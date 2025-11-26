1 minute left

The senior team tears down the court with furious speed, the staff team faltering on defense. We seem helpless to stop their passes. Statistical wizards be damned, momentum governs sport. The kids maneuver around the goal, find an open player, and he rips it into the goal. Seniors take the lead by 1.

20 seconds left

The staff takes advantage of the seniors’ premature celebration. We accomplish our prerequisite passes - a rule I’ve added to our staff vs student handball game - in record time. We fly down the court. One of my graduate students passes me the ball with 4 seconds left. From half court, I blast it just past the goalkeeper’s shoulder. Miss. The buzzer goes off.

0 seconds

The staff loses to the seniors for the first time in 3 years. The seniors rush the court. Kids yell good-natured trash talk at me as I run to my office. I grab the trophy and present it to their best player. He hoists it above his head. The kids are ecstatic. They pose for pictures as I fake my disappointment. I couldn’t be prouder of them.

1 week later

A girl has an argument with another girl. No one is sure what the argument is about. The hallway fight is broken up before it’s begun. The staff hopes that’s the end of it, but it isn’t. At dismissal, the two girls square up again. A crowd of kids circle around the combatants. Kids scream and yell as imminent violence crackles through the air.

Then one of the girls whips out a knife and slashes the other girl’s face just below the eye. Blood pours everywhere. School safety breaks up the fight. Kids are screaming, particularly the cut girl. Adults haul kids away from the crime scene and call an ambulance. Multiple cops arrive to investigate the situation.

I hear of the incident while I’m coaching my kids in the weightlifting room. We’re told to leave the building. All after-school activities are canceled. My kids protest. They ask why they should care. They want to lift weights. Our athletic director insists, and we grumble our way to the exit. When I see the scene my jaw drops. I tell everyone to get home safe.

A couple days later

10 minutes is on the clock. Stakes are on the line. Each kid must complete a designated number of calories on an air bike on even minutes. Then they must complete 10 heavy kettlebell swings on the odd minutes. Missing their designated calorie goal will result in burpees. It is not a punishment. Everyone has agreed to this.

My weightlifters grit their teeth as I hit the ten second timer to start the clock. 3…2…1… The air bikes sound like chainsaws. Rage Against the Machine blasts through the concrete room. Heavy gasps fill the air as students fail to convert oxygen to molecular energy. Some make it. Some don’t.

Three athletes fail to meet their calorie targets. There is no derision for missing their goal. Every student exhausted their effort. The survivors gather around the boys who owe burpees. They count for them while cheering. Faster. Faster. Get the work done. We do this to get better.

When the final kid finishes we gather into a circle. Everyone puts their hands into the middle. I congratulate one of the kids who failed his attempt. I say he deserves the most respect for choosing a goal that challenged him. I tell the other kids to choose more aggressive goals, even if it means they fail. They nod in agreement.

When I ask him what the words should be, he says “twelve.” We all laugh. He was two calories short of 12 which led to his burpees. I count us down, 3… 2… 1… TWELVE! We fist bump and bro-hug despite our sweat. The challenge bonds us together.

3 days later

She’s had enough. She’s had more than enough. A student not known for violence bursts into a class she doesn’t have and challenges another girl who has smeared her reputation.

Desks fly. Fists reign over the classroom. Chaos is king. Students rush from other classes to see the fight. It’s over in less than thirty seconds. Our principal has tackled one of the girls to the ground. Teachers hold the other girl back. Both are suspended for 2 weeks.

A teacher pieces her class back together as best she can. The kids struggle to focus.

1 day later

Navigating high school is like walking through a cluttered minefield, so I decide students must traverse a metaphorical one. A kid must guide their partner who is walking backwards and blindfolded through a ground littered with rackets, deflated yoga balls, hockey sticks, and a volleyball net. Touching any of these items on the ground constitutes an explosion.

Everyone chooses their friend to be a partner. Except one of my Spanish speaking students. She doesn’t have any friends. She lost one of them to gang violence, and another left because the school was too dangerous. She looks lonely as other kids take on the challenge.

As I walk over to be her partner a student cuts me off. One of the girls in my class has decided to show kindness. She partners with the girl who has no friends and guides her through the minefield with broken Spanish. When they make it to the finish line with no explosions and she takes off her blindfold, I see her smile for the first time in a very long time.

1 week later

I see one of our rookie teachers crying in the hallway. I ask her if she’s okay. She nods, but she isn’t. I don’t give any advice, this is the worst time to do that. I just stand with her in the hallway as tears roll down her cheeks. I don’t know what to say, but I’m willing empathy towards her.

She says it’s only second period and these kids are driving her crazy. I know the frustration. I know the helplessness. When kids talk over you for the umpteenth time you slowly lose your mind. You know yelling at them won’t do anything, but you want to. She says this sucks. I nod in agreement and leave her be.

At the end of the school day I pop my head into her classroom to check in. She says the day got better. I give her a smile and hope she keeps hanging in there.

Same day

I run the weightlifting after school program. It’s a good session. Hard work, sweat, and new personal bests happen for almost everyone. At the end of the session one of my athletes approaches me with a smile and says he’s noticed changes in the mirror. He says it’s because of me.

I correct him.

I tell him it’s been his consistency. I tell him it’s been his work ethic. He smiles and tells me that would have never happened if I wasn’t there. I smile and tell him to keep showing up. As he walks away I savor the feeling. It’s a dose of the good stuff, and in this school the good stuff doesn’t always last.

8 months to go

Every school day I take an hour long train ride home. I think. I roll the day through my head. I reflect. I write. Hell. Anything to stay off my phone.

Perhaps the highs of teaching in the inner city are so high because the lows are so low. Tiny smiles and kind words can mean the world when violence is a heartbeat away. But as high as those wins can be, my school breaks people. Teacher turnover rate is 85% over 4 years. To survive, rookies must climb a brutal learning curve. Most don’t make it.

It shouldn’t be this hard. I don’t think anyone goes into education with my school’s environment in mind. The smart thing to do is leave. Make the same amount of money in a different school with half the emotional pain. Find more moments of joy for less moments of violence.

But… as my thoughts travel down this well-worn path, I already know the next thought. The challenge is the point. If it wasn’t hard it wouldn’t be satisfying.

Perhaps it’s an inescapable fact of life.

Gotta know how to carry the weight.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.