The Freshman

The three of them plan it out.

Passing time, right after the 2nd period bell, they are going to jump him.

Two of them are going to come straight at him, so he is distracted. The other will come from the opposite end of the hallway. This stuck-up freshman called one of their girlfriends a bitch. The fuck was he thinking, talking like that. He would learn today.

The bell rings and students flood the hallway. The front two identify the freshman as soon as he leaves his classroom. One of them makes eye contact with their friend behind the target and gives him a nod. They all drop their backpacks to the ground and rush towards the freshman.

His eyes widen just before he disappears beneath a flurry of fists and kicks. For ten full seconds all the kid can do is curl into a ball and endure. Then, our school’s principal sprints in and tackles one kid to the ground while security and the dean team separate the rest.

All this happens while I wait at my gym door wondering where the hell my third period class is. When the first kids start trickling in 5 minutes after the bell rings, I ask why they are late. Their eyes gleam when they tell me there was a fight. Dopamine surges behind their eyes as they tell the full blow-by-blow of what happened.

Forget punishing them for the lateness, there’s nothing to be done there. I roll my eyes and tell them to grab some hockey sticks and practice some shots. They grab the sticks, but they ignore the directions and form gossip circles. Violence is the only thing on their minds. I spend the first half of class breaking up conversations about the incident.

It seems all they want to do is reenact the fight.

The Gangster

He tried to ignore him. He really did. But the mothafucka just kept throwing up gang signs. Mocking him and his crew. Making fun of his dead people. A gangster knows when to keep silent, but he also knows when to send a message.

He decided enough was enough. You don’t make fun of someone’s dead crew.

He fiddles with his knife in the cafeteria, waiting for him to show up. The school only uses a metal detector twice a year. It is easy to sneak in. While he waits he ponders. Maybe he shouldn’t do it. Words is one thing. Knives is another.

Shit. The asshole sees him while he contemplates his decision. Once again, he flashes gang signs and mocks him. Everybody in the cafeteria sees this. They see him weak, just taking it. Fuck it. Fuck this kid. He flies towards the kid with the knife.

The fight is over before it even begins.

The principal has some kind of violence radar. He gets between the kids before they clash. Only one punch is thrown, but it’s a doozy. The kid without the knife attempts a full haymaker and misses, but catches our principal in the side of the face. Then, once again, the principal tackles one kid to the ground and security escorts the knife-wielding student out of the school in handcuffs.

Thankfully, the knife never got involved.

Later that day, one of my students walks into the weight room and yells, “Yo I love this school!!! Two fights in two days!!!” Another one of my weightlifters walks in and yells, “riiiiiight.” The word rises in pitch and crescendo, then they bro-clap and start hashing out exactly what happened. They had different angles on what they saw.

I make the workout especially difficult that day. The lactic acid stings enough that I don’t spend my time breaking up conversations about violence. They’re too busy dealing with their own pain.

The Announcement

It’s the day after the second fight. I make my way to the principal’s office like I do every day to perform the morning announcements. I ask him what’s on the docket, and he tells me standard items like the time of the volleyball game and the dates of the regents exams. The usual.

In my best fake radio voice, I say, “Gooooooood Morning Panthers! Welcome to Thursday! Here are the announcements for today…”

I always end with the tagline - and remember, the choice… is yours - but today I never get the chance. As I get to the end of the updates, the principal gestures for the mic.

I give him a questioning look and say, “and here is a special message from our principal,” and I hand him the mic. I had no idea how special it would be.

He takes the mic, and proceeds to code switch. He no longer speaks in the voice of a professional. He speaks in the tone of what some stuffy white English professor would describe as “Ebonics.” Our kids would call it “hood.”

In a voice that grows in volume and anger he says, “Listen y’all. This nonsense. It’s got to stop. It’s got to. The behavior of some of ya’ll is unacceptable. It belongs in the street. Don’t bring that behavior in mah school. It doesn’t belong here. I’m not playin. If you’re doin what you need to be doin, then I’m with you. But if you’re not. THEN STOP. STOP PLAYIN. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” and he slams the mic down on the receiver.

He walks away, but three steps later he turns around and mutters, “oh yeah, let me add this.” He picks up the mic and yells, “AND IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT, YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHERE TO FIND ME.”

My principal’s story is an incredible one. He was part of the street. Drugs and gangs were central parts of his teenage life. Violence was always a heartbeat away. In some ways it still is. That he ever made it out is a testament to his person. Ex-gangster to principal of a school for kids who are just like him. It’s a movie worthy story.

I know when he said that message, he meant to meet them on their level. It was his way of saying, I’m one of you. I know what you’re going through. I’m not a guy in a suit. I’m someone frustrated with the directions you’re choosing.

