Debris from Edisons factory fire…

There’s a story about Thomas Edison that echoes around in my head.

At the age of 67, Edison had a factory that contained all of his company's prototypes. Millions of dollars worth of research and development sat in this building. This was before the cloud and there was no autosave for the experiments.

One night, there was a fire in one of the labs. The building contained many experimental and flammable chemicals. The entire factory went up in a wild multi-hued conflagration.

Upon seeing the destruction of his life’s work in the middle of the night, he turned and marched back into his house to wake up his wife. When she woke he said, “Mina, quick! Wake up your mother and all of your friends, they’ll never get to see a fire like this again!”

Wait what?

Man’s whole life work is literally burning down right in front of him…and his response is, “cool fire bro.”

At the ripe young age of 67, that next morning Edison told reporters, “I think this is a good thing. I’m not too young to start again.”

He rebuilt the factory and turned a 22 million dollar profit the very next year.

I think about that story a lot. How would I respond to something that catastrophic happening to my career? When shit gets bad will I ever be able to recognize the advantages of the disaster in the moment that it’s happening?

So far, the truth is that I can’t.

At least not yet.

But damn it if I didn’t get close this past week.

I’m not saying I had a catastrophic career moment, but I did have a classroom disaster. A student we’ll call Chris had an immature melt down because his teammate couldn’t catch the ball during a handball game. He proceeded to kick over a trash can, then kick over a metal bleacher, all while cursing out both his teammate and me for trying to get him to stop. My blood boiled and I felt the familiar rage run through my system.

After I called security and had him escorted from the room I took a deep breath and had a chat with my class. I asked them why might I be frustrated with Chris’s actions. They pointed out the obvious, how he kicked over stuff and cursed out a student and a teacher, but they also picked up on how immature the entire exchange was. We discussed how no one needs a temper tantrum that badly over a game in P.E.. Instead of an awkward end to class, my students empathized with my situation, and I think it brought the class closer together rather than further apart.

Then other incredible things happened. I announced that I would have to ban the Chris from the intramural cup - an intense school wide tournament that all grades compete in. When I announced this, the student’s best friend who we’ll call Kevin offered to take a punishment for Chris so he could participate in the tournament. I’ve taught Kevin for the past 3 years so I know his usual inclination is to put himself first, but in this situation he was willing to do something he didn’t want to do for the betterment of his team. It was a surprising display of growth.

When I asked the student who had been bullied what he thought about the punishment, he said he was hurt, but he also wanted his grade-team to win the intramural cup. He asked me to keep Chris in the game despite how he was treated. Although it troubled me, it was an incredible display character. He placed his emotions aside for the betterment of his team.

Within 20 minutes of the disaster taking place, three positives had already come from the student body: class bonding, and two students putting their emotions aside for the betterment of their team. I was hungry for more. I wanted to make this right today. During my lunch period I organized for the principal to come cover my class while I used his office to have a half hour long conversation with Chris and his basketball coach.

The conversation allowed me talk to my student about the deep frustration I had with his behavior. In turn, Chris told me how he felt his team wasn’t trying hard enough and it truly pissed him off. I told him I respected his commitment to competitiveness but he was missing the wider picture. He said he didn’t understand why they didn’t try harder. After going back and forth with this student and his coach for forty minutes I believe we made some headway into understanding his frustration, and he admitted his temper went to far.

Instead of letting a bad situation leave my class in a worse place, within an hour that same situation lead to two students putting their team above themselves, a class that supported my frustrations with immaturity, and a kid who promised to do better. None of this could have happened without the incident happening in the first place. In 30 minutes I went from rage, to venting, to calculation, to hunger for a better outcome. Recognizing I had an opportunity didn’t happen exactly in the moment but it was damn close.

Is this story anywhere near as badass as Edison’s “cool fire bro” response to his life’s work burning down? It’s not. But at the expense of sounding a little to congratulatory to myself, I’m going to give myself a pat on the back for my own quick response. Four years ago a moment like that would have ruined my day.

Now, it made it better.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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