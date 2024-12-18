Two of my best friends who have bought more meals for me than I care to count…

*For a while I considered not posting this article…I felt like just the exercise of writing it helped clear my head of some of the doubts I was having. But then I figured if I was having these thoughts, then other teachers were certainly having them as well. So I figured what the hell. Here’s a back and forth battle I have in my head all the goddamn time…

Here’s some head talk:

-“Complaining doesn't accomplish anything so why bother with it?”

-“Stop worrying about greener grass and make that shit green here.”

-“You keep wanting a reward for what you’re doing, when the reward is getting to do what you do.”

-“An obstacle is just a learning experience.”

This list of quotes could go on forever, but the point of the matter is, I mutter a lot of shit to myself to get through the day. I’ve been trained by the likes of Victor Frankl, Ryan Holiday, Mark Manson and many others to embrace pain and find the meaning in what I do. Some sort of quasi philosophy of Stoicism, Existentialism, and knowing when and when not to give a fuck has awarded me the ability to say with 80% truthfulness, “I’m happy.”

And yet the mind wonders…

If I’m so good at mentally convincing myself that I’m happy where I’m at, maybe I should just apply the same mental jui jitsu to a job that pays a bit more. A job that doesn’t require me to commute an hour and 20 minutes both ways and allows me the opportunity to move out of my parents house comfortably. Maybe if I put aside the passion for teaching teenagers and learned to enjoy a job in sales I would be just as happy and enjoy more economic freedom.

I mean c’mon, how hard could it be to convince myself that I could enjoy a job in sales? I already mentally trick myself into believing that my commute is simply an opportunity to write. When a kid cusses me out I immediately convince myself it's a chance to practice how to meaningfully direct my anger. What if I just applied some helpful narratives to a job that would bring me no joy but make a lot of money? Let’s see what those narratives look like.

-”The work I do will benefit the future family I wish to provide for.”

-”Going into the office three days a week (or no days a week) gives me more time to take care of my health.”

-”I’m more likely to find a girl and start a family if I actually have a home to welcome her into.”

-”I mean, great restaurants are like, really great.”

Shit, this whole chase the money attitude doesn’t sound half bad at all!

I recently had a conversation this Thanksgiving break with two guys who made the choice I contemplate making all the time. They put aside passion and chased the money. One guy works in insurance captives and the other works in real estate. After more than a couple of drinks we retired to the man cave in my friend's basement and we started drunkenly reflecting on the nature of our own happiness.

As big strong manly men do.

It was like looking into a mirror of envy. I was jealous of their money. They were jealous of my passion. The whole situation gave me a laugh. Both men were charismatic, one had a family with two kids, and one lived in downtown Chicago. Both enjoyed a standard of living foreign to my paycheck. Both of them seemed so goddamn cool to me.

And yet…

Both of them told me with zero hesitation to stick to doing the job I loved.

Maybe it's just a fact of the human condition, you’re bound to want what you don’t have. Teaching kids fires me up, but when my friends take the bill for dinner without hesitation I wince and give a watery thanks. My friends love spending big on vacations, but when they hear about the hilarious days I have on the job, they grind their teeth in frustration.

I don’t know the right answer. I always wonder if I made a selfish choice. I never got into teaching because I viewed it as a service. I’m not exactly an honorable dude. I just know I feel good when I build connections with students and give them tools to kick ass in life. I chase a vibe. I worry that I made the classic liberal arts degree mistake: follow passion, forgo financial freedom, get hits of lasting dopamine from doing the thing. You know, like building lasting relationships with kids while sacrificing the ability to buy some real estate…

But even as I write this I know I’m sticking with the profession for the foreseeable future. Not because it's a better choice than securing financial security, and not because it's a “noble pursuit.” I’m sticking with it because I just can’t see myself doing anything else. I can’t say I spring up out of bed happy to go to work, but once I get my day going there’s always some part that goes well. There’s always some part that I can reflect on with a smile. Until that changes, I’m not prepared to chase the money.

So…is that a blog post about me sorting through my own frustrations with money and the real estate market? It absolutely is. Was it a waste of your time? Possibly. Thanks for hearing me whine anyway.

I needed it.

Guys in insurance don’t get to experience these kinds of days on the job. At least not that I know of.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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