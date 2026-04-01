Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Suze's avatar
Suze
5d

I love this. It made me teary.

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Palmdale Freedom Coalition's avatar
Palmdale Freedom Coalition
5d

I love this story. As an English teacher, I once ran the Pacer test with the students and there was one kid who would have stopped earlier, but the idea of having a teacher doing better than him was unacceptable so he kept going until I stopped.

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