become Captain America.

“I vividly remember this test. I hated it. Exercise has always felt dreaded. This test certainly didn’t help me overcome that feeling.” — Janet Moga, 55

“The trauma of that test still reverberates decades later. At nearly 40 years old, I don’t love group fitness classes and prefer to try to stay anonymous at the gym. I do not think it’s a stretch to say that the presidential fitness test made me hate exercising for a very long time.” — Rachel Marshall, 38

The presidential fitness test scarred me for years and made me think I was physically incapable of doing anything exercise related. I’m 68 now, but I will never forget the humiliation. I avoided exercise for years because of it.” — Carol M. Connor, 68

Your legs are on fire. Your lungs burn with ragged gasps. You’re one of the last on the field. The rest of the kids have already finished. Now you add shame to your physical pain. In the first true exposure to your physical limitations, you’ve decided you hate running the mile.

Shocker.

Talk to any professional track athlete. They’ll tell you running a mile for time is one of the most painful, daunting feats of athleticism a human can attempt. It’s a practice in ignoring a slow bubbling burn of lactic acid that creeps through your entire body. The first lap you’re uncomfortable. The second lap your body screams at you to stop. The third requires the mindset of a psychopath immune to physical pain. The last one is easy—find peace in the knowledge that you are going to die.

Athletes who have practiced this race their entire lives still fear it. They still get butterflies. They still get racked with nerves… and we’re surprised that people don’t have happy memories of running the mile?

When President Trump announced that he was reintroducing the Presidential Fitness Test, I wasn’t surprised when half the nation threw a fit. Media outlets across the U.S. interviewed people and asked them to remember their experience of running the mile, much like the Washington Post did. The feedback was overwhelmingly negative. People recalled hating running the mile. They dreaded the day their P.E. teacher would drag them out to the track, bust out the stopwatch, and tell them to run 1600m as fast as they possibly could.

So when people rise up in a rage about the fact that Gen Z will have to relive that… trauma… I understand where they’re coming from. However, people who survived the presidential fitness test seem to have no concept of what replaced it. Just because the nation stopped measuring students’ mile times didn’t mean that students didn’t have to “suffer.” They merely exchanged one kind of hell for another.

Enter the Pacer Test.

The Pacer Test recording starts with the line, “The FitnessGram Pacer Test is a multistage aerobic capacity test that progressively gets harder as it continues.” Unless you know what “multistage aerobic capacity test” means, you have no idea how brutal this task is. The phrase hides behind unnecessary syllables and words. It’s the kind of phrasing George Carlin would say hides the truth. It’s akin to “post-traumatic-stress-disorder” replacing the phrase “shell shocked.”

Aerobic capacity tests measure how well you convert oxygen into energy. But that’s no good. Let me see if I can phrase this in a way George Carlin would find acceptable.

Aerobic Capacity Test: How far and fast can you go until you run out of breath?

That’s okay, but I’ll do one better.

Aerobic Capacity Test: Run until you’re about to die.

If a doctor checked the blood pressure of a student who gave maximum effort on the Pacer Test, and the doctor didn’t know the context, the doctor would immediately rush the kid to the hospital. That’s the biological end state of the FitnessGram Pacer Test.

For those of you who ran the mile, the test looks like this. You set up two cones twenty meters apart and students have to get to one cone before a bell dings. Once the bell dings, they have to run back to the other cone before the next bell. This continues repeatedly. The dings ever so slowly increase in speed until the last students still running are sprinting for their lives. To be clear, the dings never stop increasing their tempo. Even the greatest marathoners in the world will eventually collapse to the ground in a heap of lactic acid.

Kids in the midst of the battle. Pain guaranteed.

When I announce to the freshmen in March that we will begin preparing for the Pacer Test, there is a visceral reaction as students recall their past middle school experiences. They talk about it in much the same way grown adults do about their experience running the mile: “I’m traumatized by that test, Mista!” “Ooohhh I hate it I hate it I hate it!” “Nope. Not doing it. Not a chance.” I’m 9 years in. I’ve heard all the reactions.

The Washington Post writes this about the FitnessGram Test.

“In 2012, President Barack Obama ended the presidential fitness test and award. By then, the program was already on the way out, often replaced by a different test called the FitnessGram. Developed with input from scientists including Pate, Sallis, Going and others, it was meant to be more focused on “how the testing related to health, not athletic performance,” Pate said. Some of the evaluations were similar to those from the presidential program, including a shuttle run, but teachers were encouraged to frame these as group activities rather than competitions.”

In what world do people think putting a bunch of kids on a line and having them run between cones until they drop out one by one isn’t a display of athletic performance? In what world isn’t that a competition? Hey kid, run next to all your peers. No one’s going to judge you for dropping out early. Teenagers are really nice people.