I also know after working in this school for 9 years that the moment you show your frustration you’ve lost. The kids see you out of control, they win. Cold iron almost always beats hot fire. Whatever energy you bring is the energy they mirror. Challenging them to be better through anger is an invitation to do the opposite. As I walk out of the office I pray I’m wrong. I hope the message was heard the way he wanted it to be heard.

It wasn’t.

The bell rings and the kids walk down the hallway mocking his speech and laughing at his presumptions.

Stop playin? Oh I know exactly how to stop playin.

My behavior? You want to talk about behavior after that!?

Where to find you!?! Bitch please, I already know!

As I walk down the hallway, I make eye contact with the history teacher. He always did say the way I greeted the school over the announcements reminded him of Robin Williams yelling, “GOOD MORNING VIETNAM!!!”

The Discussion

I walk into my fourth period senior advisory class, a class meant for social emotional learning but more often abused as a time for gossip, and put these two questions up on the whiteboard.

I initiate the class’s standard operating procedure. They write down their responses for five minutes. We elect one of the students to facilitate the discussion. I join the round table so I can model engagement and prod the conversation in the correct directions if needed.

I admit, today I am curious.

The discussion lasts the entire forty-five minute period. There is widespread empathy for our principal. The vast majority of the kids agree that they would feel frustrated. They understand why he said what he said, but they disagree with how he said it.

Perhaps the best insight comes from one of my students who says, “Why is it that he talks to us like he’s our age, but when we talk to him like he’s our age, we get in trouble?” Many students nod in agreement.

I prompt the facilitator to challenge the students. She asks everyone, “Guys, how would we communicate with the student body to actually change behavior? What would we do? Are there any solutions?” Most kids just shrug their shoulders. Some mutter it’s impossible. Silence spreads as the students think.

Eventually, one kid says, “Yo, why don’t we just expel those students. It’s the same ones every time.” Some of my kids surprise me with their knowledge of education legislation and talk about how “No Child Left Behind” makes that almost impossible.

Silence settles again, and I prompt the student who originally spoke up, “It sounds like you feel the consequences for fighting aren’t all that high. You sound like you feel like expelling them might actually stop some of the fighting? What do you think?”

He goes, “yeah… it’s like, all that happens when you get suspended is you get a vacation. You get in a fight on Wednesday, and you just got yourself a four day weekend. You almost want to do it. And it’s the same kids everytime. Just get rid of them.” I pause and listen to kids’ responses to that notion. Most agree. If they had the power, they would have harsher consequences.

As the discussion winds down, I give them my final thought and say, “You know, in some ways I’m really proud of you guys. You guys see a fight happen and it doesn’t phase you. Some of you even get excited to talk about it. It kind of shows me how resilient you are. There are kids in other schools who have never seen violence, they’ve never seen a fight. And when they do it scares a lot of them, it makes them wonder about their safety. You guys don’t have that problem, you all seem comfortable with uncomfortable facts of life.

But I also worry about you guys because you are so comfortable with violence. You guys see it so much that I think some of you think it’s normal. I worry that sometimes you guys view it as a viable solution to a possible problem. And while in this school, it may be a choice to consider, but in the real world people respond to violence with lawyers and cops. And those are things that can truly destroy your life. Way more than any bruise.”

A lot of them nod at that, thoughtful looks on their faces. Then the student who mentioned expulsion shook his head and said, “Nah Schuerch. We’re good. All the kids here wouldn’t act like that. It’s those other kids.”

I think about the empty seat at our discussion table, usually occupied by a respectable student who kids describe as “chill.” The seat is vacant due to a recent suspension.

I have my doubts.

The Bar

Drinks clink as we toast with our chosen vice. It’s Friday and teachers need to vent. We discuss the fights and piece together the stories from our different vantage points. My fellow teachers confirm that the principal’s speech was greeted with laughter in the classrooms.

As we enjoy our alcohol, we joke about how efficient our principal’s three point stance is right before he tackles a kid. Much like the kids, we empathize with his impossible task, and criticize his methods. Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

As we enjoy each other’s company and wind down from the long week, we begin to discuss how the rookie teachers are holding up. None of them are at the bar with us today— not a good sign.

One of my co-workers, two to three drinks in, says something insightful, “The key to being a good teacher maaaan, the key to surviving is this. You have to care just the right amount.” He holds up his index and his thumb half an inch apart. “You care too much and you burn out. We see it alllllll the time. You just can’t take how much is outside of your control. But if you don’t care at all, if you’re just in it for the summer, the pension, then you’re even more miserable. Your class is a ruin, and you’re just burning time. You have to care enough to do the work, but not enough that you let it kill you. Just the right amount.” He holds up his pointer finger and thumb again.

We toast to that, and switch gears to talking about TV shows. I eventually ask him if our school was a TV show, what category would it be in? Drama? Tragedy?

He says, isn’t it obvious?

It’s a dark comedy.

