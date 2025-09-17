Somewhere out there, there’s a single mom of three driving on a pitch black highway trying to make it to a job 3 hours away from her home. It’s a job that pays just enough to handle rent, put food on the table, and take care of her aging mother who refuses to move. Does she like it? Of course not, but a job’s a job and she’s got kids to feed and a parent to care for. She flicks on the radio in her battered 2003 Toyota Camry, and listens in on a prerecorded conversation between the radio host and a dissatisfied teacher at 4:30 a.m. in the morning.

“...and it’s absolutely ridiculous what they’re paying us. Most of us have to take up jobs in the Summer. Our insurance doesn’t cover things like dental, and we always have to pay some kind of co-pay. Meanwhile, our pensions have been slashed and there’s barely enough left over to save for our own kid’s college tuit–”

The single mom flicks the radio to a new station before she has to listen to any more of the self-pitying diatribe. She finds a suitable rock station and cranks up AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” She nods to herself as a thought floats across her mind.

Teachers are fucking pussies.

Here’s the thing…

She’s right.

Here are some measurable perks that come with being a New York City teacher.

After 8 years of service with a masters degree you make over $100,000 a year.

The work day is from 8:20 a.m. - 2:40 p.m. No contractual obligation to work more than that.

Holidays off. Guaranteed.

More three day weekends than we knew existed.

10 guaranteed sick days that accumulate if you don’t use them.

Health insurance with a 20 dollar co-pay for most standard hospital visits at some of the best hospitals in the world.

Am I missing anything? Oh yeah, mother fucking Summer. We are the only profession in the world that receives two untouched months during the best weather of the year. I just spent a full month in Colombia learning to salsa dance because… I wanted to? I was bored? I had time to spare? Who cares, crack open the Aguardiente! It’s summertime, baby!

The best part was two weeks into July when my paycheck appeared in my bank account. NYC Department of Education, I appreciate it! My alcohol infused dance nights were damn hard work. I don’t know of any other profession where you can vanish to anywhere in the world for two months and still receive a paycheck. That, and receive another month of accumulated vacation time in the form of Christmas break, winter break (yes, those two are separate), spring break, and a million three day weekends. I haven’t taught a Jewish kid in 8 years, but I still know when Rosh Hashanah is. The perks of the job are insane.

Now, if you’re a teacher reading this, you’re likely seething in your seat right now.

Don’t worry, I see you.

I know we could go down the line on all those perks and break down why they’re not all they’re cracked up to be: an economist broke down why a $100,000 salary in NYC equates to around $36,000 due to insane living expenses, our health insurance doesn’t cover many situations, the stress of the job makes time off a necessity for recovery, if you have a family you likely need to work during the Summer making Summer…not Summer.

I know I know, trust me, I know.

But I also know the mom I described at the beginning of this article would laugh at our complaints. Everybody has it worse than somebody else. We teachers listen in rage when we overhear finance bros complain about how they had to send their Porsche into the shop again the same way a waitress snorts in disgust when she hears a teacher say that Summer isn’t long enough.

The world is built on envy.

So Why Won’t Teachers Just Shut Up?

All these perks, and yet, it seems complaining about our salary is a self inflicted part time job for us. All teachers grumble about the pay. Go to the bar on any given Friday around 3:30 and you’ll see a group of us sitting around sipping liquor, grumbling about the exhaustion of teaching children, while furiously fantasizing about a time-machine that would allow us to tell our eighteen year old college selves the finance degree will actually allow them to pay off the debt they’re about to dive into.

To be fair, this is all professions to some degree. Everyone complains about their pay. From garbage men to doctors to investment bankers, everyone finds a way to explain why they’re not making enough. It’s a feature of humanity. We all want more.

In fact, there’s an entire religion dedicated to the idea of giving up your desires. A wise man knows the richest person in the world is the one who is content with nothing. The Buddha’s teachings ring as true today as they did 5,000 years ago. I know this, however, you’ll have to forgive me, I just haven’t been able to reach enlightenment yet. I still want a Porsche.

Pointless as it is, I’ll hazard an argument at why teachers have a better claim to complaining about their salary than other professions. There’s a reason teachers won’t shut up despite the incredible perks that come with the job. It’s a simple and obvious reason. It’s why I don’t fault teachers for their salary-rage, and it's why teachers living paycheck to paycheck represents a moral quandary for society.

What is this moral quandary you might ask?

Well.

We take care of your children.

That’s it.

There it is.

There’s your moral quandary.

Think about it.

Massive companies bid billions for precious metals and the essential raw materials that are required to build technology. People plot how to gain most valuable real estate on the planet in Malibu and New York City. Countries wage wars over controlling oil fields. And yet, everyone seems to forget that the most precious resource on Earth is young humans.

