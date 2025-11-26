Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia Ludi's avatar
Celia Ludi
1d

I don't know how you and the other teachers who continue do it. But I thank you for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Fit To Teach
Peggy Magilen's avatar
Peggy Magilen
1d

You're amazing, so knowledgeable and courageous...teaching them to strive as deeply as you do, your writing catching it all. A view of it all where most of us dare not go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture