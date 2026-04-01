*The following stories all revolve around an assessment known as the PACER Test, more commonly known as the beep test. It’s a simple activity, designed to measure a student’s VO2 Max— the point at which you can no longer convert oxygen into energy. The test works like this: there are two lines twenty meters apart. A soundtrack plays a series of timed “dings” with an announcement for how many levels have occurred. A student must cross the opposite line before each “ding,” and the “dings” get progressively faster. The moment a student can no longer cross the line before the “ding,” their test is over. That’s the PACER test.

“You go till you can’t go no mo.”

Let’s roll…

The Words

“... and what’s the phrase I’ve been saying for the past month?”

Crickets…

The students scratch their heads and look back at me with blank faces. They sit on bleachers I’ve arranged in the middle of the gym so they can cheer on their peers while they run the PACER Test. I’ve got a 6x4 white board in front of them with the grading scale, and I’ve just finished giving a speech about how proud I am of their preparation over the last month. I’m hoping they can put the end-cap on my speech.

One kid eventually says, “Oh! No duh. Consistency is King!”

I chuckle, “Not quite. Though I do say that one a lot.”

They go quiet again. Then another kid goes, “Ooooohhhh, it’s ‘The Choice is Yours!’”

I look down at my feet and smile, “Ugh, not that one either. Though I do also say that a lot as well.”

More silence. There’s another teacher in the bleachers, and I was hoping I would get to show off how much my kids have been consuming my motivational brainwashing rhetoric. I glance at her. She’s got a bemused expression on her face.

I say, “C’moooon, you guys are killin me. It’s ‘Comfortable’…” I let the word hang, hoping someone completes the phrase.

Three kids shout it all at once, “Comfortable being uncomfortable!”

“That’s it! Comfortable being uncomfortable,” I finish the rest of my speech, “we’ve been talking about this all month! Near the end of this test your body is going to feel hot! Your lungs are going to hurt! This is a good thing! It means you’re pushing yourself. See how long you can sit with that discomfort. Figure out a little something about who you are. Make it a fight! We ready to give it a go!?”

A bunch of the kids whoop.

“Well alright then! Boys! You’re up first. Line up behind that red line!”

I only have it painted in the weight room… sheesh…

The Cramp

A sophomore girl who only wears jean skirts is well on her way past 60 twenty meter lengths of the gym. Sweat beads on her forehead as she takes calm measured breaths. The national average for a girl her age is 35.

We’ll call her Sam, and ten minutes ago she asked me which girl had the best score in the school. I pointed at the leaderboard and told her to check the pre-test scores on the bottom.

She whistled, “Lindsay really went all out during that pre-test. Seventy-five ain’t bad. School record?”

I nod.

“Nice! Too bad I’m about to take that.”

“All five-foot-three of you in your jean skirts huh.”

She blinks at me behind her tiny circular glasses, “Yup. Ain’t no thang mista.”

I smile, “Alright. Show me what you got.”

She does so in style.

When she passes level 70 I know she’s going to take the record. She’s breathing heavy, and the lactic acid is starting to mess with her gait, but I guess she has another ten left in her. She makes it to level 83 and collapses in a heap.

I jog over and fist bump it with her. I say, “you just earned yourself a shout-out over the school announcements. Way to set the school record.”

On Wednesday, Lindsay walks into the gymnasium, cool as ice. I make eye contact with her. “You ready?” I ask.

She nods, “Yup.”

Lindsay is a senior, and she has set the record every time she’s taken the PACER Test since the 10th grade. She’d never say it, but I know she’s pissed. She’ll be damned if she lets some tiny sophomore take the glory.

I give my usual preamble, and then I start the test. All eyes are on Lindsay with one question in mind. Can she do it again?

By the time she hits level 60 I know she won’t.

Something’s off. Her face is in pain, and she’s breathing way heavier than usual. By 65 she’s clutching her side. By 70 she stops, puts her hands on the wall, and slowly sinks down to the floor. Her friends rush over to see if she’s okay. I take a minute to record the scores on the whiteboard and walk over.

“Lindsay, you alright?” I call out over the heads of her friends.

She calls out in her usual odd, cheery, southern accent, “Oh don’t you worry about me Schuerch. I’m fine. Just caught a little cramp in my side. I’mma retake this shit again on Friday, see if I can’t catch that score.”

I chuckle as I help her up and say, “please watch your language.”

If you’re asking me, I’d say leaderboard obsession is healthy.

The Shoes

His head hangs over the garbage bin as he spits up bile.

I walk over to him, “Mike! You crushed it man. 102! One! Oh! Two! You broke 100 and you beat your score yesterday. I love the effort man. That’s incredible work.”

“Nah mista.”

“Nah what?”

“Nah. I can do better.”

I raise my right eyebrow.

He says, “You just wait mista. Tomorrow I’m going to bring the right shoes.”

“I mean… you don’t have to. You just doubled the national average, and you already beat your old score. You’re good in my book.”

