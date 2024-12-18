Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Skylar Singer's avatar
Skylar Singer
Dec 19, 2024

This piece was emphatically NOT a waste of time. I've been grappling with questions adjacent to the ones you've been contemplating, and I appreciate you sharing them. Much to think about, and with that much to consider.

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Kelsey Elizabeth's avatar
Kelsey Elizabeth
2d

Someone get this man a book deal so he can buy a house!

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