Let’s suppose we solve most of human’s material problems - we achieve abundance for all. What is the point of a world where there is unlimited energy, god-like technological powers, and a sky high universal basic income if all the people suck? Children’s personalities are 50% genetic lottery and 50% tabula rasa, and from the ages of 5-18, parents hand these blank tablets off to us teachers.

Whether you like it or not, we scribble on them. Young students absorb our personalities. We choose the information they see on a daily basis. We are the reason whether or not your child feels safe in the school building. We role model how to live life. For better or for worse, teachers have left a mark on your life experience. Teachers mold the personality of society…

And these are the people our system short changes on the salary?

This is the profession that can’t afford to live in the community they serve?

The facts boggle the mind.

Here is a screenshot from zillow showing an apartment right outside of my school.

It’s got one bedroom, it’s 570 square feet, no washer-dryer, the train rumbles outside to the right of that window every five minutes, and crackheads routinely roam the street right outside its front door.

I’d love to live there.

Of course, I can’t afford it. Even making 100,000 dollars a year, after all the deductions are made from my paycheck that rent check is well over 50 percent of my salary. If I bit the bullet and decided to live there, I’d be financially squeezed, and I’d never escape the never-ending hamster wheel of earning a check, followed by flushing it down the rent toilet. To avoid this fate I’ve commuted for an hour and 20 minutes door to door for the past 8 years.

To a degree, this is a reality for all teachers. Our salaries are determined by property taxes surrounding the schools. The higher the value of the property, the higher the teacher’s salary. The problem is it’s a sliding scale that never works in the teacher's favor. The highest paid public school teachers in the world can be found in Scarsdale, NY. That district has teachers making over $150,000. It sounds good, but there’s not a chance that a single teacher can afford to buy a home in that neighborhood.

To further the irony, great public school systems naturally raise property values. Rich people hear there’s a successful school that produces ivy league students. They flock to the area for their kids. Property values rise. Then, the teachers who helped create these intellectually charismatic students can’t afford to live in the community they spent their career serving. The system is such that if a school organization is hyper successful for a decade or two, they’ve likely priced out the ability for the teachers in that organization to live there.

Again.

We take care of your children.

It’s not as though it's an easy task either. Molding the most precious resource on the planet is a challenge that grinds regular people to dust. Try this mental exercise. Place yourself in a room with 26 teenagers. They’ve just come into your room after lunch. Now, I want you to decide who goes to the bathroom first. Monitor how long he takes. It’s been over 5 minutes now and he has your bathroom pass. Is he skipping? Seven other teenagers are complaining that he’s taking too long and they need to go. Do you wait for your bathroom pass to come back? Or do you break the school rules and send another kid to the bathroom without a pass? You send a kid out without the pass. The other kids complain that they should have gone first. Now they’re calling you “mad fake.” The kid you thought was skipping comes back. Before you can say anything another kid swipes the pass and leaves the room. Now you have two kids in the hallway when you’re only supposed to have one. Your principal walks in and asks why one of your kids went to the bathroom without a pass.

Do you have a headache yet?

Don’t worry, I haven’t even asked you to try and teach relevant content to 26 different personalities all with different levels of ability while that situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, there’s multitudes of people making $200,000-plus who don’t even need to commute, yet they live in apartments with views of the city a couple blocks from my school. They’re making billion dollar companies more money by creating repetitive PowerPoints and managing zoom meetings from the comforts of their home. These are soft cushy jobs that make no tangible difference to the wellness of society. They can play Mozart during work and complete their laundry on Wednesday if they so choose.

This is why our brains malfunction when we see these disparities in pay. We feel the rage of envy because we can’t help it. Why would our system not pay teachers enough money at the very least to live in the general area of the school they serve? Why add serious financial stress to people trying to manage one of the most difficult jobs on the planet? Why provide such a serious disadvantage to a profession that shapes the future of society?

This is the moral outrage teachers experience on the job every time they walk past someone in a suit. We can’t help but ask, “what do you even do?”

As for the mom of three I wrote about in the beginning of this article, I can hear her laughing. She knows this is a rant. She knows I’m just complaining about the things I don’t have. She can’t help but feel that I’m just having a massive pity party for a profession that has benefits like health insurance and Summer.

But I also know she wants the best for her children. Regardless of her situation, she wants her children raised by the best and brightest instructors available. She wants people who could give her kids the keys to wisdom, health, and wealth. She wants her babies to have every possible advantage to make it in this world.

So here’s the rub.

Society wants all of those things for the youth, but it doesn’t appear they wish to pay it. Because most people who understand health, wealth, and wisdom don’t take jobs that undervalue them.

Why would they?

