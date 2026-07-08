Dwayne “The Rock” Simpson. Addressing the bar…

*This is my first repost of the summer. I knew I wanted to repost this article first, because as good as graduation was this year, it didn’t beat the graduation from three years ago. To this day I still remember how cool and simply bizarre this event was. I wrote the article before I had 200 subscribers and this blog became something bigger than a couple random thoughts I had on a commuter train, so I’m under the belief that most of you haven’t read it yet. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed re-reading it. (And gosh did I used to write with more curse words… can’t say I don’t miss it.)

Three years ago,

graduation had some high drama.

After the principal finished giving his speech in the auditorium, an underclassman rolled up a trap bar with 4 plates on each side onto the wood stage. The total weight on the bar equaled 405 pounds and the floorboards creaked from the pressure. Whispers ran through the crowd…was someone about to lift that?

The principal called my name and for a second many of the kids thought I was about to attempt the weight. I smiled and shook my head. Then I got out of my seat in the audience and proceeded to give a speech extolling the virtues of a kid who never quit and always offered a helping hand. As I announced Dwayne Simpson’s name, the crowd of kids started applauding.

Now they knew who was about to lift. Known for his size and strength, Dwayne had announced that the last thing he wanted to do before he graduated was set the school deadlift record. Somehow, he had arranged with the principal to do it before the entire graduation crowd.

As he approached the stage the entire crowd thundered his name, “Dyawne! Dywane! Dywane!” I removed his graduation robe and gave him hug. “Get it!” I whispered in his ear. He smiled and stepped into the hex bar.

I saw him set his feet, brace his spine, send his hips back and grip the iron. As he pulled his chest up and set some tension into the bar, I held my breath. It’s one thing to lift weights with your boys in the gym with the music blasting and the good vibes rolling, it’s another thing entirely to lift in front of a crowd after you’ve been seated in the audience for the past 15 minutes.

I shouldn’t have worried. The kid who I had trained for the past four years - the kid who was now very nearly a man - let out a roar and ripped the bar from the ground. As he stood tall gripping 405 pounds he grinned and looked out over the crowd as he let the cheers wash over him.

Dwayne “The Rock” Simpson. Crushing the bar’s soul.

Building a High School Weightlifting Culture

As anyone who works with kids knows, that moment didn’t just happen. It was a culminating point from years of work. When Dwayne first set foot in the weight room he wasn’t exactly small, but he was one of the most uncoordinated kids I had ever met. The first time I asked him to perform a lunge he literally fell over.

However, he embraced the weightlifting culture I’ve slowly molded over the past 6 years, and the culture relies on three pillars, which I feel are appropriate to adopt for any high school strength and conditioning program. So, without further ado, here’s how you take a kid who could barely walk in a straight line to deadlifting 405lbs in front of a graduation crowd.

“Consistency is King”

Here’s the deal. High schoolers, and I’d argue most people, don’t understand that maintaining your fitness is a lifetime gig. Once you make the decision to be in shape and stay in shape, you’ve made the decision to shackle yourself to some sort of routine until the day you die…or quit.

Teenagers also have no concept of time. Do you remember how long high school felt when you were there? By the time I made it to senior year I felt as though I had spent an eternity in the halls of adolescence. Now that I’m in my thirties I feel as though I blinked and the last 4 years flew by me.

One of the biggest problems with getting in shape and working out is it takes time, and you can’t fake it. I tell my students all the time one training session means nothing, one week means nothing, even one month doesn’t mean much….but three months, six months, one year, now those are timelines when you begin to see actual change. The truth hurts, but they need to hear it if they’re going to stick to training.

Hence, the cornerstone of my high school strength and conditioning program is the phrase, “Consistency is King.” I repeat this phrase constantly. I always point to the strength and size of the seniors that have trained with me for the past four years. I point at the strength records we have recorded in the gym and point out that those records were made their junior and senior year. In a generation of kids addicted to instant gratification, I go out of my way to remind them that the gym doesn’t care about your phone, it’s one of the few places where greatness is found at a slow plod.

“I don’t care how much weight you lift. I care how much weight you lift well. ”

“Cmon coach, let me put more weight on the bar!” Nope.

High school kids have a propensity to - ah fuck it - everyone has a propensity to ego lift. You want more plates on the bar. You want higher numbers than the next guy. You want to be strong, but you want recognition for that strength. You want it all.

The problem is, if kids move like shit, and you as the strength coach allow them to move like shit, then you’re setting them up for failure. Add crap form to a teenager that likes the attention big weights garner and you cripple a kid for life. Best case scenario they stick the lift, walk away with no pain, and believe that’s the way to lift forever - which will end in orthopedic pain somewhere in their mid twenties. Worst case scenario they fuck up their back and you need to explain to your supervisors why you let a kid back squat while he looked like a cat pooping out shards of glass.

In my gym, bad form gets stomped out. Repeatedly. By me, by my co-workers, and most importantly by my kids. Ego lifting is something my program doesn’t tolerate. And nor should yours. The moment I see a student slip more weight on the bar than the designated number they’re supposed to hit for the day, I shame them, and immediately have them take off the weight. Kids honor their whiteboard numbers, and they make sure everybody else does too. Everyone understands the big weights are earned by lifting a mountain of slightly smaller weights with great technique.

I tell my students all the time, “one of the goals of this program is simple. When you leave the doors of this high school, I want you to be able to walk into any gym, and understand how to move and take care of yourself.” For my program, completing that goal involves introducing them to the life long battle of reigning in one’s own ego. Lift big weights, but do it well.

Veterans are expected to run the warm-up and correct form from time to time.

“Did you make somebody else better today?”

In the weight room, you want a team. You want savage, hungry, intense individuals obsessed with their teammates performance as much as their own. You want kids dragging their friends to the gym when someone announces “I’m too tired” or “I’m not feeling it.” You want kids that hold other kids accountable.

How do you do this? You tell them to. Repeatedly.

I end every practice asking if they made themselves better, then if they made someone else better. I tell them to drag their friends here. I make cheering on their fellow weightlifters mandatory. If a kid throws up after a particularly tough day with the air-bike, then we celebrate their tenacity. We always recognize monstrous feats of effort - whether it be grinding out an extra pull up or attempting another set of 5 on a weight that they nearly failed the first time.

I also encourage peer to peer coaching. Everyone’s a coach. Friends don’t let friends back squat with poor form. Someone half reps a pull up and and everyone boos. First for shame, the second because everyone expects better of them. There’s also nothing quite like watching an upperclassmen coaching a freshmen on a barbell lift with the correct cues.

The weight room is a place where everyone gets everyone better, and that’s because there’s a simple value we abide by. Hold yourself accountable, but also, hold everybody else accountable too.

That was awesome.

Consistency. Move Well. Make Everyone Better. These are the principals around which I run my weightlifting program. They’ve produced a number of students I’m damn proud of. The program takes shy freshman who don’t stand tall to confident seniors who want to rip a bar off a stage in front of hundreds of people.

Whatever program you run, know this. Culture is the actions performed repeatedly by the coaches and students. Make sure those actions point in the direction of values you actually give a shit about.

Until next week.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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