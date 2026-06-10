Preface

I write a lot of notes on Substack. If you don’t know what notes are, think of it like this. Notes are to Substack what tweets are to twitter. Here are a couple of the notes I posted while I was on the senior trip.

The above notes paint a cheerful time on the senior trip. However, like on all social media, I lie. I don’t tell the whole truth. I cover the pain. If those were the only notes I posted, you would assume the trip went well. Seventeen-year-old kids kept adults up way past their bedtime. Teachers got their revenge in paintball. Students consumed far too many burnt marshmallows. Everyone had a great time. However, there’s one post that doesn’t fit the joy usually associated with an end of year trip.

I wrote it the morning after one of the longest nights of my life. Here it is.

Here’s what happened.

Manic

“Get him out of here. Now!”

The music blares. The lights are low. The dance floor is kinetic. I’ve just gone from begging boys to get on the dance floor to crisis management. One of my students, a kid we’ll call Derrick, is trying to start a fight, and my Assistant Principal has decided he’s out.

I use my body to block his path towards three boys from another school. My arms are out. I ask him to walk with me. He ignores me and tries to weave around. I close my arms around him. I’m gentle, but firm. We march. His chest is against my chest. I walk forward, he walks backward. Eventually, we’re outside the glass doors of the dance floor. I release him.

He says, “Move Schuerch! Imma fight those n*ggas!”

“What happened?”

“They disrespected me. They showin disrespect! I can’t have that! I’mma fuck those n*ggas up!”

I’m disoriented. One minute ago I was trying to convince boys that dancing with girls is more fun than their phones. Now I’m trying to stop a brawl. Except something doesn’t fit. The three boys don’t look aggressive. They look perplexed– like, why are you looking at me funny? Nothing about them screams aggressive. But Derrick is agitated. He’s stalking in front of me, waiting to see if I’ll move and make an opening for him to get through the glass doors, eyes wild.

My AP is next to me trying to get his mother on her phone. I’m standing in front of the door, making sure I don’t make eye contact with Derrick. In situations like these eye contact is a challenge. I’m not looking to fight him, I’ve taught this kid for four years, and in the way I care for all the students I’ve taught for that amount of time, I love him. But he needs to know I’m not intimidated. He needs to know I won’t let him get into a fight, and I’ll be physical if I have to be. So I stand tall, squaring up my shoulders, arms crossed, and I give a dead stare over his left shoulder.

“Schuerch! Move!” He yells again. “All these people tellin me what I can’t do. I’mma do it. I’mma violate. MOVE!”

“I can’t Derrick. I can’t let you get into a fight.”

He suddenly turns heel and starts speed walking down the hallway. My AP’s eyes flick up from her phone and she immediately tells me to follow him.

“Got it.”

I have to jog to follow him. He realizes I’m following him, he starts to take random turns down hallways. It’s suddenly like I’m in a maze from hell. Never ending beige hallways with gray carpet surround me. He’s always turning, going up stairs, traveling through emergency fire exits. Every time I turn a corner I catch sight of him for a brief instant before he takes another random turn. He never quite runs, but he walks at a furious pace.

We do this for what feels like eternity. We travel the entire hotel. All the while he’s muttering to himself. I can’t hear most of what he’s saying, but I occasionally hear phrases like, “Nobody gives a shit. Nobody gives a shit!” and, “I fuckin kill em.” Abruptly, he whips open one of the room doors and slams the door shut. I realize we’re in the section of hallway where our school is staying. He just locked himself in his room.

Thank god. I text my AP and tell her he’s in his room. But soon I finish sending the text he whips open the door and starts jogging in the direction of the dance room. I start jogging after him while texting my AP, “Heads up. He’s going back to the dance floor.” I silently pray he didn’t bring a weapon from his room.

We return to the glass doors. Before he goes through them I sprint and place my body in front of the entrance just like I did last time. I keep my voice even, even though my heart is hammering, “Derrick. I can’t let you through there.”

His eyes are hungry and he still moves with agitated wild movement, “Move. MOVE! I don’t do disrespect.”

“Me neither, but I care about you. I’m not letting you do this.”

