Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Adrian Neibauer's avatar
Adrian Neibauer
1dEdited

This was a tough one to read, but important. For what it’s worth, I think you did an incredible job handling this situation. I hope the student takes your advice.

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1 reply by Fit To Teach
Ellen Barry's avatar
Ellen Barry
1d

I wish there had been someone like you around when some of my clients were kids. What you said will resonate with him for years. I hope it will help him. You did everything right.

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1 reply by Fit To Teach
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