“Mista, what aren’t you understanding about this? I didn’t bring the right shoes. I can do better.” He looks at me like I’m brain dead.

“So… you want to do this again?” I look at the tiny line of puke dribbling down his chin.

“Hell yeah mista.”

“Welp, you better bring the right shoes.”

A grin spreads across my face.

If only the kid knew about these…

The Inhaler

“Yo! YO!” a girl yells between gasps.

“WHAT!” I yell back over the PACER soundtrack.

“Toss…” She gasps again, “Toss me my inhaler!”

She’s just passed level 43 and I figure she’s got another 3 in her before she walks off. But I see her inhaler sitting on the bleachers and I toss it to her on the next length. She shoves it in her mouth and everyone hears the classic Darth Vader inhalation. She gives a whoop and tosses it to the side.

I have no idea if an inhaler makes a damn bit of difference when you’re about to collapse from exhaustion… but if it doesn’t, then placebo is a helluva drug.

She keeps whooping and running in a wavy line, a mad gleam behind her eyes. Against all expectation, she finally stops at 63 and falls to her hands and knees, coughing. I jog over and ask, “Are you alright? I had no idea you had asthma”

She coughs some more and says, “yeah. I’m fine. I’m fine.” Then she puts her back against the wall and says, “I don’t have asthma though. I borrowed the inhaler from a friend.”

“What!? Why? That makes no sense.”

“Because,” She starts laughing, “I gotta stop smokin.”

Old Men

I can hear my own inner monologue from twenty years ago clear as day.

Run a mile? Bitch, you run a mile.

I couldn’t help but think it every time a fat old gym teacher had me run a mile. I doubted they’d be able to finish it. Now at the grand old age of 34, it seems I have a bit more sympathy for them.

Every step I take causes searing pain in both Achilles tendons. Every time I change direction my ankles scream in protest. I pound across the gymnasium floor with the senior boys, keeping pace with them. I have a doctor who told me this is a terrible idea— doing the PACER Test, but it’s advice I have to ignore.

I can’t be preaching “comfortable being uncomfortable,” and then duck out because my ankles “hurt”. Achilles tendinopathy be damned. They have to see me walk the walk.

And morals aside, I’m competitive as hell.

This is by far the fittest group of senior boys I’ve run with in my time as a teacher. Almost every year, by the time the boys reach level 80, most of them drop out and there’s one or two stand outs. Not this group.

When we reach 80 I look to my left and then I look to my right, ten boys are still staying strong. They don’t look tired. The class has crushed the national average.

When are these fuckers going to drop? I can’t help but think. I love to talk shit, but that’s because I know I can back it up. Seems I’ve talked enough smack that they are determined to beat me. As we hit level 90, their breathing turns ragged. I want to gasp as well, but I know this is a mental game as much as a physical one. I keep my breathing as normal as I can. No pain on my face.

When we hit level 100 I know my fake calm has paid off. There’s something about hitting triple digits that breaks a kid. It’s a huge milestone, when they hit it they feel like the job is done. Eight kids drop out at level 100. Another kid drops out at 101. And then there’s one.

Gary. My protègè. The kid I’ve trained in the weight room for the past three years. Current owner of the trap bar deadlift record with razor sharp conditioning from years spent torturing himself on an air bike. A worthy opponent.

Every muscle in my calves is screaming for relief. I’m not even trying to strike the ground with the front of my foot anymore, there’s too much pain in my achilles. I’m smashing my heels into the ground to avoid the pain. I’ll pay for it later.

105…

106…

107…

The kid just won’t quit. It sounds like his lungs are about to explode as he falters every step. But he doesn’t stop.

108…

109…

He stops at 109!!! Recognition dawns on me as I realize he wasn’t trying to beat me. He was trying to take the school record. Earlier that morning a kid we’ll call Jake set the score to beat at 108. Gary was after student competition glory, he had already figured he couldn’t beat me. I grin to myself as I think

Still got it old man…

When I turn 50 I’ll have to bring this back.

Juicy Booty

It has been remarked upon that I have a big ol’ butt.

For a white boy, this is high praise from the Black and Latino community. Naturally, I have to ignore the compliments, and tell any student who remarks upon my glutes that they are being inappropriate and that they need to stop immediately. Once, a female student slapped my butt while I was walking up the staircase. That led to a conversation with the principal where we had to explain to her that something like that could cost me my job.

But besides that moment, my tush does provide me with a certain sense of pride. I’ve spent long years squatting, deadlifting, and split squatting to earn a shelf-like quality to my backside. When someone comments, I can’t help but feel like I’ve earned it.

All this to say, when Gary drops out and I’m left doing the PACER by myself. The class of seniors cheer and I get a burst of adrenaline that keeps me going.

As I’m running, one of my students from the bleachers yells out, “It’s all in the BOOTAYYY!!!”

I’m not above a little showmanship. As I run past the bleachers again, I give my own ass a slap, and the senior class erupts in laughter.