He just stares at me. There’s no hate for me, I can tell. But he’s waiting for the moment he can get around me. My AP cuts in, “Schuerch, the dance is about to end, and we can’t have Derrick here when the other kids start leaving.”

“Got it.” I start moving towards Derrick slowly. My arms are up showing I mean no harm, but also in a position where I can fold him into a bear hug if I need to. I say, “Derrick, we gotta move into that hallway behind you. I know that’s not what you want, but that’s what we need to do right now.”

He doesn’t answer. He just keeps stalking back and forth looking for an opening. I start herding him back into a side hallway. I know the kid is fast so I keep all the weight on the balls of my feet, ready to spring and tackle him if need be. He slowly moves back.

It’s weird. I know the kid is quick. Quicker than I am for sure. I know this from the years of sports we’ve played together. I outweigh him by 50 pounds, so if it came down to an actual fight– and there’s no knife involved– I’d likely win, but if he really wanted to, he could probably slip around me. I can’t say why, but I feel as though he lets me back him into the hallway.

When we get a reasonable distance away from the glass doors I stop following him. The hallway is unlit, but I know the doors behind him are locked, and the only way back is past me. I’m content to let him stay here until the dean arrives. As I watch from the exit of the hallway, he melts into the darkness.

Depressive

I hear a vibration and Derrick picks up his phone. It’s his mother. She’s talking to him, and it’s not helping. He starts yelling over all of her attempts to say anything helpful. Just when I thought he was starting to calm, the phone call pulls his emotions in the opposite direction. He’s letting his anger fly again. He’s cursing out his mother. He’s cursing out everyone. The world. He screams,

“I DON’T CARE I’MMA KILL ALL THESE N*GGAS. IMMA FUCK EM UP. IMMA VIOLATE. I BEEN DISRESPECTED TOO LONG. FUCK EVERYTHING AND FUCK EVERYONE. I’M REALLY ABOUT THIS LIFE. SEE THESE HANDS. I DON’T CARE ABOUT MYSELF AND NOBODY CARE ABOUT ME. I’LL GET ARRESTED RIGHT NOW. I DON’T FUCKIN CARE. I’LL FUCKIN KILL MYSELF.”

He’s punching walls. He’s smashing his head into them. He’s driving his shoulder into locked doors. There’s blood on his knuckles. He’s raging against a world he’s convinced is against him. It’s a torrent of violence against the imaginary, or perhaps the real. There’s no way to know. All I can do is watch. Witness the pain. I am an empty monolith watching my student break.

Abrupt silence.

I can hear him breathing. Panting. He’s mired in shadow and difficult to see. I say the only thing that comes to mind after hearing his tirade. “I know this probably doesn’t make much of a difference, but I care about you Derrick.” There’s a pause in the darkness. I hear what sounds like a sniffle. I don’t dare believe that’s what it is, but are those tears on his cheeks? He begins to sob. Then he sways towards the hallway wall like a drunkard and smacks his head against it. He collapses to the ground. Either unconscious or too emotionally drained to move.

By this time the dean has arrived. She’s standing next to me. She sees the collapse and looks at me. I look at her. She says, “What the fuck is this?” I’d like to say I don’t know. I’d love to say this is my first experience with something like this, but it’s not. In fact, ever since I started following him down that hallway and sensed his manic agitation I started thinking about another important person in my life.

My cousin.

Eight years ago my cousin was diagnosed bipolar-schizophrenic. He lives with us because he has nowhere else to go. It broke my family home. I have seen my cousin punch holes through the plaster of my parent’s house. I have watched him break windows and smash cars. I have seen him take all his rage out on my parents. I have seen him rant and rave against a world he’s convinced is against him. I have seen him throw punches at my father. My fists have drawn his blood. For eight years I have worked to fix a broken school and then I return from an hour and twenty minute long commute to try and survive a broken home.

I know exactly what this is. This is mental illness. And this may be the first night Derrick’s sickness rears its ugly head.

It could have been 20 minutes later. It could have been an hour. I’m not sure. But when Derrick gets up he goes straight towards the dean. He hugs her. Then he turns and hugs me. I hold him. I can feel his skinny frame shuddering from each breath. I can hear oxygen struggling to get through the snot in his nose. We hug for a very long time. I just keep repeating the phrase, “I care about you man. I care about you.”

