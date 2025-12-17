To my coworkers, who make the job possible.

Infinitesimal Wins

Teachers.

You have one task.

Make the infinitesimal win outlandishly large.

This is how you make the impossible job possible.

A kid who never turns in homework remembers to write half of it.

A kid who always sleeps raises his hand.

A kid who never makes it to first period arrives 20 minutes late.

That’s a hell-yeah. That’s a fuck-yeah.

Mutter it under your breath.

Feel the glow.

Make the infinitesimal win outlandishly large.

The kid who yells threats slept peacefully in your class today.

The kid with the smart-ass comments got a question wrong.

The kid who never stands up for himself says no to the bully.

Arm pump like you’re at a concert.

Clench your fists in victory.

Feel the glow.

Make the infinitesimal win outlandishly large.

On occasion a kid who struggles to read makes it through a sentence out loud.

On occasion a kid who always fails the test scrapes a pass.

On occasion a kid thanks you for your work.

Beam a smile that could topple a skyscraper.

Grin for all you’re worth.

Feel the glow.

Make the infinitesimal win outlandishly large.

Sometimes your lesson plan actually works.

Sometimes a kid listens to your story.

Whether you believe it or not, sometimes you make a difference.

Tell Freddie Mercury to rise from the dead.

Blast the most authentic version of “We Are The Champions” your mind can muster.

Feel the glow.

Make the infinitesimal win outlandishly large.

And on the rarest of occasions.

Something truly spectacular happens.

The printer works the first time you try it.

Throw a parade.

The wins are there.

You just have to notice them.

This is how you make the impossible job possible.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly's article, "1000 True Fans." The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