I PR the PACER with a score of 120.

The Bloody Final

It’s Friday, and it’s the final day to attempt official scores for the PACER test.

Lindsay has one last chance to beat Sam, and with her Wednesday performance in the back of my mind, I have no idea if she can do it. Lindsay approaches me during first period and requests to run the PACER during 6th because her favorite teacher has that period off, and the teacher wants to run it with her.

“Oh cool. Who do you have during 6th?”

“Advisory, my teacher already said it’s okay.”

“Sounds good to me, just make sure you bring me a note.”

Meanwhile, word spreads around school that Lindsay is going to take one final crack at the record, and when 6th period rolls around, I get a stream of text messages from teachers requesting to bring their classes down so they can watch her run it.

Usually, by the time Friday rolls around during PACER Test week, students experience test fatigue. They’re tired from seeing it in their class, and they’re tired from hearing me give updates to the leaderboard over the announcements. They want it over with.

The opposite has happened this year. The gymnasium is full of spectators. I had to pull out four extra bleachers so the school would have a place to sit. Even better, a number of teachers have decided to run it with Lindsay. I encourage the staff to run it every year– I think it’s important for kids to see their role models show physical effort for their health– and usually the encouragement falls on deaf ears.

But PACER Test madness has gripped the school. Five teachers decide to bust out shorts and t-shirts, and ten of the best student runners who have already run it twice decide they want to run it a third time. Perhaps my only regret is that the current record holder, Sam, is absent today. But besides that, the stage is set.

Once everyone is seated in the bleachers, I walk over and yell over the crowd, “Clap once if you can hear me!”

CLAP

“Clap twice if you can hear me!”

CLAP CLAP

And the crowd goes quiet.

“Thank you everybody for the effort you’ve shown over this week! It’s been awesome seeing you guys get,” I give a dramatic pause and smile, “Comfortable being uncomfortable.” A bunch of kids roll their eyes, but plenty of them smile. I continue, “A lot of us are here today because we’re wondering if Lindsay can break the school record one last time for her senior year. Let’s give her a round of applause.” The crowd cheers, and then I gesture towards Lindsay who’s standing, “Lindsay, I really appreciate you doing this again, and whatever happens, thank you for making it a fight.”

She grins.

Then I ask, “for those of you taking the PACER with Lindsay, do you guys need a warm-up? Or are we good to go?” The kids yell they’re good, but the teachers groan for a warm-up. “Sorry kids, we’re all going to warm-up, I gotta take care of old people today.” Chuckles all around.

I run some quick track drills and give each competitor a final fist pound. I look each kid in the eye and say to each of them, “Remember. Full effort. That’s all we give a damn about.” Then I start the audio and survival of the fittest begins.

The beginning of the test is boring. It always is. The “dings” are so slow for the first 10 levels that you can almost walk the twenty meters and make it in time. During this boring part, I run up and address the crowd, “I want to remind you that we are a part of this. Every ten levels I want us to clap and cheer. Anytime you see a kid or teacher falling behind encourage them to keep up. Got it?” Plenty of nods.

By level 40, every runner is still cool. The crowd has been active, cheering every 10, but no one is in any serious danger of failing yet. Around level 50 we get our first real taste of drama. Mr. Ehrlich, a well-liked ELL teacher is starting to huff and puff. Close to forty years old, his cheeks have turned bright red, and his stride has started to wobble. The crowd starts leaning in.

“Hang in there Ehrlich!”

“Keep pushing! Keep pushing!”

“Get another! Do it again!””

Without the crowd I’m guessing he would have stopped around 40, but instead he makes it to 63 before he wobbles off to loud cheers of “nice job Ehrlich!”

Meanwhile Lindsay is staying calm and collected as she jogs past level 65. Unfortunately, her favorite teacher isn’t quite as fit. She’s in the same position as Mr. Ehrlich now, breathing heavy, and trying to keep pace with her student. The crowd goes nuts as the teacher gives a final burst of speed at 74 and then marches off to applause when she stops at 77. I wonder if Lindsay will stop, now that support isn’t next to her.

Not a chance.

Level 80 dings by and it’s as if Lindsay knew she had it in her all along. The crowd chants “81! 82! 83! Aaaaannnnnnd 84!!!!!!!” Lindsay breaks the school record for the third time in her high school career and just keeps going.

The crowd keeps cheering as she continues to run. She extends her lead to 91 before she waves her hands above her head as if to say, “that’s enough.” She falls to the ground to catch her breath. I jog over to her and put my forehead against her forehead,

“I’m so proud of you. I’m so proud of you.”

A couple boys keep going, but the crowd is cheering for the performance they just witnessed. When the final boy stops everyone is on their feet clapping. The assistant principal is grinning from ear to ear. Lindsay is surrounded by friends. Everyone feels like a champion. It’s the magic of witnessing something fundamentally good.

Run between two lines until you can’t. Make it hurt. Find meaning in the pain afterward.

I’m not sure it gets any better.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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