My AP informs me that she’s trying to order an Uber, but she doubts one will actually show up. We’re in the boonies of upstate New York. Without Wi-Fi, we barely have service. We keep Derrick in the lobby of the hotel as we try to contact every Taxi service we can find on the internet. We need to get him home to his mother. He’s too volatile for us to keep him on the school trip. We’re terrified he’ll come into contact with the three boys who triggered him.

No luck. Every taxi service we contact either goes straight to voicemail or informs us we’re too far. Derrick gets agitated waiting and tries to escape the hotel twice, screaming he’ll fucking walk home. Twice I run out and get in his way. He doesn’t really resist me. He’s too exhausted to fight.

We eventually decide we have to let him back to his room and hope none of the kids say anything to trigger him. My AP decides to drag a couple chairs into the hallway and sleep outside his door. Whatever they’re paying her, it’s not enough.

When the morning arrives I become his shadow. Everywhere he goes, whether it be the go-karts or the swimming pool, I follow him. He’s much calmer than the night before. In fact, it’s tough to tell if there’s anything wrong with him at all. This is the nature of bi-polar.

When the bus comes and we get him to his seat with no more issues, the three of us could cry in relief. The bus ride home passes with no further problems, and we confirm he returns home to his mom. We also contact the guidance counselor and determine that we need to inform his family that he needs some psychological medical attention.

I go home emotionally exhausted, fingers crossed I don’t have to deal with more.

The Letter

I’ve done the senior trip for 4 years. Usually when it ends I leave with a plethora of happy memories that I enjoy occasionally picking over on my photos app. This one is different. All the moments of joy are overshadowed by the events of that night. I can’t seem to shake it. I want to do something, but as I’ve learned from my own experience, when it comes to mental illness there’s nothing much you can do.

I decide to use an old trick I learned from a past dean of our school. I can still remember his advice when he told me, “anytime you want a kid to listen to you, but you’re not sure whether the words will actually stick, a letter is a secret weapon. Sometimes, when you sit a kid down for a talk, they get the sense that they’re in trouble. But a letter, handed off in the hallway like it’s no big deal, shows them you’re thinking about them, and that you’re going to let them decide what to do with your words on their own.” When the past dean told me that, he had been in the New York City Department of Education for over a decade. When you survive that long you tend to pick up some wisdom.

Here’s what I wrote him. I gave him the letter about a week after the incident. That’s about how long it took for him to return from suspension. The only words I have replaced here are the student’s name and one important piece of information.

Derrick,

I don’t know if writing this letter to you will make any difference, but for what it’s worth, I think it’s important that you read the following words.

You gave me a scare on the senior trip. The Derrick I know, the athletic one that always cracks jokes with a serious face, was replaced by a kid I barely recognized. I don’t know what’s going on in your life at the moment, but it sounded like you were hurt, and in pain, and looking for a fight for the sake of a fight. When you screamed at your mom and said that you didn’t give a fuck and that you would kill yourself, I flinched because you reminded me of someone important in my life.

My cousin.

He’s had some dark times in his life and there are days when he is my favorite person in the world. Bright, enthusiastic, and funny. But there are also days where he threatens to end his life because he’s so frustrated with himself, and the things happening around him. Sometimes his depression goes so deep that he punches walls and smashes his head into them. Just like I saw you do that night.

So I’m going to tell you the thing that I want my cousin to hear. I’ve said this to him before, but he doesn’t really listen to me anymore. It’s been a long time since he listened to me. But maybe you will…

I think the world would be a worse place without you. I think you have the ability to enjoy this life, and make others’ lives better. I’ve seen the way you can light up the room with a joke, and help others when needed. I think when you do well, all the people around you win. You are deserving of love, no matter what situation you find yourself in.

I also think it’s going to take some work on your end to find some peace within yourself in order to believe that. Sometimes, the person holding us back the most is ourselves.

If you need help with that, just know I’m in your corner. Here’s my number. xxx-xxx-xxxx. Call it, if you need it.

-Schuerch

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

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