This post is a spiritual successor to my prior post, I Let Kids Swear in the Classroom.

I recommend you read that post prior to this one as it will help with some context around the ideas I’m going to explore here. However, if you don’t feel like reading a whole post before reading this one, the gist of the story goes like this: I made a deal with my class. 1 minute of cursing with no consequences for no cursing while I videotaped the class for a National Board Certification. The one minute tidal wave of swear words the kids unleashed was hilarious, and I will reveal whether or not the kids held up their end of the bargain later on in this post. What follows now is my own thoughts on cursing in the classroom, and my own justifications for why a curse word or two leaks out of my own mouth. Enjoy.

Some of you have read the above story and you are laughing. Some of you are clutching your pearls to your chest in horror. He let them curse? In class? As much as they wanted and there was no consequences? Does he have no respect for rules? What kind of teacher is this!?!

The quick answers here are, yes, I occasionally let curse words slide. Yes, in that moment there were zero consequences for students swearing at the top of their lungs. Yes, I respect rules, but also, I’m a pragmatist at heart. When I need to bend rules to get things done, I do.

What kind of teacher am I? I’m one that survives. This year my school lost another veteran teacher which makes me one of three instructors that have stayed longer than 8 years. At the grand old age of 34, there’s only one other teacher that has stayed in the building longer than I have. I don’t think anyone who has followed the rules to a strict, professional standard has lasted long enough to make an impression.

There is also some important context for the above story. In my school, stopping kids from saying curse words is kind of like asking a grain of sand to stop a tidal wave. Kids say, “suck my dick” as frequently as you or I say good morning. Sometimes they curse without even knowing it.”

For example: a student approaches my door before entering the classroom.

“Ohhhhh shit! Wutup Schuerch!”

“Good Morning Jackson! Hope your morning’s going well. Do me a favor and watch the language though?”

“Oh nah. Mah bad. It just kind of slipped out.”

“It happens, let’s just make it happen less.”

To be sure, I could pursue heavier consequences. I could make a much bigger deal of this than I do…but if I did I don’t think I would ever have lunch. If I addressed every single curse word that popped out of a teenager’s mouth I’m not sure I’d ever have a moment to complete a lesson or get through my day without completing multiple write ups.

Usually, when a kid curses, I assess the intent behind the curse. Are they swearing out of emphasis? Enthusiasm? To make a point? I can correct that kind of language verbally, but beyond a quick reminder, it’s just not worth my time. Creating an incident report and calling mom because the kid said, “I just don’t understand this fucking shit” feels like a waste of time.

When I do make those calls, it’s when kids are cursing with intent to harm or with intent to escalate. The moment a kid starts mouthing off against another kid, or me for that matter, the parameters have changed. Now the language is truly harmful, and I have to implement full consequences. I am constantly gauging the intent behind my students’ words. Frustration or emphasis is fine in my book. Intent to harm or threaten and we’ve got a problem.

Looking to the Pros

There are other rational reasons for why I’m soft on cursing - for why I don’t take on the enormous burden of trying to eliminate it from my classroom. One of them is professional athletes. Remember, I don’t run a standard classroom, I run the gymnasium, and professional athletes represent the highest levels of what I teach. I’m not sure if you have noticed, but there are plenty of professional athletes that curse.

There’s not a thing I can do to stop a student from watching “The Last Dance” on Netflix where they’ll see the greatest athlete of all time cursing out his opponents and his own teammates alike. CrossFit’s public instagram proudly replays the clip of Josh Bridges beating Rich Froning in a sled pull event at the CrossFit games. Watch this clip, and see if you can lip read what he’s saying at the end there… Hell, even professional ballerinas swear when commenting on the pain their feet endure.

Cursing proliferates the highest level of any sport. The highest expression of the games and exercises we execute in P.E. are performed by potty-mouthed athletes. I don’t teach in an academic classroom, I teach in an arena. Those who have a relationship to physical pain and competition have a tendency to curse. If I see a kid swearing in pain from lactic acid after selling their soul on a tough workout, I’m going to high five them. Period.

I also think society in general has grown softer on cursing. Ezra Klein, a journalist who runs a podcast for the New York Times, a man who consistently criticizes Trump for the destruction of etiquette, frequently curses while offering his own political opinions. If the most popular left leaning publication, which upholds reasoning for “politically correct” language, happily pays a man to express his opinions with swear words, I’m not exactly sure why I should spend so much of my time policing language professional journalists don’t hesitate to use.

