*Colombia Update: I have been officially diagnosed with PCTD…Post Colombia Trip Depression. I returned home yesterday from one of the greatest month-long experiences of my life. I have much to talk about and share in my next post, but until then enjoy this repost. I posted this back in 2023 and I’ve had the absolute pleasure of watching this young man grow over the last four years. ENJOY!

So I have a student. Let’s call him Jake.

Jake has been part of my after-school weightlifting program for two years now. As you probably can imagine, the after-school program is a little bit of a bro club. Occasionally some girls from the volleyball team come and lift, but the club is predominantly boys, and there are plenty of days when it is just da boys. Naturally, a lot of the time they talk about girls, “dude, what should I say to her?” “We text all the time but I can’t seem to get her to meet up with me.” “She’s hot, but I could never talk to her.” The kids I teach in the after-school weightlifting program are mostly nerds - the athletes in the school all believe they don’t actually need to lift. Whenever I listen in on their conversations it takes me back to my own high-school experiences and all the courage it took to look a girl in the eye and speak to her. It always leaves me with a grin. After all, I always joke that the weightlifting club exists to help guys gain some confidence to talk to girls. Hell, it’s the reason I got into lifting.

One day, the boys are discussing what to wear on a date, and Jake notices me listening in and grinning. He asks, “Mista, what do you wear when you go on a date?” The boys in the weightlifting club have formed the vague impression that I am single and down to party. No idea where they got that idea from…In any case I stick with the truth, “Tight graphic t-shirt, well fitted pair of jeans, clean pair of sneakers that match the shirt, usually a bomber jacket when it’s cold out.” Jake immediately rolls his eyes and says, “Mista, you're jacked. You can get away with wearing just a T-shirt.” He’s already written my advice off, but I take a crack anyway, “Jake, you don’t have to be jacked for clothes to fit well, they can do that regardless. But also, have you noticed how much weight you’ve lost? Have you noticed you’re squatting 225 for reps? Your gray sweatsuit is falling off you.” And it is. When I met Jake as a freshman he was a bowl of pudding. Now you can see some muscles hiding underneath the fat.

Jake looks surprised, and sort of pleased. I think he knows he’s lost weight, but I don’t know if he’s acknowledged that other people have recognized that fact as well. He asks, “So…what do you think I should wear?” I am by no means a fashionista, in fact, the high school version of me would have been appalled at the idea that the current version of me has any opinions on fashion whatsoever. I was allergic to the idea. But this is why the weightlifting program exists, to teach kids the knowledge I wish I had known when I was their age. “Jeans Jake, jeans! Sweet Jesus, wear something other than gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie. Colors, different sneakers. Anything! Oh, and get a haircut, that afro is a mess.” Jakes eyes widen, “Mista, chicks love the fro!” to which I reply, “Not like that! Clean it up!” Jake grumbles something and heads back to the squat rack.

The Change

The next morning I am surprised to see Jake come visit the gymnasium early before first period starts. When I see him, I do a double take. The boy has changed. Jake is wearing jeans, he has a well fitting t-shirt, and a flannel over the t-shirt. Not only do the colors work, they look good. He’s also gotten a haircut to boot; it’s still an afro, but now it’s a well shaped afro that isn’t frizzed out going in all directions. I still hate his sneakers…but goddamn, this kid just went from gray sweatsuit slob to respectable girls-might-just-look-at-him sophomore in high school. I am at once amazed by the transformation, and almost a little terrified at the power of a flippant after-school conversation.

“Well, what do you think?” Jake asks, hoping for approval. I give it to him. “Jake….hell yeah. Much better, much much better. Honestly - very good.” He grins and almost skips out of the gym. I grin myself, and take one of those sweet teacher moments when you recognize that a teenager has taken some of your advice and actually made a change…It really doesn’t happen very often.

