Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Simon Brooks's avatar
Simon Brooks
3d

I had not seen this before.

Brilliant.

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Ofifoto1's avatar
Ofifoto1
3d

Teamwork, resilience, determination, patience, accountability. A fabulous prescription for everything we do. All of us, in everything.

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