It’s almost as if the intent behind the words is more important than the words themselves.

This man is legendary for trash talk.

Okay, But Why Do You Curse?

It’s a fair question. For me, mostly it’s a question of authenticity.

I have spent my entire adult life in a weight room of one sort or another. The smell of rubber flooring and the sound of clanging metal is part of my DNA. When I walk into a room of weights with chalk particles floating through the air, a part of me finds home. Anyone who has been part of bodybuilding, weightlifting, or powerlifting culture knows cursing is intertwined with the hard physical training.

Saying, “Holy Shit! Nice Job!” after your buddy completes a 20 rep max.

Yelling, “Let’s fucking gooo!” before getting after a nasty Crossfit metcon.

Thinking, “Rip the bar off the fucking ground,” before going for a big power clean.

These are all phrases and sayings I have heard and said and thought for over 15 years of my life. They are all used in a positive manner. I probably say “fuck yeah!” for emphasis more than any other phrase when I’m in a gym. It’s met with smiles.

Teachers often say kids can smell inauthenticity. In my experience, this holds true. One of their most common phrases my kids say is, “Nah, you mad fake.” Teaching in high school forces you to test how true you can stay to your core values. You’re constantly doing your best to speak your truths to the kids, and those kids will test those truths. It’s the nature of the job. Standing in front of 150 teenagers on a daily basis will either expose your insecurities or force you to quit.

This includes altering the way you speak. As far as I can tell, the teachers who uphold the strictest standards for language just don’t stick around. It makes sense. Policing language in our school is a full time job on top of a full time job, and it often means you spend extra effort editing your own language. It’s a severe cognitive load. The two other teachers who have been in the school as long as I have both swear like sailors.

I’m not saying this reasoning gives me carte blanche to curse in a classroom anytime I want to, but imagine if I said, “really nice job!” after one of my students lifted 300 pounds for the first time. I think my tongue would malfunction.

I lost 13 subscribers after I posted last week’s article. I have no doubt it had to do with all the swear words I reported my kids saying. But I also know I have gained more subscribers because I unabashedly share what goes on in a Title 1 school. This Substack is rude, and it’s authentic. If you haven’t figured it out from reading my work before this article, you need to know swear words are part of the world that raised me and part of the world I work in. I’m not convinced they’ve done much harm.

Best believe that kid got a “fuck yeah” from me after he completed that lift.

But this Attitude Towards Cursing Hurts the Kids…

Doesn’t cursing in front of the kids allow them to think cursing is okay? Doesn’t that hurt their job prospects in the long run?

I’m not so sure it does.

As mentioned before, professional journalists and elite athletes publicly curse. These aren’t the only professions. Doctors’ bedside manners occasionally include a little cursing when the moment is appropriate. Lawyers are masters of language and they will curse in private conversations if it helps their client. Finance bros exist. These are some of the most lucrative professions on the planet. Knowing when, where, and how to curse appropriately is more useful than never cursing at all.

We also don’t give enough credit to kids themselves. When I asked my students for 15 minutes of clean audio during my National Board Teacher Certification video recording, I was worried. These kids cursed way more regularly than I did, and I’m a certified gym bro. I let them curse their brains out for a full minute and then crossed my fingers, hoping no one would slip during the recording.

I needn’t have worried.

If you watched the video I recorded you would have never guessed my students were foul-mouthed curse-oholics. They asked questions with professional mannerisms, and knew how to express their frustrations for polite society. It was clear that these students had already mastered how to control their language appropriately when the time called for it. They knew how to act when they needed to.

If they already know how to police their own language when they need to, competitive sport encourages cursing, and all professions involve some cursing when necessary, I’m not sure this is the issue some people make it out to be.

All this to say, I occasionally curse in my own classroom. If a kid deserves it, I’ll curse when I congratulate their performance. If a kid needs it, I’ll curse in a private one on one conversation when they really need to know they messed up. When I need it, I’ll curse in frustration under my breath.

I’d rather raise authentic kids who own their language rather than rule-following automatons. I value effectiveness over dogmatism. I say curse when the occasion calls for it.

And don’t hold anything back.