The Washington Post article harps again and again on the fact that the Presidential Fitness Test made people feel bad because others would see them perform poorly. Here’s some more quotes they post:

“The fitness test was an annual exercise (pun intended) in teacher belittling and peer sneering.” — Jack Campbell, 64

“It was one of the worst times of the year. The teacher always expressed disappointment in us, which was extra embarrassing. Maybe that is why I hate exercise at the gym so much to this day.” — Natalie Krueger, 46

The problem with the Post’s argument is that this will apply to any physical fitness test. People feel bad when they think others are watching them perform poorly. My school requires me to give tests in P.E.. Whether it’s grading a student’s ability to perform a volleyball serve, or throw a frisbee accurately, students become uncomfortable because their peers get to watch them. It is the nature of Physical Education. I’m not grading some mysterious thought process in your brain, I’m grading a physical performance that I can see - that everyone can see. Your score is public by nature.

I suppose one could test each student one at a time on a separate side of the gym. Just pay a substitute teacher to watch the rest of my class and I can finish the Pacer Test for the entire school in about three months.

When people complain about Trump bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test, they need to realize that they’re not complaining about the test itself. They’re complaining about their perception of what other people thought about them. They’re remembering a day where they experienced severe physical discomfort, and perhaps their first true dose of shame about their bodies.

I can assure you, Obama’s FitnessGram Pacer Test is no different.

The Solution? Teach Better.

I’ve been a P.E. teacher for the past 9 years.

I’ve learned mindset is everything.

Every test is horrible and every test is great, it depends on how you as a teacher implement the test. How do you prepare your students for it? I’ve always taught that dealing with your own feelings about your performance during the mile, or the Pacer Test, or whatever, is a feature not a bug.

If we define shame as an inconsistency between the way you view yourself, and how others view you, then there is no escaping this feeling throughout your lifetime. Students will feel shame at some point and they will need tools to deal with it.

Sometimes shame is warranted. It’s why when you receive honest criticism from someone you respect, it can be hard to deal with. However, most of the time, especially in our teenage years, we deal with unwarranted shame. Examine this thought, oh my god, everyone thinks I’m so fat and so out of shape. I hate this feeling.

There are many ways of dealing with this feeling. The first is examining whether you actually care what others think of you at this moment. In the immortal words of Mark Manson, “You must decide what you give a fuck about in this life, and then use those fucks sparingly, because you only have so many fucks to give.” Everyone can envision the token funny fat kid every school seems to have saying, “Of course I dropped out of the Pacer Test first, I’m fat as shit. What do you want from me?” It’s his own way of saying, I don’t care what you think. Learning how to deal with how your perception of others is a mark of growing up. And news flash to any teenager reading this, the person thinking most about your supposed lack of performance is yourself.

There’s also another framing process that can occur when dealing with shame. What do I need to change so I can be proud of my performance next time? Perhaps the student decides they’re going to start working out after that experience. Perhaps they decide they need to take a look at their nutrition. Great periods of change usually happen after nasty experiences of pain. It’s the beginning of every single hero’s journey.

I betcha Marcus Aurelius would view the presidential test as a good thing.

Whatever the framing is, a P.E. teacher needs to have these mindset conversations with their students while students are preparing for the test. They need to be preparing the kids for the tests physically and mentally. They need not be complicated conversations, sometimes a repeated phrase will do. When my students practice for the Pacer Test, I tell them two lines, “I only give a damn about your effort,” and, “we must learn how to be comfortable being uncomfortable.” During my student teaching days my cooperating teacher would always tell her elementary school kids during the mile preparation, “I don’t care about how fast you go, I just want you to be a jogger, not a walker.”

A P.E. teacher who dumps the Presidential Fitness Test on their students with zero physical and mental preparation will always disenfranchise their students towards exercise. P.E. teachers who prepare their students and help them view the mile as a worthy challenge are bound to create people who like doing hard things.

The kids I teach don’t love the Pacer Test. But my seniors, the kids I’ve taught for four years, know how to grit their teeth and face it. They know they’re going to be uncomfortable. They know they’re going to battle. They know the score is secondary to the effort. They know all this because of the repeated conversations we’ve had throughout the years of doing challenging work. I’m not saying they don’t complain, because they do. But they don’t fear it. They don’t shame their peers when they see hard effort. They applaud when they see someone truly give it their all.

This is the beauty of running the mile or going as hard as you can in the Pacer Test. They’re both great tests because they both represent true challenge. It creates an opportunity to create a phenomenal class. So when people complain about Trump bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test I say quit your bitchin’.

It’s not a bad test. You just had a shitty P.E. teacher.

Comfortable being uncomfortable. It’s a skill. It must be taught.

