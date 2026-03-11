We’ll call this kid Jason.

And Jason, has royally fucked up.

Two weeks ago Jason was caught carving a swastika into a desk. At the grand old age of thirteen, this freshman spent the better part of twenty minutes ignoring his teacher‘s lesson and decorating his desk with the symbol of Hitler. Naturally the school suspended him for two days.

Normally I avoid those situations like I avoid casual conversations about the Holocaust, but I have a problem. Jason is one of my own. That is to say, he’s a weightlifter. He spends an inordinate amount of time with me and my favorite kids after school lifting weights and building an unbeatable mindset. When he’s a junior or senior, he’ll likely become one of my favorite students.

Except we got this whole swastika situation.

History isn’t exactly kind to hard-driven men who like swastikas.

When he returns from suspension and rejoins the weightlifting crew, I bring the kids in. I say in a cold voice, “Gentlemen, Jason has returned to us after a two-day… vacation. We’re glad to have him back.” I start an applause, and the kids hesitantly join in. “However,” I cut off the applause and look at Jason, “as glad as we are to have you back, you’re not off the hook with us. I believe many of you know why Jason was suspended, so I’m not going to rehash it here, but Jason, you messed up. You messed up bad, you —”

One of my senior weightlifters cuts me off, “Yo. You did something incredibly dumb. You are part of the weightlifting collective. What you do is a reflection on all of us.”

I nod, “He’s right. What you do is a reflection on the men we produce in this club. So. Here’s the deal. You owe us.” I turn towards my three seniors. “Gentlemen, I’m going to leave it up to you to decide what Jason’s punishment is.”

The kid who cut me off doesn’t bother to consult his senior peers, “He should do 100 push-ups. And at the top of every push-up he needs to shout, ‘I’m a proud black man.’”

Jason lifts his chin and says, “I’m not doing that. I’ll do the push-ups, but I’m not saying that.”

There’s a tension in the air as the senior shoots back, “You want to draw swastikas in class. I think you need to remind yourself who you really are.”

Jason shakes his head, “I’m not doing that.” He plants his feet in a way that says I’ll fight you and repeats, “I’m not doing that.”

I sigh inwardly. I get why he’s resisting. He knows he fucked up. He knows the push-ups are warranted, but forcing a kid to yell, “I’m a proud black man,” is kind of like forcing someone to admit he betrayed his culture. He doesn’t accept that admission because he knows it’s not true. He was just a dumb kid doing dumb things during class because he was bored out of his mind and chronically online– like almost every thirteen-year-old boy I teach. On the flip side, the kid has got to know what he did was unacceptable.

I jump in before this scenario turns into something I have to fill out paperwork for. “Let’s compromise here. Fifty push-ups, and no unnecessary screaming. Trust me, I’m pretty sure he knows he’s black, and how many push-ups can he do before he burns out? What? Ten? Twelve? Fifty is going to be plenty for this punishment. Can we call that fair?”

The seniors nod.

“Alright, I leave you guys to it. Count em’ up.”

Six kids crowd around a tiny freshman and count his push-ups. Every time he stops, the crowd yells their disapproval and tells him to keep going. When his form goes to hell they yell at him to do it again. He does. It takes him over 10 minutes to grind out fifty push-ups. By the end, his chest is on fire and he’s experienced a healthy dose of shame.

I don’t think it’s a mistake he’ll make again.

Two Weeks Later

The incident hasn’t been mentioned since. Jason is back to working out, and the seniors are enjoying their usual older-brother relationship with him– some kind of mix between torture, teasing, and well-meaning but horrendous advice about girls.

While the weightlifting crew is in the midst of a nasty conditioning workout, a male teacher from the third floor walks into the weight room and pulls me aside.

“Hey Schuerch, I just wanted to give you a heads up about Jason.”

Awww shit, what happened this time. I can’t help but think it.

“We had a pretty nasty fight in my classroom two days ago…”

Here it comes…

“And Jason got up from his seat and did everything he could to stop it.”

I blinked, “No shit? Really?”

“Yeah man. These two girls were jawing at each other pretty bad, and when they got up from their seats to settle it Jason jumped in between them and started yelling for them to stop. He took a few pretty solid hits before the girls finally got their hands on each other. So he didn’t stop them, but still, it was pretty cool to see him jump in like that. It’s good stuff.”

“Well damn. Mah man.”

“Yeah. Seriously. I asked him if he was okay after the fight, and he just shrugged and said he went to weightlifting.”

I bark out a laugh at that, “He seriously said that?”

The teacher had a chuckle of his own, “Yeah man. He said that.”

“I appreciate you coming out of your way to tell me. Thank you.”

“No problem. He’s a good kid. I figured you should know.”

I’m fired up. The conditioning workout ends, and the kids are sitting on the benches catching their breath like they usually do when I give the end-of-week training speech. I say, “Good work everybody. That was a nasty workout, and you stuck with it. Nobody missed their numbers. You guys are staying consistent. You’re getting better. You’re all improving. Is there anyone here who believes consistency isn’t king?”

They all grin and shake their heads.

I grin back, “Well there you go. Now, with all that said, I wanna share something that a teacher just told me… but I’ve got a feeling you guys probably know about it already, seeing as you guys always know about fights before I do. Does anyone know what happened two days ago?”

The seniors start grinning and the one that wanted Jason to yell while doing push-ups said, “Mah boy tried to break up a fight!”

Another senior adds, “Yeaaahhh buddy. Mah man likes one of those girls. Little man was tryin to protect her!”

Ahhh, so there was a little chivalry involved… that’s fun.

Another senior goes, “Maaaaan get out of here, mah boy tryin’ to get that pussy, he—”

“Bring it in!” I yell out before he can finish that sentence and all the boys stand up and put their hands in the middle. I say, “I tell you what. A kid who has the balls to try and break up a fight instead of standing to the side is exactly the kind of man we want to produce in this program.” I look at him, “You are a reflection on all of us. Nice work. What are the words?”

He says something I won’t repeat here. I count 3! 2! 1! And we yell his words and everyone has a laugh.

It was a damn good day.