The next day, he comes in again before the first period. He has another outfit on and he’s looking for feedback. I wonder what I’ve gotten myself into. I’m a P.E. teacher and weightlifting coach, my basic philosophy on fashion is to put on some muscle so your t-shirts look good. I couldn’t tell you a goddamn thing about designer brands and fashionable cuts, but the job of teacher makes you wear many hats, and I guess fashion consultant for a high school sophomore has just become one of them.

I tell him again, much better, but this time I add that I hate his sneakers. They’re big, clunky, and gray of course. The next day he comes in with a fresh pair of dunks. And so, we slowly make progress. For the next couple of weeks, Jake comes in before the day begins and gets an outfit check. It’s fun seeing him grow and try out different styles, but eventually I start identifying a problem, and it comes to a head when Jake walks in with a nose ring.

There’s nothing wrong with the nose ring, in fact, I didn’t even notice it when he first walked in. He nervously asked “what do you think?” and I immediately thought he was talking about his clothing style again. When I saw he was wearing an outfit/color scheme I had already seen, I asked, “what do you mean?” and then he proceeds to nervously tap a tiny stud in the side of his nose. I simply say, “it’s fine” and I can tell it shatters his already questionable confidence in wearing it. Things start falling into place for me in this moment and I realize that we need to start having a conversation beyond what to wear.

The Actual Problem

While Jake is still reeling from the “it’s fine” comment, I start telling him what I actually think. “Jake, what you actually need to know is that it doesn’t matter what I think…at this point I think it’s clear that we both know you can dress well when you put your mind to it. Now, is that nose ring my style? No. But this is a matter where if you decide to rock a nose ring, you need to rock it proudly regardless of what other people think. That’s part of what makes fashion cool. The moment you decide to wear something that sets you apart, and you decide to wear it despite what people think, that confidence is what actually sets you apart. At some point, you have to decide you don’t care what other people think.”

Now here’s why I like Jake. A teenage boy he may be, but he has the self awareness of a man twice his age. “But mista, I care what people think about me all the time. I think about that all the time. I’m not a confident person.” I smile despite the gravity of the conversation. A kid who can identify his own faults is a kid who can grow. “Jake, this is what we call needy behavior. Instead of dressing the way you want to dress, you’re dressing to please others. There’s a fundamental difference here. Even if you dress with the best brands and the perfect fits, if you’re doing it because you need compliments from people then people are actually less likely to admire you. Everyone can kind of inherently sense neediness. But if you wear something different because you like it, and you own that you like it, people are more likely to admire your confidence.”

Jake looks down at his new high top Nike dunks, “But I’m not confident. I feel like you either have it, or you don’t.” In my own head I’m having a good laugh, not at Jakes expense, but because I’m once again reminded of my own high school experience and how I used to have the exact same feelings about the nature of believing in myself. “Look. Jake. There’s no such thing as pure confidence, the only people who believe they’re going to succeed every single time they do something are massive narcissistic assholes and Michael Jordan. (Who was likely, if the Last Dance has anything to say about it, a very large asshole.) The best you can do is in the beginning is pretend. Own that you’re wearing a nose ring. If someone makes fun of you for wearing a nose ring, it doesn’t matter because the opinion of people trying to bring you down doesn’t matter. Let it roll off your back.”

“So you want me to fake being confident?”

I smile, “Basically. All confident people have insecurities, they’re just better at accepting that they have them and they go for it anyway. Confident people get comfy with failure, that’s why they’re so confident. Because when they try something new, they know if they fail, it’s not so bad.”

Jake looks up, “So now I have to fail to be confident?”

I laugh, “Oh yeah. Get after it.”

Jake sighs and starts walking towards the gymnasium door, head down, “this confidence shit is hard.”

“It always will be!” I holler at him as he’s leaving, “That’s why it’s so fun!”

Jake shakes his head as he leaves the gym.

Did I infuse Jake with a sense of newfound confidence? No. But that’s sort of the point. Confidence is earned from your own journey…and I like to think Jake is taking a step in the right direction.

I wrote this story about this young man 2 years ago. He’s grown so much since then and it was an absolute pleasure to see him set the school records in powerlifting and watch him walk at graduation.

