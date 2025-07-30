Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chalms's avatar
Chalms
1d

My goal as a teacher, is always that by the end of the year/semester, you leave my classroom with more confidence than you walked in with. Helping my students find their voice is always the thread that binds my curriculum together. This was especially true when teaching middle school girls. A common discussion was that there will always be places where someone will try to invalidate your voice and ideas just because of who you are and how they perceive you. You need to be able to mitigate your feelings in those moments and still respond. Speak up with confidence and don’t apologize for your words with your physicality. It’s hard, but the more you practice that in a safe place, the more you can do it in other spaces. The example I always give is the time I was watching a game at a bar and chatting with the man next to me who told me, “You’re lucky Im even listening g to you cause you’re a girl.” That man never returned from the bathroom after I responded 😂

The example I don’t give is the times that it’s been a relentless pressure to have sex or do something I might not have been comfortable with. The time where it’s easier to say yes than it is to say no. The courage to stand your ground is what we give students when we instill confidence in them. But especially the confidence to not care about what others think, or at least the ability to present yourself as confident until it’s real. The confidence to sit with those feelings and trust your decisions. It’s a process and it’s hard, but if I could give my students anything, it would be that confidence.

Also, my Detroit Pistons loving heart would confirm that yes, Michael Jordan is an asshole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
T Rogers's avatar
T Rogers
2d

Good job coach!! Sometimes we teach them the stuff in the book. Other times we teach them the stuff in the book of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture